    AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/14 11:00:59 am
7.07 EUR   -0.42%
10:52aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting
DJ
04/27TELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Fact Sheet XLSX (0.21 MB)
PU
04/27TELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Präsentation PDF (1.62 MB)
PU
EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

05/14/2021 | 10:52am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
14.05.2021 
 
Resolutions and voting results of the Annual General Meeting, which took place 
on 14 May 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the company seat of Telekom Austria AG, 
Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna. 
 
The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided 
into 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value. 
 
 
Agenda Item 1: 
 
Presentation of the adopted financial statements and the management report as 
well as the consolidated financial statements including the consolidated 
management report and the consolidated corporate governance report, the 
consolidated non- financial report, the proposal for appropriation of the net 
profit and the Supervisory Board report on the fiscal year 2020. 
 
A resolution on this agenda item is not required. 
 
 
Agenda Item 2: 
 
Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial 
statements for the fiscal year 2020. 
 
The following resolution was passed: 
 
"Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per eligible no par value share; i.e. a 
total dividend payment of EUR 166,021,210.25. The remaining amount of EUR 
222,802,789.75 will be carried forward onto new account." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,855,938 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % 
Pro: 557,350,610 
Contra: 505,328 
Abstentions: 6,247 
 
 
Agenda Item 3: 
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 
fiscal year 2020. 
 
The following resolution was passed: 
 
"The members of the Management Board are granted discharge for the fiscal year 
2020." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,248,237 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.86 % 
Pro: 557,135,677 
Contra: 112,560 
Abstentions: 613,948 
 
 
Agenda Item 4: 
 
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 
fiscal year 2020. 
 
The following resolution was passed: 
 
"The members of the Supervisory Board are granted discharge for the fiscal year 
2020." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,223,440 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.86 % 
Pro: 557,110,880 
Contra: 112,560 
Abstentions: 638,745 
 
 
Agenda Item 5: 
 
Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 
fiscal year 2020. 
 
The following resolution was passed: 
 
"The remuneration for elected members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal 
year 2019 is determined as follows: 
 
(i) - for the Chair EUR 40,000 
- for the Deputy Chairman EUR 30,000 
- for every other Supervisory Board member EUR 20,000 
 
(ii) - for the Chairman of a committee EUR 12,000 
- for every other committee member EUR 10,000 
 
The remuneration for committee members is limited to one committee mandate. 
Accordingly, committee members are only entitled to remuneration once, even if 
they belong to several committees. 
 
(iii) The fixed attendance fee of EUR 400 is to be granted for 2020 and until 
further notice for each member of the Supervisory Board for each of the meetings 
of the Supervisory Board or committee meetings which the member attends. 
 
The staff council representatives in the Supervisory Board are entitled to an 
attendance fee per meeting only but not to an additional remuneration. 
 
Remuneration is paid on a pro rata basis (calculated daily) if a member of the 
Supervisory Board or committee did not belong to the board or the respective 
committee for the entire financial year." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,853,718 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % 
Pro: 553,745,705 
Contra: 4,108,013 
Abstentions: 8,467 
 
 
Agenda Item 6: 
 
Elections to the Supervisory Board 
 
The following resolutions were passed: 
 
"Mr. Peter F. Kollmann, born on 25 November 1962, is elected as a member of the 
Supervisory Board. He is elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting 
resolving upon the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 556,969,456 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.82 % 
Pro 536,455,641 
Contra: 20,513,815 
Abstentions: 892,729 
 
"Mr. Peter Hagen, born on 12 December 1959, is elected as a member of the 
Supervisory Board. He is elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting 
resolving upon the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,855,168 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % 
Pro: 557,817,264 
Contra: 37,904 
Abstentions: 7,017 
 
 
Agenda Item 7: 
 
Election of the auditors of the financial statements and of the consolidated 
financial statements for the fiscal year 2021. 
 
The following resolution was passed: 
 
"Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H, Vienna, is elected as 
company auditor and group auditor for the fiscal year 2021." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,852,118 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % 
Pro: 557,428,268 
Contra: 423,850 
Abstentions: 10,067 
 
 
Agenda Item 8: 
 
Resolution on the Remuneration Report. The following resolution was passed: 
"The Remuneration Report for the 2020 reporting year is approved." 
 
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of 
valid votes cast: 557,693,547 
Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.93 % 
Pro: 556,977,001 
Contra: 716,546 
Abstentions: 168,638 
 
 
For further information on the Annual General Meeting please visit our website 
under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/annual-general-meeting-2021. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Susanne Aglas-Reindl 
Head of Investor Relations 
Telekom Austria AG 
Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 66 39420 
E-mail: susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 618 M 5 601 M 5 601 M
Net income 2021 425 M 515 M 515 M
Net Debt 2021 2 884 M 3 498 M 3 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 4 715 M 5 692 M 5 719 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 18 030
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Duration : Period :
Telekom Austria AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,73 €
Last Close Price 7,10 €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Heppe Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG12.16%5 692
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.58%243 477
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.59%129 293
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.50%127 566
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.12%95 167
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.69%94 129