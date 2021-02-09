Log in
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/09 01:32:19 pm
6.455 EUR   +1.65%
08:11aTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Report PDF (0.38 MB)
PU
08:11aTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (1.12 MB)
PU
08:11aTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Consolidated Financial Statement PDF (1.68 MB)
PU
Telekom Austria : Consolidated Financial Statement PDF (1.68 MB)

02/09/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Consolidated Financial Statements 2020

Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft

1

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

3

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

4

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

5

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

6

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(1)

Segment Reporting

8

(2)

The Company

10

(3)

Basis of Presentation

11

(4)

Use of Estimates and Judgements

13

(5)

Revenues

14

(6)

Cost and Expenses

17

(7)

Financial Result

18

(8)

Earnings per Share

19

(9)

Cash and Cash Equivalents

19

(10) Accounts Receivable: Subscribers, Distributors and Other, Net

20

(11) Related Party Transactions

20

(12) Inventories

21

(13) Other Current Assets, Net

22

(14) Contract Assets

23

(15) Property, Plant and Equipment

23

(16) Intangibles

25

(17) Goodwill

28

(18) Assets Held for Sale/Investments in Associates

31

(19) Investments

32

(20) Other Non-current Assets

33

(21) Short-term Debt

33

(22) Accounts Payable

34

(23) Accrued Liabilities and Provisions, Asset Retirement Obligation and Restructuring

35

(24) Contract Liabilities

38

(25) Long-term Debt

38

(26) Other Non-current Liabilities

39

(27) Employee Benefits

39

(28) Stockholders' Equity

43

(29) Income Taxes

45

(30) Leases

48

(31) Share-based Compensation

51

(32) Cash Flow Statement

52

(33) Financial Instruments

53

(34) Companies and Business Combinations

60

(35) Contingent Assets and Liabilities

62

(36) Remuneration Paid to the Management Board and Supervisory Board

63

(37) Employees

63

(38) Subsequent and Other Events

63

(39) Release for Publication

64

The Consolidated Financial Statements are a translation from the original German version, which is the decisive version in all cases. The Consolidated Financial Statements 2020 are audited but not yet approved by the Supervisory Board.

Consolidated Financial Statements 2020

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in TEUR

Notes

2020

2019

Service revenues

3,804,527

3,805,476

Equipment revenues

659,358

663,855

Other operating income

85,525

95,836

Total revenues (incl. other operating income)

(5)

4,549,409

4,565,166

Cost of service

- 1,311,915

- 1,302,516

Cost of equipment

- 652,416

- 653,812

Selling, general & administrative expenses

- 997,375

- 1,029,679

Other expenses

- 10,912

- 18,535

Total cost and expenses

(6)

- 2,972,619

- 3,004,542

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization - EBITDA

1,576,790

1,560,624

Depreciation and amortization

(15) (16)

- 774,335

- 785,427

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(30)

- 163,515

- 160,379

Operating income - EBIT

638,940

614,818

Interest income

3,777

5,350

Interest expense

- 103,909

- 102,935

Interest on employee benefits and restructuring and other financial items, net

2,474

- 35,847

Foreign currency exchange differences, net

- 18,871

535

Equity interest in net income of associated companies

(18)

- 11,560

- 316

Financial result

(7)

- 128,088

- 133,213

Earnings before income tax - EBT

510,851

481,605

Income tax

(29)

- 122,027

- 154,164

Net result

388,824

327,442

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

388,421

326,963

Non-controlling interests

(34)

403

479

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the parent in euro

(8)

0.58

0.49

Other comprehensive income items:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Effect of translation of foreign entities

(3) (28)

- 82,536

17,173

Realized result on hedging activities, net of tax

(33)

4,380

4,380

Unrealized result on debt instruments at fair value, net of tax

(19)

7

13

Realized result on debt instruments at fair value, net of tax

(7)

16

13

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurement of defined benefit obligations, net of tax

(27)

- 9,490

- 12,549

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

- 87,622

9,030

Total comprehensive income (loss)

301,202

336,472

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

300,799

335,995

Non-controlling interests

(34)

403

477

See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

For impairment losses of accounts receivable: subscribers, distributors and other, see Note (6).

The use of automated calculation systems may give rise to rounding differences.

3

Consolidated Financial Statements 2020

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG - Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

December 31,

December 31,

in TEUR

Notes

2020

2019

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

(9)

210,879

140,293

Short-term investments

(19)

164,821

0

Accounts receivable: Subscribers, distributors and other, net

(10)

782,628

873,048

Receivables due from related parties

(11)

495

920

Inventories, net

(12)

90,761

109,318

Income tax receivable

(29)

915

485

Other current assets, net

(13)

152,401

148,549

Contract assets

(14)

106,845

124,205

1,509,745

1,396,819

Assets held for sale

(18)

0

33,476

Total current assets

1,509,745

1,430,295

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment, net

(15)

2,753,145

2,840,257

Right-of-use assets, net

(30)

853,078

941,957

Intangibles, net

(16)

1,678,023

1,784,224

Goodwill

(17)

1,284,010

1,278,845

Long-term investments

(19)

12,425

14,317

Deferred income tax assets

(29)

96,487

168,940

Other non-current assets, net

(20)

25,062

27,181

Total non-current assets

6,702,229

7,055,722

TOTAL ASSETS

8,211,974

8,486,017

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

(21)

- 749,061

- 123,000

Lease liabilities short-term

(30)

- 154,374

- 152,621

Accounts payable

(22)

- 685,774

- 909,461

Accrued liabilities and current provisions

(23)

- 246,408

- 239,406

Income tax payable

(29)

- 23,992

- 38,751

Payables due to related parties

(11)

- 181

- 608

Contract liabilities

(24)

- 188,658

- 173,954

Total current liabilities

- 2,048,448

- 1,637,802

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

(25)

- 1,793,703

- 2,539,575

Lease liabilities long-term

(30)

- 700,559

- 788,222

Deferred income tax liabilities

(29)

- 4,074

- 6,653

Other non-current liabilities

(26)

- 53,901

- 65,730

Asset retirement obligation and restructuring

(23)

- 586,018

- 581,987

Employee benefits

(27)

- 231,513

- 220,130

Total non-current liabilities

- 3,369,769

- 4,202,297

Stockholders' equity

Capital stock

- 1,449,275

- 1,449,275

Treasury shares

7,803

7,803

Additional paid-in capital

- 1,100,148

- 1,100,148

Retained earnings

- 1,026,869

- 791,187

Other comprehensive income (loss) items

776,877

689,254

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

(28)

- 2,791,611

- 2,643,552

Non-controlling interests

- 2,146

- 2,367

Total stockholders' equity

- 2,793,757

- 2,645,919

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

- 8,211,974

- 8,486,017

See accompanying Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements.

The use of automated calculation systems may give rise to rounding differences.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telekom Austria AG published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 19:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Consensus
