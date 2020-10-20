Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: October 28, 2020Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: October 28, 2020Address: https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publications.html

