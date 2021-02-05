Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with merger remedies

Munich, 5 February 2021
Telefónica Deutschland: EU Commission confirms Telefónica Deutschland's national roaming offer in line with merger remedies
Telefónica Deutschland welcomes the EU Commission's confirmation that the national roaming offer submitted to 1&1 Drillisch is competitive and in good faith. The offer thus complies with the "MNO remedy" under the antitrust rules from the merger of Telefónica Deutschland and E-Plus in 2014, which include the option of converting the existing MBA MVNO agreement into a national roaming agreement.
In line with the EU Commission, Telefónica Deutschland's final offer is valid until 19 February 2021.
Regardless of 1&1 Drillisch's decision to accept the offer, the long-term partnership between the companies continues. Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland does not expect any negative retrospective impact on financial results for fiscal year 2020. Telefónica Deutschland's financial planning and the medium-term outlook remain unaffected.
