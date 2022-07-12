Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Telekom Austria AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
6.040 EUR   -0.33%
01:14pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Fact Sheet PDF (0.37 MB)
PU
01:05pTELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2022
EQ
01:04pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Report PDF (0.66 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telekom Austria : Fact Sheet PDF (0.37 MB)

07/12/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A1 Telekom Austria Group

Fact Sheet

Content

Page No.

Results by Segments

2

Consolidated P&L

3

Share Information

3

Net Debt

3

Profit & Loss Details

4

Segment Austria

7

Segment Bulgaria

8

Segment Croatia

9

Segment Belarus

10

Segment Slovenia

11

Segment Serbia

12

Segment North Macedonia

13

Rounding differences can lead to minor deviations from published figures.

All figures in the analyst fact sheet are provided on a reported basis.

Notes:

n.m. - not meaningful, used for changes >300% and for percentage changes which are not meaningful n.a. - not applicable

A1 Telekom Austria Group

1

Operating Results by Segments

Revenues

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Segment Austria

657.7

1,963.0

685.2

2,648.1

647.5

635.9

1,283.4

657.1

1,940.5

681.6

2,622.1

657.4

666.2

1,323.6

672.5

1,996.1

681.5

2,677.6

663.7

676.1

1.5%

1,339.8

1.2%

Segment Bulgaria

122.0

348.5

137.7

486.2

127.6

121.5

249.0

127.9

376.9

136.9

513.8

132.2

145.1

277.3

144.9

422.1

151.9

574.1

137.0

151.3

4.3%

288.3

4.0%

Segment Croatia

114.9

323.5

109.3

432.8

101.2

99.3

200.4

111.8

312.2

115.8

428.1

105.9

108.7

214.7

121.5

336.2

115.8

452.0

107.5

113.3

4.2%

220.8

2.9%

Segment Belarus

113.2

312.1

114.0

426.1

109.6

98.3

207.9

99.0

306.9

95.7

402.6

92.4

95.7

188.1

108.8

296.9

122.7

419.6

98.7

106.8

11.6%

205.4

9.2%

Segment Slovenia

52.5

155.2

54.2

209.4

48.6

50.8

99.4

52.7

152.1

52.9

205.0

51.4

51.2

102.6

54.0

156.6

53.3

209.9

52.0

53.2

4.0%

105.2

2.6%

Segment Serbia

73.9

207.9

75.9

283.8

68.6

68.1

136.7

73.7

210.4

75.7

286.2

70.7

74.7

145.4

83.2

228.6

86.7

315.3

81.0

85.7

14.7%

166.6

14.6%

Segment North Macedonia

31.8

91.5

31.3

122.8

29.6

28.3

57.9

31.0

88.9

33.0

121.9

31.5

32.0

63.5

35.0

98.6

36.0

134.6

33.2

34.4

7.2%

67.5

6.3%

Corporate, Others & Elimination

-13.4

-36.9

-7.2

-44.1

-6.7

-6.4

-13.1

-11.1

-24.2

-6.1

-30.3

-6.0

-7.8

-13.8

-14.8

-28.6

-6.2

-34.8

-6.6

-12.3

-57.1%

-18.9

-36.5%

Revenues

1,152.7

3,364.8

1,200.4

4,565.2

1,126.0

1,095.7

2,221.7

1,142.1

3,363.8

1,185.6

4,549.4

1,135.5

1,165.8

2,301.3

1,205.2

3,506.5

1,241.8

4,748.3

1,166.4

1,208.4

3.7%

2,374.9

3.2%

thereof Other Operating Income

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Segment Austria

11.2

45.2

14.0

59.2

11.2

10.9

22.1

13.1

35.2

13.5

48.7

11.2

14.4

25.6

11.1

36.7

13.9

50.6

15.1

11.9

-17.8%

26.9

5.3%

Segment Bulgaria

1.1

4.0

4.3

8.3

0.8

1.4

2.2

1.1

3.3

1.2

4.5

1.2

1.1

2.3

1.3

3.6

2.5

6.1

1.3

3.5

229.8%

4.7

110.5%

Segment Croatia

1.5

4.8

1.3

6.1

1.1

1.2

2.3

1.1

3.4

6.9

10.2

1.1

1.2

2.3

1.3

3.6

1.7

5.3

1.4

1.3

10.9%

2.7

18.6%

Segment Belarus

4.4

11.8

3.0

14.8

2.9

4.4

7.3

4.1

11.4

