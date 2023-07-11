EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results

Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q2 2023 and H1 2023.



11.07.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q2 2023 and H1 2023. Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:

https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results

For more information, visit the website: https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations Highlights Q2 2023 Revenues: +7% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 1,299 mn,

(previously: around +4%).

(previously: around +4%). EBITDA: +6% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 486 mn,

due to the positive revenue development and despite higher operating expenses. Financial result: The significant year-on-year increase in interest rates is reflected

in the interest expense. In addition, currency effects had a negative impact on the financial result. CAPEX: Increase of EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn,

of which approximately EUR 110 million for frequencies in Croatia. Free cash flow: Below prior year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working capital.

Dividend: EUR 0.32 per share (total EUR 213 mn) paid to shareholders.

Rating: First rating by Fitch: With an A-, Telekom Austria has the best

Fitch rating of all European telcos.

Fitch rating of all European telcos. Towers: Next step for the spin-off of the tower business: Extraordinary

General Meeting on August 1, 2023. Best regards

A1 Group Investor Relations

