Telekom Austria : Consolidated Financial Statement PDF (1.68 MB)

Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft 1

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 3 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 4 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 5 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity 6 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 8 (1) Segment Reporting 8 (2) The Company 10 (3) Basis of Presentation 11 (4) Use of Estimates and Judgements 13 (5) Revenues 14 (6) Cost and Expenses 17 (7) Financial Result 18 (8) Earnings per Share 19 (9) Cash and Cash Equivalents 19 (10) Accounts Receivable: Subscribers, Distributors and Other, Net 20 (11) Related Party Transactions 20 (12) Inventories 21 (13) Other Current Assets, Net 22 (14) Contract Assets 23 (15) Property, Plant and Equipment 23 (16) Intangibles 25 (17) Goodwill 28 (18) Assets Held for Sale/Investments in Associates 31 (19) Investments 32 (20) Other Non-current Assets 33 (21) Short-term Debt 33 (22) Accounts Payable 34 (23) Accrued Liabilities and Provisions, Asset Retirement Obligation and Restructuring 35 (24) Contract Liabilities 38 (25) Long-term Debt 38 (26) Other Non-current Liabilities 39 (27) Employee Benefits 39 (28) Stockholders' Equity 43 (29) Income Taxes 45 (30) Leases 48 (31) Share-based Compensation 51 (32) Cash Flow Statement 52 (33) Financial Instruments 53 (34) Companies and Business Combinations 60 (35) Contingent Assets and Liabilities 62 (36) Remuneration Paid to the Management Board and Supervisory Board 63 (37) Employees 63 (38) Subsequent and Other Events 63 (39) Release for Publication 64 The Consolidated Financial Statements are a translation from the original German version, which is the decisive version in all cases. The Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 are audited but not yet approved by the Supervisory Board.

Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income in TEUR Notes 2020 2019 Service revenues 3,804,527 3,805,476 Equipment revenues 659,358 663,855 Other operating income 85,525 95,836 Total revenues (incl. other operating income) (5) 4,549,409 4,565,166 Cost of service - 1,311,915 - 1,302,516 Cost of equipment - 652,416 - 653,812 Selling, general & administrative expenses - 997,375 - 1,029,679 Other expenses - 10,912 - 18,535 Total cost and expenses (6) - 2,972,619 - 3,004,542 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - EBITDA 1,576,790 1,560,624 Depreciation and amortization (15) (16) - 774,335 - 785,427 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (30) - 163,515 - 160,379 Operating income - EBIT 638,940 614,818 Interest income 3,777 5,350 Interest expense - 103,909 - 102,935 Interest on employee benefits and restructuring and other financial items, net 2,474 - 35,847 Foreign currency exchange differences, net - 18,871 535 Equity interest in net income of associated companies (18) - 11,560 - 316 Financial result (7) - 128,088 - 133,213 Earnings before income tax - EBT 510,851 481,605 Income tax (29) - 122,027 - 154,164 Net result 388,824 327,442 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 388,421 326,963 Non-controlling interests (34) 403 479 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent in euro (8) 0.58 0.49 Other comprehensive income items: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Effect of translation of foreign entities (3) (28) - 82,536 17,173 Realized result on hedging activities, net of tax (33) 4,380 4,380 Unrealized result on debt instruments at fair value, net of tax (19) 7 13 Realized result on debt instruments at fair value, net of tax (7) 16 13 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations, net of tax (27) - 9,490 - 12,549 Total other comprehensive income (loss) - 87,622 9,030 Total comprehensive income (loss) 301,202 336,472 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 300,799 335,995 Non-controlling interests (34) 403 477 See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. For impairment losses of accounts receivable: subscribers, distributors and other, see Note (6). The use of automated calculation systems may give rise to rounding differences. 3

Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position December 31, December 31, in TEUR Notes 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents (9) 210,879 140,293 Short-term investments (19) 164,821 0 Accounts receivable: Subscribers, distributors and other, net (10) 782,628 873,048 Receivables due from related parties (11) 495 920 Inventories, net (12) 90,761 109,318 Income tax receivable (29) 915 485 Other current assets, net (13) 152,401 148,549 Contract assets (14) 106,845 124,205 1,509,745 1,396,819 Assets held for sale (18) 0 33,476 Total current assets 1,509,745 1,430,295 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net (15) 2,753,145 2,840,257 Right-of-use assets, net (30) 853,078 941,957 Intangibles, net (16) 1,678,023 1,784,224 Goodwill (17) 1,284,010 1,278,845 Long-term investments (19) 12,425 14,317 Deferred income tax assets (29) 96,487 168,940 Other non-current assets, net (20) 25,062 27,181 Total non-current assets 6,702,229 7,055,722 TOTAL ASSETS 8,211,974 8,486,017 Current liabilities Short-term debt (21) - 749,061 - 123,000 Lease liabilities short-term (30) - 154,374 - 152,621 Accounts payable (22) - 685,774 - 909,461 Accrued liabilities and current provisions (23) - 246,408 - 239,406 Income tax payable (29) - 23,992 - 38,751 Payables due to related parties (11) - 181 - 608 Contract liabilities (24) - 188,658 - 173,954 Total current liabilities - 2,048,448 - 1,637,802 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt (25) - 1,793,703 - 2,539,575 Lease liabilities long-term (30) - 700,559 - 788,222 Deferred income tax liabilities (29) - 4,074 - 6,653 Other non-current liabilities (26) - 53,901 - 65,730 Asset retirement obligation and restructuring (23) - 586,018 - 581,987 Employee benefits (27) - 231,513 - 220,130 Total non-current liabilities - 3,369,769 - 4,202,297 Stockholders' equity Capital stock - 1,449,275 - 1,449,275 Treasury shares 7,803 7,803 Additional paid-in capital - 1,100,148 - 1,100,148 Retained earnings - 1,026,869 - 791,187 Other comprehensive income (loss) items 776,877 689,254 Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent (28) - 2,791,611 - 2,643,552 Non-controlling interests - 2,146 - 2,367 Total stockholders' equity - 2,793,757 - 2,645,919 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 8,211,974 - 8,486,017 See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements. The use of automated calculation systems may give rise to rounding differences. 4

