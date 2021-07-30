Log in
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / -2-

07/30/2021 | 08:05am EDT
per e-mail: anmeldung.telekom@hauptversammlung.at (deposit confirmation by PDF), 
 
(ii) in written form and duly signed (official company signature) by mail or 
courier to Telekom Austria AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Re: Telekom 
Austria HV, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria, or 
 
via SWIFT as following: SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS, Message Type MT598 (alternatively 
599); please indicate in the wording ISIN AT 0000720008. 
 
Submitting the deposit confirmation serves at the same time as registration for 
the Extraordinary General Meeting. The deposit confirmation shall contain the 
following information: 
 
 
  1. the issuer by reference to name (company name) and address or a code 
     customary in transactions between banks (e.g. BIC code), 
  2. the shareholder by reference to name (company name) and address, date of 
     birth in case of physical persons and in case of legal persons, if 
     applicable, registry and company registration number under which the legal 
     person is registered in its country of origin, 
  3. deposit number or, if not available, an alternative identification, 
  4. number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN (please indicate in the 
     wording 
     ISIN AT 0000720008), 
  5. explicit confirmation that the deposit confirmation refers to the record 
     date, which is August 27, 2021, 12:00 midnight (CEST) (local time Vienna). 
 
 
Every shareholder who is entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General 
Meeting and has duly verified this to the Company is entitled to authorize one 
of the following special proxies. 
 
(i) Dr. Michael Knap 
c/o Austrian Shareholder Association, IVA 
A-1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22 
knap.telekom@hauptversammlung.at 
 
(ii) Attorney of law Dr. Christoph Nauer LL.M. 
c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH 
2340 Mödling, Enzersdorferstraße 4 
nauer.telekom@hauptversammlung.at 
 
(iii) MMag. Thomas Niss, MBA 
c/o Coown Technologies GmbH, 
A-1040 Vienna, Gußhausstraße 3/2 
niss.telekom@hauptversammlung.at 
 
(iv) Attorney of law Dr. Sascha Schulz 
c/o Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH 
A-1010 Vienna, Schottenring 19 
schulz.telekom@hauptversammlung.at 
 
 
A power of attorney form is available at http://www.a1.group/en/ir/ 
extraordinary-general-meeting-2021. We ask you to only use this power of 
attorney form. 
 
For the further details regarding granting power of attorney and issuing 
instructions, the communication options and deadlines provided for this purpose, 
the regulations provided in the participation information must be observed. A 
personal handover of the power of attorney at the meeting place is excluded. 
 
Information on the data privacy of shareholders: 
Telekom Austria AG processes the personal data of shareholders (in particular 
the information according to § 10a Para 2 Stock Corporation Act; i.e. name, 
address, date of birth, number of the securities custody account, number of 
shares held by the shareholder, type of share if applicable, number of the 
voting card as well as the e-mail address, the name and date of birth of the 
designated proxy, if applicable) on the basis of legally valid data privacy 
regulations, especially the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as 
well as the Austrian Data Protection Act, in order to enable shareholders to 
exercise their rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The processing of 
the personal data of shareholders is absolutely necessary for the participation 
of shareholders and their representatives in the Extraordinary General Meeting 
pursuant to Austrian Stock Corporation Act. The legal foundation for processing 
of personal data is Art 6 Para 1 lit c GDPR. According to Art 4 lit 7 GDPR 
Telekom Austria AG is controller of the processing of personal data. Telekom 
Austria AG uses external service companies such as notaries public, lawyers and 
banks for the purpose of holding the Extraordinary General Meeting. They only 
receive the personal data from Telekom Austria AG which is required to carry out 
the contracted service, and exclusively process data in accordance with the 
instructions provided by Telekom Austria AG. If legally required, Telekom 
Austria AG has concluded data privacy agreements with these service companies. 
 
Participating shareholders and their representatives must be included in the 
legally required list of participants (§ 117 Stock Corporation Act). Other 
shareholders or their representatives, the members of the Management Board and 
Supervisory Board, the notary public and all other persons with a statutory 
right of participation may study this directory and thereby also see the 
personal data mentioned therein (including name, place of residence, number of 
shares). Telekom Austria AG is also legally obliged to submit personal 
shareholder data (especially the list pf participants) to the Commercial 
Register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 Stock Corporation Act). 
 
Please find further information regarding the data privacy policy of Telekom 
Austria AG on our website via the following link: https://www.a1.group/en/meta/ 
privacy 
 
Total number of shares and voting rights at time of invitation: 
The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided 
into 664,500,000 no par value bearer shares. Every share grants the right to one 
vote. At the time of this invitation, the company holds 415,159 treasury shares 
without entitlement to vote. At the time of this invitation, the total number of 
shares entitling to participation and the right to vote amounts to 664,084,841. 
 
Further information regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board: 
§ 8 para 1 of the Articles of Association of Telekom Austria AG provides for the 
possibility of an election of up to ten members of the Supervisory Board to be 
elected by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Six men and three women elected 
represent the shareholders in the Supervisory Board. 
 
The shareholder representatives of the Supervisory Board disagreed towards the 
Chair with the overall fulfillment of the gender quota according to § 86 para 9 
Stock Corporation Act. The minimum quota pursuant to § 86 para 7 Stock 
Corporation Act (minimum of 30 % female members) with regard to the shareholder 
representatives is currently fulfilled. 
 
Paying Agent: UniCredit Bank Austria AG. 
 
For further information please visit our website at 
https://www.a1.group. 
 
 
Vienna, July 30, 2021 
 
                              The Management Board 
             International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) 
                                 AT 0000720008 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Susanne Aglas-Reindl 
Head of Investor Relations 
 
Telekom Austria AG 
Lassallestraße 9 1020 Wien 
 
M   +43 664 66 39420 
T   +43 50 664 39420 
F   +43 50 664 9 39420 
@   susanne.aglas-reindl@A1.group 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 08:04 ET (12:04 GMT)