1.9

13.3

2.3

4.6

6.9

4.3

11.2

3.0

14.2

3.1

3.9

-15.0%

7.1

2.1%

Segment Slovenia

0.9

2.5

0.9

3.4

0.9

0.8

1.7

1.1

2.8

1.0

3.8

1.1

1.0

2.1

1.1

3.3

1.4

4.6

1.4

1.3

25.3%

2.6

23.1%

Segment Serbia

0.9

2.3

1.0

3.3

0.9

0.8

1.7

0.8

2.5

3.6

6.1

1.0

1.0

1.9

1.0

2.9

1.2

4.1

1.5

1.2

25.3%

2.7

38.5%

Segment North Macedonia

0.3

1.2

0.3

1.5

0.1

0.2

0.3

0.1

0.4

0.2

0.6

0.4

0.1

0.5

0.1

0.6

0.1

0.8

0.3

0.1

-11.0%

0.4

-13.8%

Corporate, Others & Elimination

0.1

-0.7

-0.1

-0.8

0.3

-0.1

0.1

-2.0

-1.9

0.3

-1.6

-0.4

-0.9

-1.3

-0.9

-2.2

-1.1

-3.3

-1.0

-2.1

-144.8%

-3.1

-141.8%

Other Operating Income

20.4

71.1

24.8

95.8

18.2

19.5

37.6

19.4

57.0

28.5

85.5

17.8

22.6

40.3

19.4

59.7

22.7

82.4

23.0

21.1

-6.5%

44.1

9.3%

EBITDA

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Segment Austria

251.9

714.2

207.1

921.3

223.4

233.3

456.7

264.9

721.6

215.1

936.7

228.9

249.2

478.1

279.1

757.2

233.9

991.1

244.6

258.5

3.7%

503.0

5.2%

Segment Bulgaria

49.8

137.7

41.7

179.4

45.9

48.1

94.0

52.1

146.1

46.3

192.4

55.6

55.4

111.0

56.9

167.9

50.4

218.3

59.3

63.3

14.2%

122.6

10.4%

Segment Croatia

49.3

115.9

29.2

145.1

33.3

33.8

67.1

44.1

111.2

32.1

143.4

35.7

39.3

75.1

50.7

125.8

29.9

155.7

38.0

40.4

2.7%

78.4

4.4%

Segment Belarus

50.8

141.2

49.8

190.9

47.5

45.2

92.6

43.9

136.5

36.4

172.8

42.0

45.0

87.1

47.2

134.3

46.2

180.5

47.5

52.4

16.4%

99.9

14.7%

Segment Slovenia

15.5

43.9

15.2

59.0

13.8

14.1

27.9

16.5

44.4

14.3

58.7

14.7

14.7

29.4

16.3

45.7

14.8

60.5

15.6

14.2

-3.4%

29.8

1.3%

Segment Serbia

24.4

63.8

19.7

83.4

20.4

20.7

41.1

22.8

63.9

23.8

87.6

23.5

24.9

48.5

27.9

76.4

25.7

102.1

27.1

28.5

14.2%

55.6

14.7%

Segment North Macedonia

11.4

33.4

9.8

43.2

10.6

10.2

20.8

11.0

31.8

10.7

42.5

10.9

11.6

22.5

12.8

35.3

10.8

46.1

11.3

11.9

2.4%

23.1

2.7%

Corporate, Others & Elimination

-14.0

-44.8

-17.0

-61.8

-14.3

-15.3

-29.6

-13.6

-43.2

-14.1

-57.3

-13.2

-12.4

-25.6

-10.8

-36.3

-11.9

-48.2

-11.7

-12.1

2.6%

-23.8

6.8%

EBITDA

439.0

1,205.2

355.5

1,560.6

380.6

390.1

770.7

441.6

1,212.3

364.5

1,576.8

398.3

427.7

826.0

480.2

1,306.3

399.9

1,706.1

431.6

456.9

6.8%

888.5

7.6%

EBITDA after leases

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Segment Austria

231.9

654.5

186.7

841.1

203.4

213.1

416.4

244.9

661.3

194.8

856.1

209.2

229.3

438.5

259.4

697.9

213.4

911.3

224.4

237.8

3.7%

462.2

5.4%

Segment Bulgaria

43.1

117.7

35.0

152.8

39.0

41.2

80.2

45.4

125.6

39.5

165.1

48.8

48.6

97.3

50.0

147.3

43.3

190.7

52.4

56.3

16.0%

108.7

11.7%

Segment Croatia

45.4

104.2

25.4

129.6

29.6

30.0

59.6

40.3

99.9

28.4

128.4

32.0

35.6

67.6

46.9

114.6

26.3

140.9

34.0

36.6

3.0%

70.7

4.5%

Segment Belarus

46.8

129.8

45.9

175.7

43.8

41.7

85.4

40.8

126.3

33.5

159.8

39.2

42.1

81.3

44.3

125.6

43.2

168.9

44.7

49.4

17.5%

94.1

15.8%

Segment Slovenia

11.1

30.9

10.7

41.6

9.3

9.6

18.9

11.9

30.8

9.6

40.5

10.0

10.0

19.9

11.6

31.6

10.2

41.8

10.8

9.3

-6.7%

20.1

0.6%

Segment Serbia

20.3

51.7

15.5

67.3

16.2

16.4

32.6

18.4

51.1

19.2

70.3

19.4

21.0

40.4

23.8

64.2

21.9

86.1

23.3

24.6

17.2%

47.9

18.6%

Segment North Macedonia

9.8

28.6

8.1

36.7

9.0

8.6

17.6

9.4

27.0

9.1

36.1

9.4

