EBITDA +6%

Higher investments in fibre-optic expansion in Austria

Best Fitch rating (A-) of a European telecommunications company

Listing of the radio tower company "EuroTeleSites AG" planned for autumn

Thomas Arnoldner, CEO of A1 Group on the highlights of Q2 2023:

"There was again a solid development in the second quarter. Group revenues increased by 7.5% and service revenues increased by 5.5% in the second quarter. Strong growth was recorded in Bulgaria and Austria in particular. Despite the general increase in costs and, in particular, significantly higher energy costs, EBITDA rose by 6%.

The substantially larger investments went into broadband expansion in Austria and the acquisition of spectrum in Croatia (EUR 110 million). Net result for the second quarter of 2023 remained stable at EUR 166 million.

The outlook for 2023 has been raised slightly: We expect revenue growth of around 5% (previously 4%).

Thanks to our overall good financial position and our sustainable financial policy, we were able to achieve the best fitch rating of any European telecommunications company."

Alejandro Plater, COO of A1 Group adds:

"In mobile communications, the number of subscribers increased by 5.2%, driven primarily by strong growth in the M2M business and demand for mobile WiFi routers. There was also an increase of 1.9% in RGUs. Fiber optic products, as well as the solutions and connectivity business, contributed to growth. In an environment of rising costs, we continued to consistently focus on the implementation of efficiency measures.

With the filling of the management board positions of the new radio tower company EuroTeleSites AG and the planned listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange in autumn, important strategic decisions were made. The existing assets can then be better used and the network roll out becomes faster and more efficient."

More information is available:https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english