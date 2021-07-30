EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.07.2021 Invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft Company no. 144477t, Commercial Court Vienna ISIN AT 0000720008 We are pleased to invite our shareholders to the Extraordinary General Meeting, which will take place on Monday, September 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) at the company's seat, A-1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9. In order to protect the shareholders and other participants, the Management Board has decided to hold the general meeting as a virtual general meeting (according to COVID-19-GesV). Shareholders can therefore not be physically present. All shareholders of the company can follow the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. on the Internet at http://www.a1.group/en/ir/ extraordinary-general-meeting-2021 (full Internet broadcast in real time in accordance with § 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV in connection with § 102 para 4 Stock Corporation Act). The live broadcast does not allow remote participation (§ 102 para 3 lit 2 Stock Corporation Act) and no remote voting (§ 102 para 3 lit 3 Stock Corporation Act and § 126 Stock Corporation Act). The exercise of the right to vote, the right to submit motions and the right to object are only exercised by granting a power of attorney and giving instructions to one of the four independent, "special proxies" proposed by the Company (see below: Participation, deposit confirmation, special proxies) whose costs are borne by the Company. The right to information can only be exercised by the shareholders themselves during the virtual general meeting by e-mail directly to the following e-mail address: fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at. Please note the organizational and technical requirements for participation in accordance with § 3 para 3 in connection with § 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV ("participation information") which will be published on the company's website at http://www.a1.group/en/ir/extraordinary-general-meeting-2021. Agenda Agenda Item 1: Election of a member of the supervisory board. Shareholder information: The following documents are available at https://www.a1.group: 1. the complete text of this invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting; 2. the invitation request by the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG; 3. the resolution proposal by the shareholder Österreichische Beteiligungs AG; 4. the forms for proxy and revocation of proxy for the special proxies as well as a form for questions; 5. the curriculum vitae and the statement according to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act; 6. the participation information according to § 3 para 3 COVID-GesV. Additional items to the agenda: Shareholders whose shares collectively amount to 5% of the share capital can request that items be placed on the agenda and announced. Each item on the agenda must be accompanied by a proposal for a resolution including the reasons (both required in German); in the case of supervisory board elections, the statement of the proposed person in accordance with § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act takes the place of the reason. The written and signed application must be received by Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, Lassallestrasse 9, 1020 Vienna, by August 18, 2021 (19th day before the Extraordinary General Meeting). The applicants must have held the shares for at least 3 months before submitting the application. This must be proven at the same time as the application by means of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act. Resolution proposals: Until the end of August 26, 2021 (7th business day before the Extraordinary General Meeting), shareholders whose shares total 1% of the share capital can submit proposals for resolution to the company on any item on the agenda and request that these proposals be submitted together with the names of the relevant shareholders, the attached reasons and any comments by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board are published on the Company's website. In the case of a proposal for the election of a member of the Supervisory Board, the statement of the proposed person acc. to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act takes the place of the reason. These documents, including proof of shareholder status, are to be provided in the form of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act, in text form (by fax to +43 (0) 50 664 9 49040 or by mail to Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, 1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9, or by E -Mail to ao.hauptversammlung.2021@a1.group). The company will publish the proposal no later than on the 2nd working day after receipt, unless 1. it contains no reasons or the declaration according to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act is not provided, 2. it would lead to a resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting, which is unlawful or in contradiction to the Articles of Association, 3. a similar proposal based on the same circumstances is already made accessible for the shareholders, 4. the proposal qualifies as slander (§ 111 Austrian Penal Code) or libel (§ 115 Austrian Penal Code) or the Management Board would become liable to prosecution for making the proposal accessible or 5. the shareholders indicate that they will not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and will not be represented by anyone. The reasons do not have to be published on the company's website, if they contain more than 5,000 characters or if the statement fulfils one of the elements in the above-mentioned item 4. If several shareholders deliver resolution proposals for the same item of the agenda, the Management Board may summarize the resolution proposals and their reasons. The resolution proposals including the reasons must be submitted in German. Deposit confirmation when adding further items on the agenda or when proposing resolutions As proof of shareholder status, shareholders have to attach a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act in German or English from the depositary bank with its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD, which must not be older than 7 days at the time of submission to the company. If there are several shareholders who only jointly achieve the required share ownership of 5% or 1% of the share capital, the deposit confirmations for all shareholders must refer to the same point in time (day, time). Right to submit motions Every shareholder is entitled to submit motions to any item on the agenda at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Resolution proposals which according to § 110 Stock Corporation Act have been published on the company's website shall only be voted on if they are repeated at the Extraordinary General Meeting as proposals for passing a resolution. For a shareholder to propose the election of a member to the Supervisory Board, the timely submission of an election proposal in text form pursuant to § 110 Stock Corporation Act, to be accompanied by a statement pursuant to § 87 Para 2 Stock Corporation Act, is mandatory. The right to submit motions to the virtual general meeting can only be exercised through a special proxy. Right to information: Upon request at the Extraordinary General Meeting, each shareholder shall be granted information about the affairs of the company, if necessary to make possible the correct evaluation of an item on the agenda. The right to information can only be exercised during the virtual general meeting by sending an e-mail to fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at. Information rendered shall comply with the principles of diligent and accurate accountability. The information may be refused if 1. such information - according to a reasonable economic evaluation - could be of considerable detriment to the company or to an affiliated company, or 2. providing the information would constitute an offence. The reason for refusing to provide information must be stated. Participation, deposit confirmation & special proxies: As the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 06, 2021 will be held virtually, shareholders cannot be physically present. Participation in this virtual Extraordinary General Meeting, the exercise of voting rights, the right to propose a resolution and to object to the resolution are only possible by granting power of attorney and giving instructions to one of the four independent special proxies proposed by the Company. It is not possible to authorize other persons. Only persons who are shareholders at the end of August 27, 2021 (record date) and provide the Company with evidence of their shareholding are entitled to participate in this virtual General Meeting. Proof of shareholder status is to be provided by means of a deposit confirmation in German or English. This deposit confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank which has its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and shall be received by the company by the 3rd business day prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting at the latest. Please note that this deadline ends on September 01, 2021. The deposit confirmations shall be sent to the company (i) in text form according to § 16 para 2 of the Articles of Association per telefax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 52 or

July 30, 2021