10.0

19.4

11.3

30.7

9.2

39.9

9.7

10.2

2.1%

19.9

2.8%

Corporate, Others & Elimination

-14.0

-44.9

-17.1

-62.1

-14.4

-15.4

-29.8

-13.7

-43.5

-14.3

-57.8

-13.3

-12.5

-25.8

-10.8

-36.6

-12.0

-48.6

-11.9

-12.2

2.1%

-24.1

6.4%

EBITDA

394.3

1,072.5

310.3

1,382.8

335.9

345.2

681.1

397.4

1,078.5

319.9

1,398.4

354.7

384.0

738.7

436.5

1,175.2

355.7

1,530.9

387.4

412.0

7.3%

799.4

8.2%

Operating Income

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Segment Austria

126.1

337.8

78.0

415.8

94.8

100.8

195.6

135.2

330.8

82.9

413.7

94.2

109.0

203.2

143.6

346.8

94.6

441.4

106.6

122.8

12.6%

229.4

12.9%

Segment Bulgaria

22.3

53.5

13.4

66.9

16.6

18.4

35.0

22.8

57.8

16.8

74.6

26.7

28.0

54.7

28.6

83.3

20.9

104.1

31.0

34.3

22.6%

65.3

19.4%

Segment Croatia

23.2

38.3

2.8

41.1

8.8

7.7

16.5

20.0

36.4

6.6

43.1

11.2

14.4

25.6

25.7

51.3

6.9

58.2

14.4

17.7

22.9%

32.1

25.4%

Segment Belarus

25.9

69.5

31.2

100.7

29.9

28.8

58.7

28.9

87.6

21.7

109.3

27.9

30.7

58.6

32.9

91.5

30.8

122.4

33.6

36.1

17.5%

69.7

18.8%

Segment Slovenia

4.4

10.9

3.7

14.7

2.9

2.8

5.7

5.6

11.3

3.1

14.4

3.6

3.3

6.9

4.7

11.6

1.9

13.5

3.1

1.3

-59.6%

4.5

-35.7%

Segment Serbia

10.4

22.4

5.4

27.7

6.9

6.9

13.8

9.2

23.0

9.8

32.9

10.1

11.2

21.2

14.8

36.1

13.2

49.2

14.1

14.9

33.6%

29.1

36.8%

Segment North Macedonia

4.1

10.4

1.8

12.2

3.1

2.8

5.9

3.8

9.7

3.8

13.6

4.0

4.7

8.7

5.4

14.2

3.9

18.1

4.5

5.0

7.4%

9.5

9.0%

Corporate, Others & Elimination

-14.4

-45.9

-18.3

-64.2

-15.6

-16.6

-32.2

-14.9

-47.1

-15.5

-62.6

-14.4

-13.9

-28.3

-11.9

-40.2

-13.2

-53.4

-13.0

-13.2

5.1%

-26.3

7.2%

Operating Income

202.0

496.8

118.0

614.8

147.3

151.6

299.0

210.7

509.6

129.3

638.9

163.3

187.4

350.7

243.8

594.6

158.9

753.4

194.2

219.0

16.9%

413.2

17.8%

Capital Expenditures

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Segment Austria *

119.5

409.8

117.0

526.9

130.1

96.0

226.1

85.3

311.5

145.0

456.4

252.6

496.0

229.9

-9.0%

Segment Bulgaria *

20.7

47.1

31.4

78.5

14.3

14.9

29.2

10.4

39.6

17.6

57.2

55.5

102.9

48.5

-12.5%

Segment Croatia *

15.0

61.4

25.2

86.6

14.1

13.6

27.7

7.7

35.4

14.3

49.6

32.5

96.1

40.2

23.8%

Segment Belarus *

8.4

35.6

69.5

105.1

8.5

7.5

15.9

4.9

20.8

5.9

26.8

16.5

40.4

16.4

-0.5%

Segment Slovenia *

5.7

11.8

12.7

24.5

2.3

4.6

6.9

4.2

11.1

6.6

17.7

55.5

78.8

15.9

-71.4%

Segment Serbia *

9.5

19.9

15.8

35.8

2.6

7.6

10.2

8.6

18.8

8.1

26.9

19.0

48.2

19.0

0.1%

Segment North Macedonia *

6.1

11.4

7.7

19.1

3.5

2.5

6.0

2.8

8.8

3.9

12.7

8.3

24.3

18.8

125.5%

Corporate, Others & Elimination *

0.6

2.9

0.3

3.3

0.8

0.7

1.5

1.0

2.6

1.5

4.1

2.4

4.7

2.0

-16.8%

Total Capital Expenditures

185.5

600.1

279.7

879.8

176.2

147.3

323.5

125.0

448.5

202.9

651.4

204.0

238.1

442.1

190.5

632.7

258.8

891.5

179.6

211.1

-11.4%

390.7

-11.6%

Thereof Tangible

151.7

430.2

175.7

605.9

146.1

121.3

267.4

103.2

370.6

108.2

478.8

163.0

154.2

317.2

145.5

462.7

187.7

650.5

144.6

173.0

12.1%

317.6

0.1%

Thereof Intangible

33.7

169.9

104.0

273.9

30.1

26.0

56.1

21.9

78.0

94.7

172.6

41.0

83.9

124.9

45.0

170.0

71.0

241.0

35.1

38.1

-54.6%

73.1

-41.4%

* As of Q1 2021, the respective data will not be provided on a quarterly basis anymore

