EANS-General Meeting : Telekom Austria AG / Resolutions of the General Meeting

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.05.2021 Resolutions and voting results of the Annual General Meeting, which took place on 14 May 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the company seat of Telekom Austria AG, Lassallestraße 9, 1020 Vienna. The share capital of the company amounts to EUR 1,449,274,500 and is divided into 664,500,000 bearer shares without par value. Agenda Item 1: Presentation of the adopted financial statements and the management report as well as the consolidated financial statements including the consolidated management report and the consolidated corporate governance report, the consolidated non- financial report, the proposal for appropriation of the net profit and the Supervisory Board report on the fiscal year 2020. A resolution on this agenda item is not required. Agenda Item 2: Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit shown in the financial statements for the fiscal year 2020. The following resolution was passed: "Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.25 per eligible no par value share; i.e. a total dividend payment of EUR 166,021,210.25. The remaining amount of EUR 222,802,789.75 will be carried forward onto new account." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,855,938 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % Pro: 557,350,610 Contra: 505,328 Abstentions: 6,247 Agenda Item 3: Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2020. The following resolution was passed: "The members of the Management Board are granted discharge for the fiscal year 2020." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,248,237 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.86 % Pro: 557,135,677 Contra: 112,560 Abstentions: 613,948 Agenda Item 4: Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2020. The following resolution was passed: "The members of the Supervisory Board are granted discharge for the fiscal year 2020." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,223,440 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.86 % Pro: 557,110,880 Contra: 112,560 Abstentions: 638,745 Agenda Item 5: Resolution on the compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2020. The following resolution was passed: "The remuneration for elected members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2019 is determined as follows: (i) - for the Chair EUR 40,000 - for the Deputy Chairman EUR 30,000 - for every other Supervisory Board member EUR 20,000 (ii) - for the Chairman of a committee EUR 12,000 - for every other committee member EUR 10,000 The remuneration for committee members is limited to one committee mandate. Accordingly, committee members are only entitled to remuneration once, even if they belong to several committees. (iii) The fixed attendance fee of EUR 400 is to be granted for 2020 and until further notice for each member of the Supervisory Board for each of the meetings of the Supervisory Board or committee meetings which the member attends. The staff council representatives in the Supervisory Board are entitled to an attendance fee per meeting only but not to an additional remuneration. Remuneration is paid on a pro rata basis (calculated daily) if a member of the Supervisory Board or committee did not belong to the board or the respective committee for the entire financial year." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,853,718 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % Pro: 553,745,705 Contra: 4,108,013 Abstentions: 8,467 Agenda Item 6: Elections to the Supervisory Board The following resolutions were passed: "Mr. Peter F. Kollmann, born on 25 November 1962, is elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. He is elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 556,969,456 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.82 % Pro 536,455,641 Contra: 20,513,815 Abstentions: 892,729 "Mr. Peter Hagen, born on 12 December 1959, is elected as a member of the Supervisory Board. He is elected until the end of the Annual General Meeting resolving upon the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,855,168 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % Pro: 557,817,264 Contra: 37,904 Abstentions: 7,017 Agenda Item 7: Election of the auditors of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2021. The following resolution was passed: "Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H, Vienna, is elected as company auditor and group auditor for the fiscal year 2021." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,852,118 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.95 % Pro: 557,428,268 Contra: 423,850 Abstentions: 10,067 Agenda Item 8: Resolution on the Remuneration Report. The following resolution was passed: "The Remuneration Report for the 2020 reporting year is approved." Number of shares for which valid votes were cast as well as total number of valid votes cast: 557,693,547 Proportion of the share capital represented by these votes: 83.93 % Pro: 556,977,001 Contra: 716,546 Abstentions: 168,638 For further information on the Annual General Meeting please visit our website under https://www.a1.group/en/ir/annual-general-meeting-2021. Further inquiry note: Susanne Aglas-Reindl Head of Investor Relations Telekom Austria AG Tel: +43 (0) 50 664 66 39420 E-mail: susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2021 10:51 ET (14:51 GMT)