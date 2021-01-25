Telefonica S A : Telefónica, S.A. announces the date of publication of the results corresponding to the period January – December 2020.

RESULTS

JANUARY | DECEMBER 2020

Earnings Release

Date: Thursday, 25th February 2021

Time: 07:30 (CET)

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, 25th February 2021

Time: 10:00 (CET)

09:00 (GMT)

04:00 (EST)

To be webcasted online

click here

To participate in the Q&A session, please register using the link below to

receive the dial in and PIN details:

click here

If you have any questions, please contact the Investor Relations team at

ir@telefonica.com or +34 914 828 700

www.telefonica.com/investors