A1 Telekom Austria Group

2

Profit & Loss Statement - Group

Consolidated P&L

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Service Revenues

974.7

2,842.7

962.7

3,805.5

949.8

939.5

1,889.3

953.8

2,843.1

961.4

3,804.5

955.7

976.4

1,932.1

1,012.9

2,945.1

1,011.5

3,956.5

988.2

1,025.7

5.0%

2,013.9

4.2%

Equipment Revenues

157.6

451.0

212.9

663.9

158.0

136.7

294.8

168.9

463.6

195.7

659.4

162.1

166.8

328.9

172.9

501.7

207.7

709.5

155.3

161.6

-3.1%

316.9

-3.6%

Other operating income

20.4

71.1

24.8

95.8

18.2

19.5

37.6

19.4

57.0

28.5

85.5

17.8

22.6

40.3

19.4

59.7

22.7

82.4

23.0

21.1

-6.5%

44.1

9.3%

Total Revenues

1,152.7

3,364.8

1,200.4

4,565.2

1,126.0

1,095.7

2,221.7

1,142.1

3,363.8

1,185.6

4,549.4

1,135.5

1,165.8

2,301.3

1,205.2

3,506.5

1,241.8

4,748.3

1,166.4

1,208.4

3.7%

2,374.9

3.2%

Cost of Service

-324.8

-966.2

-336.3

-1,302.5

-326.8

-322.0

-648.8

-316.6

-965.4

-346.5

-1,311.9

-323.6

-329.2

-652.8

-335.2

-988.0

-355.2

-1,343.1

-338.1

-347.5

-5.5%

-685.6

-5.0%

Cost of Equipment

-154.1

-440.7

-213.1

-653.8

-154.3

-134.5

-288.9

-165.6

-454.4

-198.0

-652.4

-164.2

-162.8

-327.0

-167.7

-494.8

-203.3

-698.1

-147.7

-156.1

4.1%

-303.7

7.1%

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

-232.7

-745.6

-284.0

-1,029.7

-261.6

-246.8

-508.4

-216.3

-724.7

-272.7

-997.4

-246.7

-243.5

-490.2

-220.3

-710.5

-277.6

-988.2

-246.9

-245.8

-0.9%

-492.7

-0.5%

Others

-2.1

-7.1

-11.5

-18.5

-2.6

-2.3

-4.9

-2.0

-6.9

-4.0

-10.9

-2.7

-2.5

-5.2

-1.8

-7.0

-5.9

-12.8

-2.2

-2.1

16.5%

-4.3

16.4%

Total Costs and Expenses

-713.7

-2,159.6

-844.9

-3,004.5

-745.4

-705.6

-1,451.0

-700.5

-2,151.5

-821.1

-2,972.6

-737.2

-738.1

-1,475.3

-725.0

-2,200.2

-842.0

-3,042.2

-734.8

-751.5

-1.8%

-1,486.3

-0.7%

EBITDA

439.0

1,205.2

355.5

1,560.6

380.6

390.1

770.7

441.6

1,212.3

364.5

1,576.8

398.3

427.7

826.0

480.2

1,306.3

399.9

1,706.1

431.6

456.9

6.8%

888.5

7.6%

% of Total Revenues

38.1%

35.8%

29.6%

34.2%

33.8%

35.6%

34.7%

38.7%

36.0%

30.7%

34.7%

35.1%

36.7%

35.9%

39.8%

37.3%

32.2%

35.9%

37.0%

37.8%

37.4%

Depreciation and Amortisation

-196.7

-588.9

-196.5

-785.4

-192.6

-197.4

-390.0

-190.3

-580.3

-194.1

-774.3

-194.7

-199.6

-394.3

-195.6

-589.9

-199.6

-789.5

-195.8

-195.8

1.9%

-391.6

0.7%

Depreciation and Amortisation Rights of Use

-40.3

-119.4

-41.0

-160.4

-40.7

-41.1

-81.8

-40.6

-122.4

-41.1

-163.5

-40.3

-40.7

-81.0

-40.8

-121.8

-41.4

-163.2

-41.5

-42.2

-3.5%

-83.7

-3.3%

Impairment and Reversal of Impairment

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

EBIT (Operating income)

202.0

496.8

118.0

614.8

147.3

151.6

299.0

210.7

509.6

129.3

638.9

163.3

187.4

350.7

243.8

594.6

158.9

