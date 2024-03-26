"With the frequencies we have now acquired, we are well equipped for the future. They provide the foundation for new services and lay the foundation for future developments of new 5G services," says A1 Group CEO Alejandro Plater.
In addition to the spectrum already obtained in the major 3.5 GHz spectrum auction in 2019, A1 has purchased additional frequencies in four regions in the 3.5 GHz band. As a result, A1 Austria now holds frequencies ranging from 100 to 180 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band, depending on the region. The new licenses for the 26 GHz and 3.5 GHz spectrum are valid until December 31, 2046, and December 31, 2039, respectively.
