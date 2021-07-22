EANS-Tip Announcement : Telekom Austria AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Telekom Austria AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 22.07.2021 Publication Location: https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results Further inquiry note: Susanne Aglas-Reindl Head of Investor Relations Telekom Austria AG Tel.: +43 (0) 50 664 66 39420 susanne.aglas-reindl@a1.group end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

