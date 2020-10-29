Telefonica Deutschland, Allianz, Telefonica Form Fiber-Deployment Joint Venture in Germany

By Mauro Orru



Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG said Thursday that it has agreed to set up a joint venture with Telefonica SA and Allianz SE to deploy fiber-to-the-home internet in Germany for a combined investment of up to 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

The German telecommunications company said Telefonica and Allianz would initially hold 50% each in the joint venture company, Unsere Gruene Glasfaser GmbH & Co. KG, with Telefonica Deutschland investing up to EUR100 million over six years for a 10% stake in the joint venture.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

