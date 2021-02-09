Telekom Austria : Consolidated Financial Statement PDF (1.68 MB)
Consolidated Financial Statements 2020
Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft
1
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
3
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
4
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
5
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
6
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
8
(1)
Segment Reporting
8
(2)
The Company
10
(3)
Basis of Presentation
11
(4)
Use of Estimates and Judgements
13
(5)
Revenues
14
(6)
Cost and Expenses
17
(7)
Financial Result
18
(8)
Earnings per Share
19
(9)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
19
(10) Accounts Receivable: Subscribers, Distributors and Other, Net
20
(11) Related Party Transactions
20
(12) Inventories
21
(13) Other Current Assets, Net
22
(14) Contract Assets
23
(15) Property, Plant and Equipment
23
(16) Intangibles
25
(17) Goodwill
28
(18) Assets Held for Sale/Investments in Associates
31
(19) Investments
32
(20) Other Non-current Assets
33
(21) Short-term Debt
33
(22) Accounts Payable
34
(23) Accrued Liabilities and Provisions, Asset Retirement Obligation and Restructuring
35
(24) Contract Liabilities
38
(25) Long-term Debt
38
(26) Other Non-current Liabilities
39
(27) Employee Benefits
39
(28) Stockholders' Equity
43
(29) Income Taxes
45
(30) Leases
48
(31) Share-based Compensation
51
(32) Cash Flow Statement
52
(33) Financial Instruments
53
(34) Companies and Business Combinations
60
(35) Contingent Assets and Liabilities
62
(36) Remuneration Paid to the Management Board and Supervisory Board
63
(37) Employees
63
(38) Subsequent and Other Events
63
(39) Release for Publication
64
The Consolidated Financial Statements are a translation from the original German version, which is the decisive version in all cases. The Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 are audited but not yet approved by the Supervisory Board.
Consolidated Financial Statements 2020
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
in TEUR
Notes
2020
2019
Service revenues
3,804,527
3,805,476
Equipment revenues
659,358
663,855
Other operating income
85,525
95,836
Total revenues (incl. other operating income)
(5)
4,549,409
4,565,166
Cost of service
- 1,311,915
- 1,302,516
Cost of equipment
- 652,416
- 653,812
Selling, general & administrative expenses
- 997,375
- 1,029,679
Other expenses
- 10,912
- 18,535
Total cost and expenses
(6)
- 2,972,619
- 3,004,542
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - EBITDA
1,576,790
1,560,624
Depreciation and amortization
(15) (16)
- 774,335
- 785,427
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(30)
- 163,515
- 160,379
Operating income - EBIT
638,940
614,818
Interest income
3,777
5,350
Interest expense
- 103,909
- 102,935
Interest on employee benefits and restructuring and other financial items, net
2,474
- 35,847
Foreign currency exchange differences, net
- 18,871
535
Equity interest in net income of associated companies
(18)
- 11,560
- 316
Financial result
(7)
- 128,088
- 133,213
Earnings before income tax - EBT
510,851
481,605
Income tax
(29)
- 122,027
- 154,164
Net result
388,824
327,442
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
388,421
326,963
Non-controlling interests
(34)
403
479
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent in euro
(8)
0.58
0.49
Other comprehensive income items:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
Effect of translation of foreign entities
(3) (28)
- 82,536
17,173
Realized result on hedging activities, net of tax
(33)
4,380
4,380
Unrealized result on debt instruments at fair value, net of tax
(19)
7
13
Realized result on debt instruments at fair value, net of tax
(7)
16
13
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations, net of tax
(27)
- 9,490
- 12,549
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
- 87,622
9,030
Total comprehensive income (loss)
301,202
336,472
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
300,799
335,995
Non-controlling interests
(34)
403
477
See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
For impairment losses of accounts receivable: subscribers, distributors and other, see Note (6).
The use of automated calculation systems may give rise to rounding differences.
3
Consolidated Financial Statements 2020
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
December 31,
December 31,
in TEUR
Notes
2020
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
(9)
210,879
140,293
Short-term investments
(19)
164,821
0
Accounts receivable: Subscribers, distributors and other, net
(10)
782,628
873,048
Receivables due from related parties
(11)
495
920
Inventories, net
(12)
90,761
109,318
Income tax receivable
(29)
915
485
Other current assets, net
(13)
152,401
148,549
Contract assets
(14)
106,845
124,205
1,509,745
1,396,819
Assets held for sale
(18)
0
33,476
Total current assets
1,509,745
1,430,295
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net
(15)
2,753,145
2,840,257
Right-of-use assets, net
(30)
853,078
941,957
Intangibles, net
(16)
1,678,023
1,784,224
Goodwill
(17)
1,284,010
1,278,845
Long-term investments
(19)
12,425
14,317
Deferred income tax assets
(29)
96,487
168,940
Other non-current assets, net
(20)
25,062
27,181
Total non-current assets
6,702,229
7,055,722
TOTAL ASSETS
8,211,974
8,486,017
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
(21)
- 749,061
- 123,000
Lease liabilities short-term
(30)
- 154,374
- 152,621
Accounts payable
(22)
- 685,774
- 909,461
Accrued liabilities and current provisions
(23)
- 246,408
- 239,406
Income tax payable
(29)
- 23,992
- 38,751
Payables due to related parties
(11)
- 181
- 608
Contract liabilities
(24)
- 188,658
- 173,954
Total current liabilities
- 2,048,448
- 1,637,802
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
(25)
- 1,793,703
- 2,539,575
Lease liabilities long-term
(30)
- 700,559
- 788,222
Deferred income tax liabilities
(29)
- 4,074
- 6,653
Other non-current liabilities
(26)
- 53,901
- 65,730
Asset retirement obligation and restructuring
(23)
- 586,018
- 581,987
Employee benefits
(27)
- 231,513
- 220,130
Total non-current liabilities
- 3,369,769
- 4,202,297
Stockholders' equity
Capital stock
- 1,449,275
- 1,449,275
Treasury shares
7,803
7,803
Additional paid-in capital
- 1,100,148
- 1,100,148
Retained earnings
- 1,026,869
- 791,187
Other comprehensive income (loss) items
776,877
689,254
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
(28)
- 2,791,611
- 2,643,552
Non-controlling interests
- 2,146
- 2,367
Total stockholders' equity
- 2,793,757
- 2,645,919
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
- 8,211,974
- 8,486,017
See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.
The use of automated calculation systems may give rise to rounding differences.
4
