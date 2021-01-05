Log in
TELEFONICA S.A.

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Telefonica Negotiating Sale of Chilean Subsidiary -El Economista

01/05/2021 | 08:07am EST
--Telefonica SA is negotiating the sale of its Chilean subsidiary Telefonica Chile SA as the Spanish telecommunications company seeks to reduce debt and create value for shareholders, El Economista reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

--Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Claro are among possible candidates for the potential deal, El Economista reports.

--Telefonica wasn't immediately available for comment.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2Xc6pfA

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-21 0806ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA -0.45% 11.08 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
TELEFONICA S.A. 0.61% 3.32 Delayed Quote.1.66%
TELEFÓNICA CHILE S.A. 0.00% 380 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2020 43 347 M 53 185 M 53 185 M
Net income 2020 1 863 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
Net Debt 2020 40 337 M 49 492 M 49 492 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
Yield 2020 11,5%
Capitalization 18 142 M 22 263 M 22 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 113 392
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 4,84 €
Last Close Price 3,30 €
Spread / Highest target 164%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.1.66%22 263
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.00%243 527
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.19%129 325
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION1.17%97 295
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.37%88 235
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.13%57 099
