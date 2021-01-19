Log in
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

01/19/2021 | 02:04am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

19-Jan-2021 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 19 January 2021

Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

In the context of the spin-off and sale of the operations of Telefónica Deutschland's passive infrastructure on c.10,100 mobile sites to Telxius in two tranches for a total purchase price of EUR 1.5 billion in June 2020, Telefónica Deutschland considers financial flexibility during the unprecedented COVID times as the first and foremost priority. At the same time, the company remains committed to an attractive shareholder remuneration, targeting a high pay-out ratio to Free Cash Flow after leases (FCFaL).

Besides the recently announced German FTTH investment in a 10% minority stake of Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG) offering attractive long-term returns and the funding of sustainable business development, Telefónica Deutschland announces today an enhanced shareholder remuneration. Telefónica Deutschland intends to propose an increased dividend of EURc 18 per share for FY20 to the AGM in May 2021. A dividend of EURc 18 also will be the increased floor for 2021 until 2023 which extends the current dividend floor period by one year.

More information:

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161490

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1161490  19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161490&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
