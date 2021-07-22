Log in
    AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
EANS-Tip Announcement : Telekom Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

07/22/2021 | 09:06am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
The company Telekom Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports 
below: 
 
Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock 
Exchange Act 
English: 
Publication Date: 22.07.2021 
Publication Location: https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Susanne Aglas-Reindl 
Head of Investor Relations 
Telekom Austria AG 
Tel.: +43 (0) 50 664 66 39420 
susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2021 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 4 649 M 5 484 M 5 484 M
Net income 2021 386 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2021 2 849 M 3 360 M 3 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 4 868 M 5 744 M 5 742 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 18 030
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Duration : Period :
Telekom Austria AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,33 €
Average target price 7,99 €
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Heppe Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG15.80%5 766
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.40%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.8.60%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.41%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.60%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.41%94 734