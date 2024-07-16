EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Telekom Austria AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Telekom Austria AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://a1.group/de/investor-relations-home/ergebnis-center/
Language: English
Address: https://a1.group/investor-relations/results-center/
16.07.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Telekom Austria AG
|Lassallestrasse 9
|1020 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.a1.group
