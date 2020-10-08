Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert amends draft decision: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for the spectrum auction 2015 only rejected for the period 2016-2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Independent expert amends draft decision: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for the spectrum auction 2015 only rejected for the period 2016-2020

08.10.2020 / 21:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 8 October 2020

 

Independent expert amends draft decision: Contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to costs for the spectrum auction 2015 only rejected for the period 2016-2020

In the arbitration proceeding between Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch regarding 1&1 Drillisch's contribution to costs for the frequency usage rights from the 2015 spectrum auction, the independent expert amended in today's preliminary decision his draft submitted on 27 May 2020.

A contribution of 1&1 Drillisch to Telefónica Deutschland's costs for the spectrum auction 2015 was only rejected for the period 2016-2020. The expert opinion did not decide on any of the subsequent years. The independent expert stated Telefónica Deutschland is entitled from 2021 onwards to request respective reviews of a cost contribution on the basis of the expert opinion.

Telefonica Deutschland will analyse and comment the draft decision in detail. Furthermore, Telefónica Deutschland is of the view that Price Reviews 2, 5 and 6 initiated by 1&1 Drillisch as well as the filing for arbitration with regards to the decision of Price Review 1 are unjustified.

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 Munich
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


08.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139874

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139874  08.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139874&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
03:30pTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Independent expert amends draft decision: Co..
EQ
10:54aEXCLUSIVE : Telefonica explores 5 billion euro fibre expansion in Germany - sour..
RE
10/07Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom Expand Fixed-Network Agreement
DJ
10/07TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and Deutsche Telekom ..
EQ
09/24TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG heralds 5G era
EQ
09/21Drillisch slumps after profit warning on Telefonica Deutschland spat
RE
09/21Europe lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in three months
RE
09/21Drillisch says still in talks on national roaming with Telefonica Deutschland
RE
09/21TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Jefferies sticks Neutral
MD
09/21TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 443 M 8 750 M 8 750 M
Net income 2020 -63,3 M -74,5 M -74,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3 888 M 4 571 M 4 571 M
P/E ratio 2020 -90,8x
Yield 2020 8,48%
Capitalization 6 702 M 7 875 M 7 879 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 8 202
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,96 €
Last Close Price 2,18 €
Spread / Highest target 83,6%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG-15.67%7 627
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.92%246 669
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.58%127 802
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.72%80 733
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.74%80 495
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.96%55 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group