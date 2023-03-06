Telekom Austria : A1 Telekom Austria and Blue Ant Media Ink Agreement to Launch Love Nature Channel to A1 Subscribers in Europe and Takeover the Satellite Distribution across Asia

A1 Telekom Austria Group has renewed and extended the distribution of wildlife and nature brand channel, Love Nature, on its Pay-TV platforms in Central and Eastern Europe. The linear channel, already available on A1 Pay-tv platforms in Austria and Bulgaria, is now also available to viewers in Croatia, North Macedonia and Slovenia. Furthermore, from the beginning of 2023, A1 Group is now providing technical satellite services for Love Nature by up-linking the channel to the Apstar-7 satellite from the A1 Teleport in Aflenz, Austria, allowing Love Nature to be received by all key operators in the rapidly growing Asian market.

Commenting on the development, Elena Petrova, Head of Group Content Procurement and Broadcasting, International Business at A1 Group, said: "We are very excited to start 2023 with this important announcement. Our new agreement with Blue Ant Media is allowing even more TV homes in Europe and Asia to enjoy the great wildlife content of Love Nature in beautiful picture and sound quality. We would like to thank Blue Ant Media for its trust and confidence in our technical service delivery for the Asian market and we are looking forward to our fruitful cooperation. Furthermore, we are happy that we are able to offer Love Nature to our subscribers in Europe".

Chiara McKee, VP EMEA Love Nature & Global Media at Blue Ant Media adds: "We are thrilled about this milestone agreement with A1, which not only substantially expands our household reach across the A1 footprint in the CEE region, including three new markets (Croatia, N. Macedonia & Slovenia) for the Love Nature linear channel, but we are now also benefiting from their highly reliable satellite service provisioning for the Asian market through the Apstar-7 satellite. We are very excited to expand our partnership with A1 and we would like to thank all people involved to make this deal happen."

About Blue Ant Media & Love Nature

Blue Ant Media is a privately held content producer, distributor, and TV channel operator.In the past decade we've evolved from a scrappy Canadian startup into a global media company with headquarters in Toronto and offices in five other countries. But despite our rapid growth, we remain deeply collaborative and passionate about storytelling. We create and produce factual entertainment, lifestyle series, animation, award-winning documentaries and the largest 4K natural history offering on the market. Then, we share this content with audiences around the world. Whether we're creating for our own channels or partnering with international distributors, telling captivating stories is at the root of everything we do. Why? Because we wholeheartedly believe that nothing connects like a good story.

Love Nature brings audiences closer to the beauty and wonder of nature, sharing awe-inspiring stories and shining a light on the fight for survival in a changing world. Shot in the highest quality, Love Nature offers viewers exclusive content from around the globe. See animals in their natural habitat and visit some of the world's most awe-inspiring landscapes through Love Nature's unfiltered, premium content. Love Nature is operated in Canada by Blue Ant Media. To learn more about the company and its other media brands, please visit www.blueantmedia.com