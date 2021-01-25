Log in
TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
Telefonica S A : Telefónica, S.A. announces the date of publication of the results corresponding to the period January – December 2020.

01/25/2021
NOTICE

RESULTS

JANUARY | DECEMBER 2020

Earnings Release

Date: Thursday, 25th February 2021

Time: 07:30 (CET)

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, 25th February 2021

Time: 10:00 (CET)

09:00 (GMT)

04:00 (EST)

To be webcasted online

click here

To participate in the Q&A session, please register using the link below to

receive the dial in and PIN details:

click here

If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team at

ir@telefonica.com or +34 914 828 700

www.telefonica.com/investors

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 17:33:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 43 354 M 52 603 M 52 603 M
Net income 2020 1 821 M 2 210 M 2 210 M
Net Debt 2020 41 836 M 50 762 M 50 762 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 10,5%
Capitalization 20 001 M 24 347 M 24 268 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 113 392
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 5,02 €
Last Close Price 3,64 €
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.12.08%24 347
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.18%237 816
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.25%129 257
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.04%95 517
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.74%86 978
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.96%60 077