753.4

194.2

219.0

16.9%

413.2

-30.5%

% of Total Revenues

17.5%

14.8%

9.8%

13.5%

13.1%

13.8%

13.5%

18.4%

15.2%

10.9%

14.0%

14.4%

16.1%

15.2%

20.2%

17.0%

12.8%

15.9%

16.7%

18.1%

12.7%

17.4%

Interest Income

1.3

4.0

1.4

5.4

1.3

0.7

2.0

0.8

2.8

1.0

3.8

1.0

1.2

2.2

1.0

3.2

1.6

4.8

1.2

3.1

162.6%

4.3

99.0%

Interest Expense on Financial Liabilities

-25.9

-78.3

-24.6

-102.9

-26.4

-26.0

-52.4

-25.8

-78.3

-25.6

-103.9

-24.9

-24.5

-49.5

-25.1

-74.6

-26.1

-100.7

-18.6

-11.3

54.1%

-29.9

39.7%

Interest on employee benefits and restructuring

and other financial items, net

-6.3

-33.2

-2.6

-35.8

-0.3

5.6

5.3

-1.7

3.6

-1.1

2.5

-1.4

-1.6

-3.1

0.5

-2.6

-5.3

-7.8

-2.4

-2.1

-30.7%

-4.5

-48.0%

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net

1.2

4.5

-4.0

0.5

-16.4

4.8

-11.6

-6.7

-18.3

-0.6

-18.9

-0.4

3.1

2.6

0.7

3.3

-0.4

2.9

-5.2

6.2

104.6%

1.0

-62.0%

Equity interest in net income of associated compan

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

-0.3

0.0

-11.4

-11.4

-0.2

-11.6

0.0

-11.6

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

-0.1

-0.1

-1.0

0.1

n.a.

-0.9

n.a.

EBT (Earnings Before Income Taxes)

172.2

393.5

88.2

481.6

105.6

125.3

230.8

177.1

407.9

103.0

510.9

137.5

165.5

303.0

221.0

524.0

128.6

652.6

168.2

215.0

29.9%

383.3

-26.9%

Income Taxes

-35.9

-101.3

-52.9

-154.2

-16.3

-11.5

-27.8

-34.5

-62.3

-59.8

-122.0

-28.6

-40.5

-69.2

-40.0

-109.2

-88.4

-197.6

-37.6

-48.0

-18.5%

-85.6

-23.8%

Net Result

136.3

292.2

35.3

327.4

89.3

113.8

203.1

142.6

345.6

43.2

388.8

108.9

125.0

233.8

181.0

414.8

40.2

455.0

130.7

167.0

33.6%

297.7

-28.2%

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

136.1

291.8

35.2

327.0

89.2

113.7

202.9

142.4

345.4

43.1

388.4

108.7

124.9

233.5

180.8

414.3

40.1

454.5

130.5

166.9

33.6%

297.4

27.3%

Non-controlling Interests

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.5

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.3

0.1

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.3

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.6

0.1

0.1

62.5%

0.3

-5.0%

Hybrid Capital Owners

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Share Information

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2020

%-change

0.0%

0.0%

Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares in Is

#######

664,084,841.0

######## 664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

664,084,841.0

Earnings per Share

0.2

0.4

0.1

0.5

0.0

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.5

0.1

0.6

0.2

0.2

0.4

0.3

0.6

0.1

0.7

0.2

0.3

33.6%

0.4

27.3%

Net Debt *

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2020

%-change

in EUR million

Net Debt (excl. lease)

