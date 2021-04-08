EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / -2

right to information extends to legal and business relations of the company with affiliated companies. The right to information also extends to the status of the group and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Information rendered shall comply with the principles of diligent and accurate accountability. The information may be refused if 1. such information - according to a reasonable economic evaluation - could be of considerable detriment to the company or to an affiliated company, or 2. providing the information would constitute an offence. The reason for refusing to provide information must be stated. Participation, deposit confirmation & special proxies: As the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2021 will be held virtually, shareholders cannot be physically present. Participation in this virtual Annual General Meeting, the exercise of voting rights, the right to propose a resolution and to object to the resolution are only possible by granting power of attorney and giving instructions to one of the four independent special proxies proposed by the Company. It is not possible to authorize other persons. Only persons who are shareholders at the end of May 4, 2021 (record date) and provide the Company with evidence of their shareholding are entitled to participate in this virtual General Meeting. Proof of shareholder status is to be provided by means of a deposit confirmation in German or English. This deposit confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank which has its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD and shall be received by the company by the 3rd business day prior to the Annual General Meeting at the latest. Please note that this deadline ends on May 10, 2021. The deposit confirmations shall be sent to the company 1. in text form according to § 16 para 2 of the Articles of Association per telefax: +43 (0)1 8900 500 52 or per e-mail: anmeldung.telekom@hauptversammlung.at (deposit confirmation by PDF), 2. in written form and duly signed (official company signature) by mail or courier to Telekom Austria AG, c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH, Re: Telekom Austria HV, 8242 St. Lorenzen/Wechsel, Köppel 60, Austria, or via SWIFT as following: SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS, Message Type MT598 (alternatively 599); please indicate in the wording ISIN AT 0000720008. Submitting the deposit confirmation serves at the same time as registration for the Annual General Meeting. The deposit confirmation shall contain the following information: 1. the issuer by reference to name (company name) and address or a code customary in transactions between banks (e.g. BIC code), 2. the shareholder by reference to name (company name) and address, date of birth in case of physical persons and in case of legal persons, if applicable, registry and company registration number under which the legal person is registered in its country of origin, 3. deposit number or, if not available, an alternative identification, 4. number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN (please indicate in the wording ISIN AT 0000720008), 5. explicit confirmation that the deposit confirmation refers to the record date, which is September 14, 2020, 12:00 midnight (CEST) (local time Vienna). Every shareholder who is entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting and has duly verified this to the Company is entitled to authorize one of the following special proxies. 1. Dipl. Vw., Dipl. Jur. Florian Beckermann, LL.M c/o Austrian Shareholder Association, IVA A-1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22 beckermann.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [beckermann.telekom@hauptversammlung.at] 2. Attorney of law Dr. Christoph Nauer LL.M. c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH 2340 Mödling, Enzersdorferstraße 4 nauer.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [moser.telekom@hauptversammlung.at] 3. MMag. Thomas Niss, MBA c/o Coown Technologies GmbH, A-1040 Vienna, Gußhausstraße 3/2 niss.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [niss.telekom@hauptversammlung.at] 4. Attorney of law Dr. Sascha Schulz c/o Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH A-1010 Vienna, Schottenring 19 schulz.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [schulz.telekom@hauptversammlung.at] A power of attorney form will be available no later than April 23, 2021 at www.a1.group/en/ir/hauptversammlung-2021 [http://www.a1.group/en/ir/ hauptversammlung-2021]. We ask you to only use this power of attorney form. For the further details regarding granting power of attorney and issuing instructions, the communication options and deadlines provided for this purpose, the regulations provided in the participation information must be observed. A personal handover of the power of attorney at the meeting place is excluded. Information on the data privacy of shareholders: Telekom Austria AG processes the personal data of shareholders (in particular the information according to § 10a Para 2 Stock Corporation Act; i.e. name, address, date of birth, number of the securities custody account, number of shares held by the shareholder, type of share if applicable, number of the voting card as well as the e-mail address, the name and date of birth of the designated proxy, if applicable) on the basis of legally valid data privacy regulations, especially the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as the Austrian Data Protection Act, in order to enable shareholders to exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting. The processing of the personal data of shareholders is absolutely necessary for the participation of shareholders and their representatives in the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Austrian Stock Corporation Act. The legal foundation for processing of personal data is Art 6 Para 1 lit c GDPR. According to Art 4 lit 7 GDPR Telekom Austria AG is controller of the processing of personal data. Telekom Austria AG uses external service companies such as notaries public, lawyers and banks for the purpose of holding the Annual General Meeting. They only receive the personal data from Telekom Austria AG which is required to carry out the contracted service, and exclusively process data in accordance with the instructions provided by Telekom Austria AG. If legally required, Telekom Austria AG has concluded data privacy agreements with these service companies. Participating shareholders and their representatives must be included in the legally required list of participants (§ 117 Stock Corporation Act). Other shareholders or their representatives, the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the notary public and all other persons with a statutory right of participation may study this directory and thereby also see the personal data mentioned therein (including name, place of residence, number of shares). Telekom Austria AG is also legally obliged to submit personal shareholder data (especially the list pf participants) to the Commercial Register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 Stock Corporation Act). Please find further information regarding the data privacy policy of Telekom Austria AG on our website via the following link: https://www.a1.group/en/meta/ privacy Total number of shares and voting rights at time of invitation: The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided into 664,500,000 no par value bearer shares. Every share grants the right to one vote. At the time of this invitation, the company holds 415,159 treasury shares without entitlement to vote. At the time of this invitation, the total number of shares entitling to participation and the right to vote amounts to 664,084,841. Further information regarding the election of members of the Supervisory Board: § 8 para 1 of the Articles of Association of Telekom Austria AG provides for the possibility of an election of up to ten members of the Supervisory Board to be elected by the Annual General Meeting. Seven men and three women elected represent the shareholders in the Supervisory Board. The shareholder representatives of the Supervisory Board disagreed towards the Chair with the overall fulfillment of the gender quota according to § 86 para 9 Stock Corporation Act. The minimum quota pursuant to § 86 para 7 Stock Corporation Act (minimum of 30 % female members) with regard to the shareholder representatives is currently fulfilled. The terms of two male Supervisory Board members expire. Paying Agent: UniCredit Bank Austria AG. For further information please visit our website at https://www.a1.group [https://www.a1.group/]. Vienna, April 08, 2021 The Management Board International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) AT 0000720008 Further inquiry note: Susanne Aglas-Reindl Head of Investor Relations Telekom Austria AG Lassallestraße 9 1020 Wien M +43 664 66 39420 T +43 50 664 39420 F +43 50 664 9 39420 @ susanne.aglas-reindl@A1.group end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

