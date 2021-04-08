Log in
EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

04/08/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
08.04.2021 
 
                                                               Invitation to the 
                                                          Annual General Meeting 
 
 
Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft 
Company no. 144477t, Commercial Court Vienna 
ISIN AT 0000720008 
 
We are pleased to invite our shareholders to the Annual General Meeting, which 
will take place on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) at the company's 
seat, A-1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9. In order to protect the shareholders and 
other participants, the Management Board has decided to hold the general meeting 
as a virtual general meeting (according to COVID-19-GesV). Shareholders can 
therefore not be physically present. 
 
All shareholders of the company can follow the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 
2021 from 10:00 a.m. on the Internet at www.a1.group/de/ir/hauptversammlung-2021 
[http://www.a1.group/de/ir/hauptversammlung-2021] (full Internet broadcast in 
real time in accordance with § 3 para 4 COVID-19-GesV in connection with § 102 
para 4 Stock Corporation Act). The live broadcast does not allow remote 
participation (§ 102 para 3 lit 2 Stock Corporation Act) and no remote voting (§ 
102 para 3 lit 3 Stock Corporation Act and § 126 Stock Corporation Act). 
 
The exercise of the right to vote, the right to submit motions and the right to 
object are only exercised by granting a power of attorney and giving 
instructions to one of the four independent, "special proxies" proposed by the 
Company (see below: Participation, deposit confirmation, special proxies) whose 
costs are borne by the Company. 
 
The right to information can only be exercised by the shareholders themselves 
during the virtual general meeting by e-mail directly to the following e-mail 
address: fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at 
[fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at]. 
 
By April 23, 2021 at the latest, the organizational and technical requirements 
for participation in accordance with § 3 para 3 in connection with § 2 para 4 
COVID-19-GesV ("participation information") will be published on the company's 
website at https://www.a1.group/en/ir/annual-general-meeting-2021 [https:// 
www.a1.group/en/ir/annual-general-meeting-2021]. Again, this year we kindly ask 
the shareholders to pay particular attention to the participation information, 
in which the course of the Annual General Meeting is set out in detail. 
 
 
Agenda 
 
Agenda Item 1: 
 
Presentation of the adopted financial statements and the management report as 
well as the consolidated financial statements including the consolidated 
management report and the consolidated corporate governance report, the 
consolidated non-financial report, the proposal for appropriation of the net 
profit and the Supervisory Board report on the fiscal year 2020. 
 
Agenda Item 2: 
 
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial 
statements for the fiscal year 2020. 
 
Agenda Item 3: 
 
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 
fiscal year 2020. 
 
Agenda Item 4: 
 
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 
fiscal year 2020. 
 
Agenda Item 5: 
 
Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 
fiscal year 2020. 
 
Agenda Item 6: 
 
Elections to the Supervisory Board. 
 
Agenda Item 7: 
 
Election of the auditors of the financial statements and of the consolidated 
financial statements for the fiscal year 2021. 
 
Agenda Item 8: 
 
Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2020. 
 
 
Shareholder information: 
 
From April 23, 2021 (21 days before the Annual General Meeting) at the latest, 
the following documents are available at https://www.a1.group [https:// 
www.a1.group/]: 
 
 
1. the combined annual report 2020 including the consolidated financial 
statements and the consolidated management report 2020, the financial statements 
of the fiscal year 2020 including the management report, the consolidated 
corporate governance report 2020, the consolidated non-financial report, the 
proposal of the Management Board for the appropriation of the net profit and the 
Supervisory Board report for the fiscal year 2020; 
2. the complete text of this invitation to the Annual General Meeting; 
3. the resolution proposals for the agenda by the Management Board and the 
Supervisory Board; 
4. the forms for proxy and revocation of proxy for the special proxies as well 
as a form for questions; 
5. statements according to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act; 
6. the remuneration report 2020; 
7. the participation information according to § 3 para 3 COVID-GesV. 
 