2,607.6

2,607.6

2,612.4

2,612.4

2,524.3

2,400.2

2,400.2

2,235.4

2,235.4

2,331.9

2,331.9

2,173.0

2,230.9

2,230.9

2,073.6

2,073.6

2,064.9

2,064.9

1,889.9

1,730.8

-22.4%

1,730.8

-22.4%

Net Debt (incl. lease)

3,550.8

3,550.8

3,553.2

3,553.2

3,422.4

3,298.4

3,298.4

3,105.2

3,105.2

3,186.8

3,186.8

2,986.3

3,037.2

3,037.2

2,858.7

2,858.7

2,832.0

2,832.0

2,630.8

2,462.1

-18.9%

2,462.1

-18.9%

Cash Flow

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2020

%-change

in EUR million

Net cash flow from operating activities

427.9

1,096.7

361.3

1,458.0

372.7

386.3

758.9

364.4

1,123.3

357.7

1,481.1

432.6

391.4

824.0

415.7

1,239.7

345.9

1,585.6

453.7

441.7

12.9%

895.4

8.7%

Capital expenditures paid

-198.7

-671.9

-202.0

-873.9

-205.2

-165.1

-370.3

-146.9

-517.2

-225.3

-742.5

-201.0

-201.3

-402.3

-206.2

-608.5

-244.7

-853.3

-194.2

-198.7

1.3%

-392.9

2.3%

Lease principal paid

-31.7

-116.6

-32.9

-149.5

-56.1

-29.8

-85.8

-33.4

-119.2

-34.6

-153.8

-54.3

-33.5

-87.8

-33.7

-121.5

-33.3

-154.8

-57.9

-33.1

1.0%

-91.0

-3.7%

Proceeds from sale of plant, property and equipme

0.7

12.4

1.9

14.3

3.0

2.2

5.3

0.6

5.9

11.9

17.8

0.5

1.0

1.5

0.3

1.9

1.8

3.7

0.5

1.6

59.3%

2.1

37.3%

Interest paid

-15.6

-69.3

-39.0

-108.3

-9.7

-34.8

-44.5

-16.0

-60.5

-40.1

-100.6

-5.6

-34.5

-40.1

-14.4

-54.5

-41.8

-96.3

-4.3

-32.3

6.2%

-36.6

8.7%

Free Cash Flow

182.6

251.2

89.4

340.6

104.7

158.8

263.5

168.7

432.3

69.6

501.9

172.2

123.1

295.3

161.7

457.0

27.9

484.9

197.8

179.2

45.5%

377.0

27.7%

* Cash as of Dec 31, 2019 on a comparable basis (reduced for funding of social plans granted after 1.1.2019). As of Sept 30, 2020, funding is included in short-term investments, which are not included in net debt. Comparative figures for FY 2019, Q1 and Q2 2020 have been adjusted accordingly.

A1 Telekom Austria Group

3

Revenue Details

Revenue Split - Segment Austria

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total Revenues - Segment Austria

657.7

1,963.0

685.2

2,648.1

647.5

635.9

1,283.4

657.1

1,940.5

681.6

2,622.1

657.4

666.2

1,323.6

672.5

1,996.1

681.5

2,677.6

663.7

676.1

1.5%

1,339.8

1.2%

thereof Wireless Revenues

291.6

853.0

304.7

1,157.8

289.2

276.0

565.2

291.6

856.8

301.5

1,158.3

293.9

291.2

585.1

302.7

887.8

309.7

1,197.5

301.7

302.0

3.7%

603.7

3.2%

thereof Service Revenues mobile

237.3

698.0

228.1

926.1

237.4

232.4

469.8

236.0

705.8

234.2

940.0

236.6

240.3

476.9

252.4

729.2

250.6

979.8

249.1

255.2

6.2%

504.3

5.8%

thereof Equipment Revenues mobile

54.4

155.0

76.6

231.6

51.8

43.6

95.4

55.6

151.0

67.3

218.3

57.4

50.9

108.3

50.3

158.6

59.1

217.7

52.6

46.8

-8.0%

99.4

-8.2%

thereof Wireline Revenues

354.9

1,064.8

366.4

1,431.1

347.1

349.0

696.2

352.4

1,048.6

366.6

1,415.1

352.3

360.5

712.9

358.7

1,071.6

357.9

1,429.5

347.0

362.2

0.5%

709.1

-0.5%

thereof Fixed-line service revenue and other

347.3

1,040.3

353.9

1,394.2

340.1

341.7

681.8

341.9

1,023.7

353.6

1,377.3

344.5

350.3

694.8

349.1

1,043.9

345.6

1,389.5

339.4

347.5

-0.8%

686.9

-1.1%

thereof Fixed-line equipment revenues

7.5

24.5

12.5

37.0

7.0

7.3

14.4

10.5

24.8

13.0

37.8

7.8

10.3

18.1

9.6

27.7

12.3

40.0

7.6

14.7

43.0%

22.3

23.3%

thereof Other Operating Income

11.2

45.2

14.0

59.2

11.2

10.9

22.1

13.1

35.2

13.5

48.7

11.2

14.4

25.6

11.1

36.7

13.9

50.6

15.1

11.9

-17.8%

26.9

5.3%

Revenue Split - International Operations*

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total Revenues - Int. Operations

