EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.04.2021 Invitation to the Annual General Meeting Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft Company no. 144477t, Commercial Court Vienna ISIN AT 0000720008 We are pleased to invite our shareholders to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) at the company's seat, A-1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9. In order to protect the shareholders and other participants, the Management Board has decided to hold the general meeting as a virtual general meeting (according to COVID-19-GesV). Shareholders can therefore not be physically present. All shareholders of the company can follow the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. on the Internet at www.a1.group/de/ir/hauptversammlung-2021 [http://www.a1.group/de/ir/hauptversammlung-2021] (full Internet broadcast in real time in accordance with § 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV in connection with § 102 para 4 Stock Corporation Act). The live broadcast does not allow remote participation (§ 102 para 3 lit 2 Stock Corporation Act) and no remote voting (§ 102 para 3 lit 3 Stock Corporation Act and § 126 Stock Corporation Act). The exercise of the right to vote, the right to submit motions and the right to object are only exercised by granting a power of attorney and giving instructions to one of the four independent, "special proxies" proposed by the Company (see below: Participation, deposit confirmation, special proxies) whose costs are borne by the Company. The right to information can only be exercised by the shareholders themselves during the virtual general meeting by e-mail directly to the following e-mail address: fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at]. By April 23, 2021 at the latest, the organizational and technical requirements for participation in accordance with § 3 para 3 in connection with § 2 para 4 COVID-19-GesV ("participation information") will be published on the company's website at https://www.a1.group/en/ir/annual-general-meeting-2021 [https:// www.a1.group/en/ir/annual-general-meeting-2021]. Again, this year we kindly ask the shareholders to pay particular attention to the participation information, in which the course of the Annual General Meeting is set out in detail. Agenda Agenda Item 1: Presentation of the adopted financial statements and the management report as well as the consolidated financial statements including the consolidated management report and the consolidated corporate governance report, the consolidated non-financial report, the proposal for appropriation of the net profit and the Supervisory Board report on the fiscal year 2020. Agenda Item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020. Agenda Item 3: Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2020. Agenda Item 4: Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2020. Agenda Item 5: Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2020. Agenda Item 6: Elections to the Supervisory Board. Agenda Item 7: Election of the auditors of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021. Agenda Item 8: Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2020. Shareholder information: From April 23, 2021 (21 days before the Annual General Meeting) at the latest, the following documents are available at https://www.a1.group [https:// www.a1.group/]: 1. the combined annual report 2020 including the consolidated financial statements and the consolidated management report 2020, the financial statements of the fiscal year 2020 including the management report, the consolidated corporate governance report 2020, the consolidated non-financial report, the proposal of the Management Board for the appropriation of the net profit and the Supervisory Board report for the fiscal year 2020; 2. the complete text of this invitation to the Annual General Meeting; 3. the resolution proposals for the agenda by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board; 4. the forms for proxy and revocation of proxy for the special proxies as well as a form for questions; 5. statements according to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act; 6. the remuneration report 2020; 7. the participation information according to § 3 para 3 COVID-GesV. Additional items to the agenda: Shareholders whose shares collectively amount to 5% of the share capital can request that items be placed on the agenda and announced. Each item on the agenda must be accompanied by a proposal for a resolution including the reasons (both required in German); in the case of supervisory board elections, the statement of the proposed person in accordance with § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act takes the place of the reason. The written and signed application must be received by Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, Lassallestrasse 9, 1020 Vienna, by April 23, 2021 (21st day before the Annual General Meeting). The applicants must have held the shares for at least 3 months before submitting the application. This must be proven at the same time as the application by means of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act. Resolution proposals: Until the end of May 4, 2021 (7th business day before the Annual General Meeting), shareholders whose shares total 1% of the share capital can submit proposals for resolution to the company on any item on the agenda and request that these proposals be submitted together with the names of the relevant shareholders, the attached reasons and any comments by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board are published on the Company's website. In the case of a proposal for the election of a member of the Supervisory Board, the statement of the proposed person acc. to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act takes the place of the reason. These documents, including proof of shareholder status, are to be provided in the form of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act, in text form (by fax to +43 (0) 50 664 9 49040 or by mail to Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, 1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9, or by E -Mail to general hauptversammlung.2021@a1.group [hauptversammlung.2021@a1.group]). The company will publish the proposal no later than on the 2nd working day after receipt, unless 1. it contains no reasons or the declaration according to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act is not provided, 2. it would lead to a resolution by the Annual General Meeting, which is unlawful or in contradiction to the Articles of Association, 3. a similar proposal based on the same circumstances is already made accessible for the shareholders, 4. the proposal qualifies as slander (§ 111 Austrian Penal Code) or libel (§ 115 Austrian Penal Code) or the Management Board would become liable to prosecution for making the proposal accessible or 5. the shareholders indicate that they will not attend the Annual General Meeting and will not be represented by anyone. The reasons do not have to be published on the company's website, if they contain more than 5,000 characters or if the statement fulfils one of the elements in the above-mentioned item 4. If several shareholders deliver resolution proposals for the same item of the agenda, the Management Board may summarize the resolution proposals and their reasons. The resolution proposals including the reasons must be submitted in German. Deposit confirmation when adding further items on the agenda or when proposing resolutions As proof of shareholder status, shareholders have to attach a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act in German or English from the depositary bank with its registered office in a member state of the European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD, which must not be older than 7 days at the time of submission to the company. If there are several shareholders who only jointly achieve the required share ownership of 5% or 1% of the share capital, the deposit confirmations for all shareholders must refer to the same point in time (day, time). Right to submit motions Every shareholder is entitled to submit motions to any item on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting. Resolution proposals which according to § 110 Stock Corporation Act have been published on the company's website shall only be voted on if they are repeated at the Annual General Meeting as proposals for passing a resolution. For a shareholder to propose the election of a member to the Supervisory Board, the timely submission of an election proposal in text form pursuant to § 110 Stock Corporation Act, to be accompanied by a statement pursuant to § 87 Para 2 Stock Corporation Act, is mandatory. The right to submit motions to the virtual general meeting can only be exercised through a special proxy. Right to information: Upon request at the Annual General Meeting, each shareholder shall be granted information about the affairs of the company, if necessary to make possible the correct evaluation of an item on the agenda. The right to information can only be exercised during the virtual general meeting by sending an e-mail to fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at].

