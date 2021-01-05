Telefonica Negotiating Sale of Chilean Subsidiary -El Economista

--Telefonica SA is negotiating the sale of its Chilean subsidiary Telefonica Chile SA as the Spanish telecommunications company seeks to reduce debt and create value for shareholders, El Economista reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

--Liberty Latin America Ltd. and Claro are among possible candidates for the potential deal, El Economista reports.

--Telefonica wasn't immediately available for comment.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2Xc6pfA