506.5

1,435.8

521.7

1,957.5

485.4

465.9

951.3

494.6

1,445.9

509.9

1,955.8

483.7

506.8

990.5

545.4

1,536.0

565.7

2,101.7

508.4

543.7

7.3%

1,052.1

6.2%

thereof Wireless Revenues

403.3

1,133.4

413.9

1,547.3

374.0

358.4

732.5

389.0

1,121.5

391.1

1,512.7

375.7

394.7

770.4

427.5

1,197.9

429.0

1,626.9

388.8

417.1

5.7%

805.9

4.6%

thereof Service Revenues mobile

310.4

867.6

294.2

1,161.8

285.0

278.6

563.6

290.4

854.0

284.0

1,138.0

283.7

293.7

577.5

321.6

899.0

310.8

1,209.9

299.3

321.9

9.6%

621.2

7.6%

thereof Equipment Revenues mobile

92.9

265.8

119.7

385.5

89.0

79.8

168.8

98.7

267.5

107.1

374.6

92.0

100.9

193.0

105.9

298.9

118.2

417.0

89.5

95.2

-5.7%

184.7

-4.3%

thereof Wireline Revenues

94.3

275.9

97.5

373.4

104.1

98.7

202.8

97.3

300.1

104.1

404.2

101.0

103.2

204.2

108.9

313.1

127.0

440.1

110.9

115.2

11.6%

226.1

10.7%

thereof Fixed-line service revenue and other

91.3

269.9

93.8

363.7

94.1

92.9

187.0

93.4

280.4

96.3

376.6

96.2

98.7

194.9

102.0

296.9

108.9

405.8

105.3

110.4

11.8%

215.7

10.7%

thereof Fixed-line equipment revenues

3.0

6.0

3.7

9.7

9.9

5.9

15.8

3.9

19.7

7.9

27.6

4.8

4.5

9.3

6.9

16.2

18.1

34.3

5.6

4.8

6.7%

10.4

12.1%

thereof Other Operating Income

8.9

26.5

10.4

36.9

7.3

8.7

16.0

8.3

24.3

14.6

38.9

7.0

8.9

15.9

9.0

24.9

9.8

34.7

8.8

11.3

27.5%

20.1

26.3%

Costs & Expenses Details

Costs & Expenses - Group

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total Costs and Expenses - Group

-713.7

-2,159.6

-844.9

-3,004.5

-745.4

-705.6

-1,451.0

-700.5

-2,151.5

-821.1

-2,972.6

-737.2

-738.1

-1,475.3

-725.0

-2,200.2

-842.0

-3,042.2

-734.8

-751.5

-1.8%

-1,486.3

-0.7%

thereof Cost of Service

-324.8

-966.2

-336.3

-1,302.5

-326.8

-322.0

-648.8

-316.6

-965.4

-346.5

-1,311.9

-323.6

-329.2

-652.8

-335.2

-988.0

-355.2

-1,343.1

-338.1

-347.5

-5.5%

-685.6

-5.0%

thereof Cost of Equipment

-154.1

-440.7

-213.1

-653.8

-154.3

-134.5

-288.9

-165.6

-454.4

-198.0

-652.4

-164.2

-162.8

-327.0

-167.7

-494.8

-203.3

-698.1

-147.7

-156.1

4.1%

-303.7

7.1%

thereof Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

-232.7

-745.6

-284.0

-1,029.7

-261.6

-246.8

-508.4

-216.3

-724.7

-272.7

-997.4

-246.7

-243.5

-490.2

-220.3

-710.5

-277.6

-988.2

-246.9

-245.8

-0.9%

-492.7

-0.5%

thereof Others

-2.1

-7.1

-11.5

-18.5

-2.6

-2.3

-4.9

-2.0

-6.9

-4.0

-10.9

-2.7

-2.5

-5.2

-1.8

-7.0

-5.9

-12.8

-2.2

-2.1

16.5%

-4.3

16.4%

Costs & Expenses - Segment Austria

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total Costs and Expenses - Segment Austria

