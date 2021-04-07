Log in
TELEFONICA S.A.

(TEF)
Telefonica S A : Movistar revolutionises the convergent market and launches a new “Fusión” that includes a smartphone

04/07/2021 | 07:14am EDT
New portfolio includes 5G handsets from leading brands

  • The customer has several models of all ranges, including 5G, within the monthly fee to choose the one that best suits their needs and the features they are looking for.
  • This is a pioneering portfolio in the convergent market, an area that was already revolutionised by Movistar in 2012 with the launch of Fusión.
  • Existing customers who are not interested in switching to the new Fusión will not see any of their conditions modified.

Madrid, 7 th. April 2021.- Movistar will offer a complete new Fusión portfolio from 11 April, including a smartphone. Among them are 5G models from different brands, which customers will be able to choose depending on the Fusión mode contracted and their needs.

This new portfolio is being launched for new subscribers, but will also be available to current customers, who will be able to switch to the new portfolio and enjoy the same advantages if they so choose. Fusión Pro customers, i.e. all freelancers and professionals, will also benefit.

Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica España, said that 'Movistar continues to revolutionise the convergent market in this country and is now doing so by extending to its customers one of their latest demands, the possibility of enjoying the current 5G speed through a mobile phone in the Fusión mode they sign up for'. Gayo added that 'we lead the market in 5G deployment, exceeding 75% of the population, and now customers can choose a next-generation device. Our obsession is precisely that, the customer and anticipating their needs, both technological and in terms of equipment'.

The smartphone is incorporated into all categories of the new Fusión portfolio. In addition, if the customer wants access to handsets other than those included by default in the monthly fee, they will be available for an extra monthly fee for 36 months, which, depending on the tariff and the features of the selected handset, ranges from €2 to €24.

As a launch promotion for this new Fusión, which can be purchased at all Movistar shops, online through the movistar.es website, or by calling 1004, new customers will pay 50% less than the price of the full package for 3 months.

Existing Fusión customers will be able to switch to the new portfolio and, in this way, enjoy a new handset included in the new price. They will also have a promotion in case they want to upgrade to a higher tariff in the new portfolio: for three months they will pay the price of the starting tariff in the new portfolio, but will enjoy the advantages of the new one, in addition to the smartphone.

Existing customers who are not interested in switching to the new Fusión will not see any of their conditions modified.

Since the launch of Fusión in 2012, there have been two major milestones: the launch itself, which was the first convergent offer on the market, and in 2014 the commercial launch of Movistar TV, in all Fusión modes, to which Canal+ content was subsequently added in 2015.

With this Fusión portfolio, Movistar is taking a new step in its response to customer demands after having deployed the best fibre network in Europe, with the recent increase in connection speed for its customers to 1Gbps.

The investment in the 5G mobile network makes it possible to exceed the 75% of the population with access to this technology that the company set for the end of 2020 and allows customers to access, from anywhere, all fiction and sports content, thus consolidating the most complete content offer on the market.

Disclaimer

Telefónica SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 11:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
