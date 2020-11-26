Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Telefonica S.A.    TEF   ES0178430E18

TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Telefonica S A : Telefónica launches its virtual data centre service based on edge computing in Andalusia

11/26/2020 | 05:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • This technology provides computing and storage at the edge of the network to allow massive data processing, low latency and real-time decision-making, key factors in implementing the new 5G services and ensuring IoT massification
  • It provides ultra-fast access similar to that offered by the traditional model of deploying end users' equipment in offices, factories, shops and homes but also brings the benefits of the cloud model
  • With the deployment of the Virtual Data Centre Service in edge nodes in Seville, Telefónica is extending its infrastructure as a service solution to Andalusia so as to contribute to innovation and economic development in the region

Seville,26 November 2020.- Today, at the TIS-Tourism Innovation Summit being held in Seville, Telefónica announces the deployment in the city of edge nodes, an infrastructure to allow the processing and storage of data very close to customers and the devices that generate it. The Virtual Data Centre Edge (VDC-Edge) service will be provided from these locations in Telefónica's Edge, joining the nodes that already exist in Madrid and Barcelona. Telefónica is particularly well-positioned to capitalise on the potential provided by this new technology as a result of the capillarity of its extensive network and the proximity to end users of its Central Offices where the edge nodes are located. They directly connect the optical fibre that reaches homes and mobile base stations, thus reducing the number of intermediate network elements that bring unnecessary delays and providing the speed of computing typical of a terminal at a cost similar to that of conventional cloud solutions.

Edge Computing is the technology destined to revolutionise the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud. The capabilities offered by the Edge Computing nodes, together with Telefónica's extensive fibre network and the progressive implementation of 5G, open the gateway to a wide array of state-of-the-art services. Services that require these data processing capabilities and around 10-millisecond latencies and which are set to be key to driving Industry 4.0. For example, medical imaging and 8K video for cancer screening, Artificial Intelligence for real-time decision-making, multi-site and distributed robotics, virtual, augmented and mixed reality solutions, online video games, touch screen internet and future autonomous vehicles, among many others.

'Edge Computing provides a unique opportunity to bring the latest technology to all areas of society, enabling in regional locations capabilities previously only available in large centralised data centres. Thus, strategic sectors for the Andalusian economy such as tourism, aeronautics, agri-food and ports can significantly improve their competitiveness and create new and differential solutions', declared Emilio Torres, head of VDC and Hosting at Telefónica Tech.

VDC-Edge enables companies and public administrations to enjoy the benefits they would obtain if they deployed their systems and applications on-premise, in other words, in their own facilities, offices, factories or shops. Features such as low latency, the management of large volumes of data with high bandwidths without any loss of quality and the security offered by the proximity of the data are fundamental advantages over traditional cloud solutions.

In addition, like cloud solutions, Edge Computing allows customers access to the latest technologies and maximum flexibility, efficiency and scalability so as to adapt the infrastructure to their needs at any time, thus avoiding having to make large investments in IT to cope with specific workload peaks. Moreover, with the edge, customers can benefit from high security for their data, given that they never leave Telefónica's network, as the servers where data is stored and processed are located on its network.

With VDC-Edge Telefónica is taking another step in the evolution of its VDC services that it has offered over the last eight years under the IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) model, as it now provides its customers with an infrastructure located in edge nodes, for running their applications, thus enabling new scenarios for real-time computing, use of graphics processing units (GPUs) and access to high-performance and low-latency networked storage.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 10:24:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about TELEFONICA S.A.
05:25aTELEFONICA S A : Telefónica launches its virtual data centre service based on ed..
PU
11/25MOVISTAR HEALTH FAMILIES IS NOW AVAI : 24/7 online medical care for less than 11..
PU
11/25TELEFONICA S A : Movistar Prosegur Alarms launches ContiGo, a personal emergency..
PU
11/24TELEFONICA S A : Cortefiel stores reduce their energy consumption by 15% with Te..
PU
11/23Vodafone hit by three-hour mobile network outage in Germany
RE
11/20EXCLUSIVE : German draft IT security law strives for consensus on telecoms vendo..
RE
11/19Cellnex would be interested in Telefonica towers - CEO
RE
11/19LIBERTY GLOBAL : Telefonica Seek Fast-Track Approval for UK Merger -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/19Spanish businessman Herrero bids for PRISA's El Pais, other media assets
RE
11/19LIBERTY GLOBAL : EU Refers Liberty Global, Telefonica Deal to UK Competition Aut..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 43 404 M 51 681 M 51 681 M
Net income 2020 1 970 M 2 345 M 2 345 M
Net Debt 2020 41 479 M 49 389 M 49 389 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 10,3%
Capitalization 19 662 M 23 416 M 23 412 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 113 392
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart TELEFONICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Telefonica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEFONICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 5,07 €
Last Close Price 3,71 €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José María Álvarez-Pallete López Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ángel Vilá Vilá Boix Chief Operating Officer & Director
Laura Abasolo García de Baquedano Chief Financial & Control Officer
Alejandro Ramos Chief Information Security Officer
Isidro Fainé Casas Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEFONICA S.A.-40.44%23 416
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.24%249 982
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.29%130 199
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.79%88 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.60%85 262
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY6.09%57 538
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