Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q2 2023 and H1 2023.

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q2 2023 and H1 2023.

Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:
https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results
 

For more information, visit the website: https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations

 

Highlights Q2 2023

  • Revenues: +7% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 1,299 mn,
     driven by value-protecting pricing measures and upselling.
  • Revenue guidance: Revenues expected to grow by around 5% in financial year 2023
     (previously: around +4%).
  • EBITDA: +6% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 486 mn,
     due to the positive revenue development and despite higher
     operating expenses.
  • Financial result: The significant year-on-year increase in interest rates is reflected
     in the interest expense. In addition, currency effects had a
     negative impact on the financial result.
  • CAPEX: Increase of EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn,
     of which approximately EUR 110 million for frequencies in
     Croatia.
  • Free cash flow: Below prior year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working capital.
  • Dividend: EUR 0.32 per share (total EUR 213 mn) paid to shareholders.
  • Rating: First rating by Fitch: With an A-, Telekom Austria has the best
     Fitch rating of all European telcos.
  • Towers: Next step for the spin-off of the tower business: Extraordinary
     General Meeting on August 1, 2023.

 

