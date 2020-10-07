Log in
Telefonica Deutschland : Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and Deutsche Telekom expand fixed network cooperation

10/07/2020 | 01:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG and Deutsche Telekom expand fixed network cooperation

07.10.2020 / 07:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 7 October 2020

 

Telefónica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom expand fixed network cooperation

 

Telefónica Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom agreed an early extension of their existing cooperation in the fixed network and expand it further. In this context both companies have signed a ten-year contingent contract. Under the contract Telefónica Deutschland will also market Telekom's fibre to the home access services (FTTH) to its customers. In addition, Telefónica Deutschland will continue to use VDSL and vectoring wholesale products of Telekom. Subject to regulatory approval the agreement will become effective in spring 2021.

The future FTTH-offering enables internet high-speed of up to 1 Gbit/s. VDSL solutions achieve speeds of up to 250 Mbit/s. The VDSL network of Telekom reaches around 33 million households in Germany. To date, 1.8 million households have been provided with access to fibre. Telekom will significantly accelerate its fibre roll-out over the coming years.

The two companies also cooperate in other areas of network expansion and sharing. Telekom supplies Telefónica Deutschland with around 5,000 fibre connections for new and existing mobile sites. Together with Vodafone, the two companies are also working to eliminate around 6,000 so-called 'white spots' in mobile coverage with a focus on rural areas.

More information:
Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 Munich
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com


07.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139328

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139328  07.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139328&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
