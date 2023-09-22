Stock TKA TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Telekom Austria AG

Equities

TKA

AT0000720008

Integrated Telecommunications Services

Real-time Estimate Tradegate 03:56:08 2023-09-22 am EDT Intraday chart for Telekom Austria AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.530 EUR +1.56% -14.21% +13.84%
09:38am A1 TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP : Listing of the towers spin-off of Telekom Austria on 22 September Alphavalue
09:07am Telekom Austria's radio towers division EuroTeleSites AG starts below reference price RE

A1 TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP : Listing of the towers spin-off of Telekom Austria on 22 September

September 22, 2023 at 03:38 am EDT

Latest news about Telekom Austria AG

Telekom Austria's EuroTeleSites Spin-off to List on Friday MT
Telekom Austria AG(WBAG:TKA) added to Austria ATX Index CI
Telekom Austria's Tower Business to Go Public on Sept. 22 MT
Telekom Austria's Tower Business Listing Expected Around Sept. 22 DJ
Transcript : Telekom Austria AG - Analyst/Investor Day CI
América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. : The Carlos Slim touch ZB
A1 TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP : Still cheap considering A1's towerco spin off Alphavalue
Transcript : Telekom Austria AG, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 11, 2023 CI
Telekom Austria AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Fitch Assigns Rating, Outlook on Telekom Austria Amid Solid Domestic Market Position MT
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Ex-dividend day for FA
Transcript : Telekom Austria AG - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Telekom Austria to Seek Acquisitions CI
Telekom Austria AG Announces CEO Changes CI
Telekom Austria AG Announces Resignation of Siegfried Mayerhofer as CFO, Effective August 31, 2023 CI
Telekom Austria AG Announces Management Changes CI
A1 TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP : A decent Q1 while waiting for the towers listing Alphavalue
Transcript : Telekom Austria AG, Q1 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Apr 25, 2023 CI
Telekom Austria AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Telekom Austria Buys EUR109 Million Radio Frequency Spectra in Croatia MT
Telekom Austria AG acquired frequency spectrum in Croatia for approximately EUR 110 million. CI
A1 TELEKOM AUSTRIA GROUP : Opinion change, from Add to Buy Alphavalue
A1 Telekom to Spin Off Mobile Tower Ops in Austria, SEE CI

Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged as full service telecommunications providers of long distance, local and wireless services, and corporate data communications services, as well as Internet services and television broadcasting. It also supplies telephones and technical equipment for telephone communications. The Company operates through seven geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Republic of Macedonia, all of which provide convergent telecommunication products for voice telephony (mobile and fixed-line telephone service), Internet access, Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, and data and information technology (IT) solutions, and Republic of Serbia, which offers mobile communication and Internet services.
Sector
Integrated Telecommunications Services
Calendar
2023-10-16 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Telekom Austria AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
7.670EUR
Average target price
8.455EUR
Spread / Average Target
+10.23%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Integrated Telecommunications Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG Stock Telekom Austria AG
+13.15% 5 431 M $
TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG Stock Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
-22.88% 5 647 M $
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED Stock Spark New Zealand Limited
-11.85% 5 212 M $
RANGE IDATA TECH GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Stock Range iData Tech Group Company Limited
+2.71% 5 679 M $
QUEBECOR INC. Stock Quebecor Inc.
-1.65% 5 066 M $
AIRTEL AFRICA PLC Stock Airtel Africa plc
+13.95% 5 866 M $
TELECOM ARGENTINA S.A. Stock Telecom Argentina S.A.
+114.45% 4 837 M $
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS Stock Mobile TeleSystems
-.--% 4 833 M $
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION S.A. Stock Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A.
-6.17% 6 100 M $
KT CORPORATION Stock KT Corporation
-2.96% 6 184 M $
Other Integrated Telecommunications Services
