    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

07/30/2021 | 08:05am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
30.07.2021 
 
 
                                                               Invitation to the 
                                                   Extraordinary General Meeting 
 
 
Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft 
Company no. 144477t, Commercial Court Vienna 
ISIN AT 0000720008 
 
We are pleased to invite our shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting, 
which will take place on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) at the 
company's seat, A-1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9. In order to protect the 
shareholders and other participants, the Management Board has decided to hold 
the general meeting as a virtual general meeting (according to COVID-19-GesV). 
Shareholders can therefore not be physically present. 
 
All shareholders of the company can follow the Extraordinary General Meeting on 
September 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. on the Internet at http://www.a1.group/en/ir/ 
extraordinary-general-meeting-2021 (full Internet broadcast in real time in 
accordance with § 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV in connection with § 102 para 4 Stock 
Corporation Act). The live broadcast does not allow remote participation (§ 102 
para 3 lit 2 Stock Corporation Act) and no remote voting (§ 102 para 3 lit 3 
Stock Corporation Act and § 126 Stock Corporation Act). 
 
The exercise of the right to vote, the right to submit motions and the right to 
object are only exercised by granting a power of attorney and giving 
instructions to one of the four independent, "special proxies" proposed by the 
Company (see below: Participation, deposit confirmation, special proxies) whose 
costs are borne by the Company. 
 
The right to information can only be exercised by the shareholders themselves 
during the virtual general meeting by e-mail directly to the following e-mail 
address: fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at. 
 
Please note the organizational and technical requirements for participation in 
accordance with § 3 para 3 in connection with § 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV 
("participation information") which will be published on the company's website 
at http://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021. 
 
 
Agenda 
 
Agenda Item 1: 
 
Election of a member of the supervisory board. 
 
 
Shareholder information: 
 
The following documents are available at https://www.a1.group: 
 
 
  1. the complete text of this invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting; 
  2. the invitation request by the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG; 
  3. the resolution proposal by the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG; 
  4. the forms for proxy and revocation of proxy for the special proxies as well 
     as a form for questions; 
  5. the curriculum vitae and the statement according to § 87 para 2 Stock 
     Corporation Act; 
  6. the participation information according to § 3 para 3 COVID-GesV. 
 
 
Additional items to the agenda: 
Shareholders whose shares collectively amount to 5% of the share capital can 
request that items be placed on the agenda and announced. Each item on the 
agenda must be accompanied by a proposal for a resolution including the reasons 
(both required in German); in the case of supervisory board elections, the 
statement of the proposed person in accordance with § 87 para 2 Stock 
Corporation Act takes the place of the reason. The written and signed 
application must be received by Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations 
Department, Lassallestrasse 9, 1020 Vienna, by August 18, 2021 (19th day before 
the Extraordinary General Meeting). The applicants must have held the shares for 
at least 3 months before submitting the application. This must be proven at the 
same time as the application by means of a deposit confirmation in accordance 
with § 10a Stock Corporation Act. 
 
Resolution proposals: 
Until the end of August 26, 2021 (7th business day before the Extraordinary 
General Meeting), shareholders whose shares total 1% of the share capital can 
submit proposals for resolution to the company on any item on the agenda and 
request that these proposals be submitted together with the names of the 
relevant shareholders, the attached reasons and any comments by the Management 
Board or the Supervisory Board are published on the Company's website. In the 
case of a proposal for the election of a member of the Supervisory Board, the 
statement of the proposed person acc. to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act takes 
the place of the reason. 
 
These documents, including proof of shareholder status, are to be provided in 
the form of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation 
Act, in text form (by fax to +43 (0) 50 664 9 49040 or by mail to Telekom 
Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, 1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9, or by 
E -Mail to ao.hauptversammlung.2021@a1.group). 
 
The company will publish the proposal no later than on the 2nd working day after 
receipt, unless 
 
 
  1. it contains no reasons or the declaration according to § 87 para 2 Stock 
     Corporation Act is not provided, 
  2. it would lead to a resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting, which 
     is unlawful or in contradiction to the Articles of Association, 
  3. a similar proposal based on the same circumstances is already made 
     accessible for the shareholders, 
  4. the proposal qualifies as slander (§ 111 Austrian Penal Code) or libel (§ 
     115 Austrian Penal Code) or the Management Board would become liable to 
     prosecution for making the proposal accessible or 
  5. the shareholders indicate that they will not attend the Extraordinary 
     General Meeting and will not be represented by anyone. 
 
 
The reasons do not have to be published on the company's website, if they 
contain more than 5,000 characters or if the statement fulfils one of the 
elements in the above-mentioned item 4. If several shareholders deliver 
resolution proposals for the same item of the agenda, the Management Board may 
summarize the resolution proposals and their reasons. The resolution proposals 
including the reasons must be submitted in German. 
 
Deposit confirmation when adding further items on the agenda or when proposing 
resolutions 
As proof of shareholder status, shareholders have to attach a deposit 
confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act in German or English 
from the depositary bank with its registered office in a member state of the 
European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD, which must not be 
older than 7 days at the time of submission to the company. If there are several 
shareholders who only jointly achieve the required share ownership of 5% or 1% 
of the share capital, the deposit confirmations for all shareholders must refer 
to the same point in time (day, time). 
 
Right to submit motions 
Every shareholder is entitled to submit motions to any item on the agenda at the 
Extraordinary General Meeting. Resolution proposals which according to § 110 
Stock Corporation Act have been published on the company's website shall only be 
voted on if they are repeated at the Extraordinary General Meeting as proposals 
for passing a resolution. For a shareholder to propose the election of a member 
to the Supervisory Board, the timely submission of an election proposal in text 
form pursuant to § 110 Stock Corporation Act, to be accompanied by a statement 
pursuant to § 87 Para 2 Stock Corporation Act, is mandatory. The right to submit 
motions to the virtual general meeting can only be exercised through a special 
proxy. 
 
Right to information: 
Upon request at the Extraordinary General Meeting, each shareholder shall be 
granted information about the affairs of the company, if necessary to make 
possible the correct evaluation of an item on the agenda. The right to 
information can only be exercised during the virtual general meeting by sending 
an e-mail to fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at. 
 
Information rendered shall comply with the principles of diligent and accurate 
accountability. The information may be refused if 
 
 
  1. such information - according to a reasonable economic evaluation - could be 
     of considerable detriment to the company or to an affiliated company, or 
  2. providing the information would constitute an offence. 
 
 
The reason for refusing to provide information must be stated. 
 
Participation, deposit confirmation & special proxies: 
As the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 06, 2021 will be held 
virtually, shareholders cannot be physically present. Participation in this 
virtual Extraordinary General Meeting, the exercise of voting rights, the right 
to propose a resolution and to object to the resolution are only possible by 
granting power of attorney and giving instructions to one of the four 
independent special proxies proposed by the Company. It is not possible to 
authorize other persons. 
 
Only persons who are shareholders at the end of August 27, 2021 (record date) 
and provide the Company with evidence of their shareholding are entitled to 
participate in this virtual General Meeting. Proof of shareholder status is to 
be provided by means of a deposit confirmation in German or English. This 
deposit confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank which has its 
registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full 
member state of the OECD and shall be received by the company by the 3rd 
business day prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting at the latest. Please 
note that this deadline ends on September 01, 2021. 
 
The deposit confirmations shall be sent to the company 
 
(i) in text form according to § 16 para 2 of the Articles of Association 
 
per telefax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 52 or

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2021 08:04 ET (12:04 GMT)