Additional items to the agenda: 
Shareholders whose shares collectively amount to 5% of the share capital can 
request that items be placed on the agenda and announced. Each item on the 
agenda must be accompanied by a proposal for a resolution including the reasons 
(both required in German); in the case of supervisory board elections, the 
statement of the proposed person in accordance with § 87 para 2 Stock 
Corporation Act takes the place of the reason. The written and signed 
application must be received by Telekom Austria AG, Investor Relations 
Department, Lassallestrasse 9, 1020 Vienna, by April 23, 2021 (21st day before 
the Annual General Meeting). The applicants must have held the shares for at 
least 3 months before submitting the application. This must be proven at the 
same time as the application by means of a deposit confirmation in accordance 
with § 10a Stock Corporation Act. 
 
Resolution proposals: 
Until the end of May 4, 2021 (7th business day before the Annual General 
Meeting), shareholders whose shares total 1% of the share capital can submit 
proposals for resolution to the company on any item on the agenda and request 
that these proposals be submitted together with the names of the relevant 
shareholders, the attached reasons and any comments by the Management Board or 
the Supervisory Board are published on the Company's website. In the case of a 
proposal for the election of a member of the Supervisory Board, the statement of 
the proposed person acc. to § 87 para 2 Stock Corporation Act takes the place of 
the reason. 
 
These documents, including proof of shareholder status, are to be provided in 
the form of a deposit confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation 
Act, in text form (by fax to +43 (0) 50 664 9 49040 or by mail to Telekom 
Austria AG, Investor Relations Department, 1020 Vienna, Lassallestrasse 9, or by 
E -Mail to general hauptversammlung.2021@a1.group 
[hauptversammlung.2021@a1.group]). 
 
The company will publish the proposal no later than on the 2nd working day after 
receipt, unless 
 
1. it contains no reasons or the declaration according to § 87 para 2 Stock 
Corporation Act is not provided, 
2. it would lead to a resolution by the Annual General Meeting, which is 
unlawful or in contradiction to the Articles of Association, 
3. a similar proposal based on the same circumstances is already made accessible 
for the shareholders, 
4. the proposal qualifies as slander (§ 111 Austrian Penal Code) or libel (§ 115 
Austrian Penal Code) or the Management Board would become liable to prosecution 
for making the proposal accessible or 
5. the shareholders indicate that they will not attend the Annual General 
Meeting and will not be represented by anyone. 
 
The reasons do not have to be published on the company's website, if they 
contain more than 5,000 characters or if the statement fulfils one of the 
elements in the above-mentioned item 4. If several shareholders deliver 
resolution proposals for the same item of the agenda, the Management Board may 
summarize the resolution proposals and their reasons. The resolution proposals 
including the reasons must be submitted in German. 
 
Deposit confirmation when adding further items on the agenda or when proposing 
resolutions 
As proof of shareholder status, shareholders have to attach a deposit 
confirmation in accordance with § 10a Stock Corporation Act in German or English 
from the depositary bank with its registered office in a member state of the 
European Economic Area or in a full member state of the OECD, which must not be 
older than 7 days at the time of submission to the company. If there are several 
shareholders who only jointly achieve the required share ownership of 5% or 1% 
of the share capital, the deposit confirmations for all shareholders must refer 
to the same point in time (day, time). 
 
Right to submit motions 
Every shareholder is entitled to submit motions to any item on the agenda at the 
Annual General Meeting. Resolution proposals which according to § 110 Stock 
Corporation Act have been published on the company's website shall only be voted 
on if they are repeated at the Annual General Meeting as proposals for passing a 
resolution. For a shareholder to propose the election of a member to the 
Supervisory Board, the timely submission of an election proposal in text form 
pursuant to § 110 Stock Corporation Act, to be accompanied by a statement 
pursuant to § 87 Para 2 Stock Corporation Act, is mandatory. The right to submit 
motions to the virtual general meeting can only be exercised through a special 
proxy. 
 
Right to information: 
Upon request at the Annual General Meeting, each shareholder shall be granted 
information about the affairs of the company, if necessary to make possible the 
correct evaluation of an item on the agenda. The right to information can only 
be exercised during the virtual general meeting by sending an e-mail to 
fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at [fragen.telekom@hauptversammlung.at]. The

