  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Telekom Austria AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:09:02 2023-03-06 am EST
7.105 EUR   -0.07%
03:50aTelekom Austria : A1 Telekom Austria and Blue Ant Media Ink Agreement to Launch Love Nature Channel to A1 Subscribers in Europe and Takeover the Satellite Distribution across Asia
PU
02/22A1 Telekom to Spin Off Mobile Tower Ops in Austria, SEE
CI
02/14Telekom Austria Ag : A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022.
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telekom Austria : A1 Telekom Austria and Blue Ant Media Ink Agreement to Launch Love Nature Channel to A1 Subscribers in Europe and Takeover the Satellite Distribution across Asia

03/06/2023 | 03:50am EST
A1 Telekom Austria Group has renewed and extended the distribution of wildlife and nature brand channel, Love Nature, on its Pay-TV platforms in Central and Eastern Europe. The linear channel, already available on A1 Pay-tv platforms in Austria and Bulgaria, is now also available to viewers in Croatia, North Macedonia and Slovenia. Furthermore, from the beginning of 2023, A1 Group is now providing technical satellite services for Love Nature by up-linking the channel to the Apstar-7 satellite from the A1 Teleport in Aflenz, Austria, allowing Love Nature to be received by all key operators in the rapidly growing Asian market.

Commenting on the development, Elena Petrova, Head of Group Content Procurement and Broadcasting, International Business at A1 Group, said: "We are very excited to start 2023 with this important announcement. Our new agreement with Blue Ant Media is allowing even more TV homes in Europe and Asia to enjoy the great wildlife content of Love Nature in beautiful picture and sound quality. We would like to thank Blue Ant Media for its trust and confidence in our technical service delivery for the Asian market and we are looking forward to our fruitful cooperation. Furthermore, we are happy that we are able to offer Love Nature to our subscribers in Europe".

Chiara McKee, VP EMEA Love Nature & Global Media at Blue Ant Media adds: "We are thrilled about this milestone agreement with A1, which not only substantially expands our household reach across the A1 footprint in the CEE region, including three new markets (Croatia, N. Macedonia & Slovenia) for the Love Nature linear channel, but we are now also benefiting from their highly reliable satellite service provisioning for the Asian market through the Apstar-7 satellite. We are very excited to expand our partnership with A1 and we would like to thank all people involved to make this deal happen."

About Blue Ant Media & Love Nature
Blue Ant Media is a privately held content producer, distributor, and TV channel operator.In the past decade we've evolved from a scrappy Canadian startup into a global media company with headquarters in Toronto and offices in five other countries. But despite our rapid growth, we remain deeply collaborative and passionate about storytelling. We create and produce factual entertainment, lifestyle series, animation, award-winning documentaries and the largest 4K natural history offering on the market. Then, we share this content with audiences around the world. Whether we're creating for our own channels or partnering with international distributors, telling captivating stories is at the root of everything we do. Why? Because we wholeheartedly believe that nothing connects like a good story.
Love Nature brings audiences closer to the beauty and wonder of nature, sharing awe-inspiring stories and shining a light on the fight for survival in a changing world. Shot in the highest quality, Love Nature offers viewers exclusive content from around the globe. See animals in their natural habitat and visit some of the world's most awe-inspiring landscapes through Love Nature's unfiltered, premium content. Love Nature is operated in Canada by Blue Ant Media. To learn more about the company and its other media brands, please visit www.blueantmedia.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Telekom Austria AG published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 924 M 5 220 M 5 220 M
Net income 2022 600 M 636 M 636 M
Net Debt 2022 2 577 M 2 732 M 2 732 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,63x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 4 722 M 5 005 M 5 005 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 17 906
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Duration : Period :
Telekom Austria AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,11 €
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hannes Ametsreiter Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG23.01%5 005
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED19.81%168 731
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.89%160 688
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.07%112 062
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.98%100 070
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED37.46%79 174