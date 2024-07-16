o Revenues: +1.3% versus Q2 2023, despite decline in equipment revenues.

o Service revenues: +3.9%, driven by value-protecting measures and strong fixed-line performance in CEE.

o OPEX: Included negative one-off effects totaling EUR 21 mn in Q2 2024, increase in core OPEX resulting mainly from higher total workforce costs.

o EBITDA: +3.8% to EUR 504 mn with a margin improvement from 37.4% to 38.3%. +8.3% adjusted for one-offs, restructuring and FX.

o Net result: +9.1% on a proforma basis in H1 2024 and -12.5% on a reported basis due to higher D&A for towers.

o CAPEX: -20.8% yoy in H1 due to lower spectrum CAPEX and CAPEX savings.

o Free Cashflow: +42.1% in H1 2024 due to lower CAPEX and better operational result.

o Dividend: EUR 0.36/share (in total EUR 239 mn) paid to shareholders in July 2024.

o Rating: In May 2024, S&P confirmed its credit rating for Telekom Austria AG with 'A-'.

o Outlook confirmed: Total revenue growth of 3-4%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn.

Ambitions 2024-2026 unchanged:

- Revenue growth of 3-4% per year

- EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year

- CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies

Video clip:The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q2 and H1 of 2024

Various materials on Q2 and H1 2024 are available at: https://a1.group/investor-relations/results-center/