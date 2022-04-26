Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Telekom Austria AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/26 01:10:28 pm EDT
6.945 EUR   +0.36%
01:32pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Results PDF (0.63 MB)
PU
01:32pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.18 MB)
PU
01:22pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Präsentation PDF (2.18 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 1st Quarter 2022

04/26/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 1st Quarter 2022

26.04.2022 / 19:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the first quarter 2022, ending March 31, 2022.

The documents with Q1 2022 results are available here:

https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english

Further information can be found here:
https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations

Kind regards,
A1 Telekom Austria Group Investor Relations

Disclaimer for forward-looking statements:
This document contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "expect" and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This report does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.


26.04.2022 This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: investor.relations@a1.group
Internet: www.a1.group
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1336021

 
End of News EQS News Service

1336021  26.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
All news about TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
EQ
03/31AFR : Telekom Austria AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
03/30TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Financial report
CO
03/02Factbox-European and U.S. companies mobilise to help Ukrainians fleeing war
RE
02/09Telekom Austria AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/08TELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.29 MB)
PU
02/08TELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.30 MB)
PU
Analyst Recommendations on TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Financials
Sales 2022 4 851 M 5 198 M 5 198 M
Net income 2022 528 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2022 2 636 M 2 824 M 2 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 4 595 M 4 897 M 4 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 17 856
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,92 €
Average target price 8,16 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Heppe Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG-9.19%4 924
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.10%211 067
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.75%142 369
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.29%105 104
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.24%97 081
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.23%91 373