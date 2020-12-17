PRESS RELEASE: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert confirms: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for spectrum auction 2015 in the future possible

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert confirms: Contribution
of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for spectrum auction 2015 in the future possible
2020-12-17 / 19:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 17 December 2020
*Independent expert confirms: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for
spectrum auction 2015 in the future possible*
In the arbitration proceeding between Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1
Drillisch regarding 1&1 Drillisch's contribution to costs for the frequency
usage rights from the 2015 spectrum auction, the independent expert
confirmed in principle today his preliminary decision submitted on 8 October
2020.
While the expert opinion rejected a cost contribution for the period
2016-2020, it explicitly grants Telefónica Deutschland the right to request
an annual review with regards to a contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to the 2015
spectrum auction costs on the basis of the expert opinion. This right
applies to 2021 and subsequent years and allows to claim the full amount if
valid. In addition and in favour of Telefónica Deutschland, the expert
removed the previously declared reservation with regards to Price Review 1.
Telefónica Deutschland will carefully analyse the decision and reserves all
its rights.
Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland still considers Price Reviews 2, 5 and 6
initiated by 1&1 Drillisch as well as the filing for arbitration with
regards to the decision of Price Review 1 to be unjustified in terms of
content. These proceedings are independent of today's announcement.
*More information:*
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 Munich
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com
2020-12-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156159
MDAX TecDAX
End of News DGAP News Service
1156159 2020-12-17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 17, 2020 13:44 ET (18:44 GMT)