Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG    O2D   DE000A1J5RX9

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 06:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.10.2020 / 12:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2020
Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 28, 2020
Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html

20.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1141897  20.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1141897&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
06:10aTELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication ..
EQ
10/14TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/13TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
10/08TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG : Independent expert amends draft decision: Co..
EQ
10/08EXCLUSIVE : Telefonica explores 5 billion euro fibre expansion in Germany - sour..
RE
10/07Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom Expand Fixed-Network Agreement
DJ
10/07TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and Deutsche Telekom ..
EQ
09/24TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG heralds 5G era
EQ
09/21Drillisch slumps after profit warning on Telefonica Deutschland spat
RE
09/21Europe lockdown fears trigger worst stocks sell-off in three months
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 443 M 8 762 M 8 762 M
Net income 2020 -45,9 M -54,1 M -54,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 803 M 4 477 M 4 477 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1 691x
Yield 2020 8,34%
Capitalization 6 589 M 7 761 M 7 756 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 202
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 2,96 €
Last Close Price 2,22 €
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Haas CEO & Chief Operating Officer
Peter D. Löscher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Rolle Chief Financial Officer
Guido Eidmann Chief Information Officer
Mallik Rao Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG-14.28%7 761
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.68%237 110
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.27.33%126 558
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-19.11%78 577
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-4.26%77 941
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.55%55 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group