EANS-Tip Announcement : Telekom Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company Telekom Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 22.07.2021
Publication Location: https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results
Further inquiry note:
Susanne Aglas-Reindl
Head of Investor Relations
Telekom Austria AG
Tel.: +43 (0) 50 664 66 39420
susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 22, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)