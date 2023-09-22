A1 TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP : Listing of the towers spin-off of Telekom Austria on 22 September

Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged as full service telecommunications providers of long distance, local and wireless services, and corporate data communications services, as well as Internet services and television broadcasting. It also supplies telephones and technical equipment for telephone communications. The Company operates through seven geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Republic of Macedonia, all of which provide convergent telecommunication products for voice telephony (mobile and fixed-line telephone service), Internet access, Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, and data and information technology (IT) solutions, and Republic of Serbia, which offers mobile communication and Internet services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services