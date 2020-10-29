Log in
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG

(O2D)
10/29 03:03:39 am
2.244 EUR   -0.36%
10/28TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/28TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
10/28TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
Telefonica Deutschland, Allianz, Telefonica Form Fiber-Deployment Joint Venture in Germany

10/29/2020 | 02:53am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG said Thursday that it has agreed to set up a joint venture with Telefonica SA and Allianz SE to deploy fiber-to-the-home internet in Germany for a combined investment of up to 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

The German telecommunications company said Telefonica and Allianz would initially hold 50% each in the joint venture company, Unsere Gruene Glasfaser GmbH & Co. KG, with Telefonica Deutschland investing up to EUR100 million over six years for a 10% stake in the joint venture.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -3.04% 151.9 Delayed Quote.-30.45%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG 2.69% 2.252 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
TELEFONICA S.A. -0.87% 2.969 Delayed Quote.-52.32%