-405.8

-1,248.8

-478.0

-1,726.8

-424.2

-402.6

-826.7

-392.2

-1,218.9

-466.5

-1,685.4

-428.5

-417.0

-845.5

-393.4

-1,238.9

-447.7

-1,686.5

-419.2

-417.6

-0.1%

-836.8

1.0%

thereof Cost of Service

-209.1

-612.5

-211.5

-824.0

-202.0

-196.8

-398.8

-200.6

-599.3

-215.4

-814.8

-200.0

-204.8

-404.7

-207.1

-611.8

-211.6

-823.4

-206.3

-212.4

-3.7%

-418.7

-3.4%

thereof Cost of Equipment

-63.1

-180.5

-90.6

-271.1

-57.2

-50.5

-107.7

-64.9

-172.6

-83.5

-256.1

-68.9

-59.0

-127.8

-57.2

-185.1

-69.6

-254.7

-56.8

-59.9

-1.7%

-116.7

8.7%

thereof Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

-132.2

-450.9

-171.9

-622.8

-163.1

-154.0

-317.1

-125.5

-442.6

-165.9

-608.5

-157.7

-151.4

-309.2

-127.6

-436.8

-163.4

-600.1

-154.4

-143.9

5.0%

-298.3

3.5%

thereof Others

-1.5

-4.9

-4.0

-9.0

-1.9

-1.3

-3.2

-1.2

-4.4

-1.6

-6.0

-1.9

-1.8

-3.8

-1.5

-5.2

-3.0

-8.2

-1.6

-1.4

23.1%

-3.0

19.6%

Costs & Expenses - International Operations*

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total Costs and Expenses - Int. Operations

-305.4

-900.1

-356.4

-1,256.4

-313.9

-293.9

-607.7

-304.3

-912.0

-346.4

-1,258.4

-301.2

-315.9

-617.1

-333.6

-950.7

-387.8

-1,338.5

-309.7

-333.1

-5.5%

-642.8

-4.2%

thereof Cost of Service

-127.9

-388.6

-132.0

-520.6

-132.1

-130.8

-262.9

-125.3

-388.2

-138.1

-526.4

-129.4

-131.9

-261.4

-140.5

-401.9

-151.4

-553.3

-137.7

-147.4

-11.7%

-285.0

-9.1%

thereof Cost of Equipment

-90.7

-259.3

-121.9

-381.2

-96.7

-84.0

-180.7

-100.1

-280.8

-114.0

-394.8

-94.9

-103.4

-198.3

-110.0

-308.3

-133.1

-441.4

-90.4

-95.6

7.5%

-186.1

6.2%

thereof Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

-86.3

-250.0

-95.0

-345.0

-84.4

-78.0

-162.4

-78.0

-240.5

-91.9

-332.4

-76.2

-79.8

-156.0

-82.8

-238.7

-100.4

-339.2

-81.0

-89.3

-11.9%

-170.3

-9.2%

thereof Others

-0.6

-2.1

-7.4

-9.5

-0.7

-1.0

-1.7

-0.9

-2.6

-2.3

-4.9

-0.7

-0.7

-1.4

-0.3

-1.7

-2.9

-4.6

-0.6

-0.8

-11.4%

-1.4

2.8%

Revenue Split - Group

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020

Q3 2020

1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total Revenues - Group

1,152.7

3,364.8

1,200.4

4,565.2

1,126.0

1,095.7

2,221.7

1,142.1

3,363.8

1,185.6

4,549.4

1,135.5

1,165.8

2,301.3

1,205.2

3,506.5

1,241.8

4,748.3

1,166.4

1,208.4

3.7%

2,374.9

3.2%

thereof Wireless Revenues

692.1

1,975.8

717.2

2,693.0

661.5

633.0

1,294.5

678.4

1,972.9

691.7

2,664.6

668.5

684.0

1,352.5

726.3

2,078.8

737.2

2,816.0

689.5

716.9

4.8%

1,406.4

4.0%

thereof Service Revenues mobile

544.9

1,554.9

520.4

2,075.3

520.8

509.5

1,030.3

524.0

1,554.3

516.8

2,071.1

518.9

532.2

1,051.2

570.0

1,621.2

560.0

2,181.1

547.4

575.0

8.0%

1,122.5

6.8%

thereof Equipment Revenues mobile

147.3

420.9

196.8

617.7

140.8

123.5

264.2

154.4

418.7

174.9

593.6

149.5

151.8

301.4

156.2

457.6

177.3

634.9

142.0

141.9

-6.5%

284.0

-5.8%

thereof Wireline Revenues

440.2

1,317.9

458.5

1,776.3

446.3

443.2

889.6

444.3

1,333.8

465.4

1,799.2

449.3

459.2

908.5

459.5

1,368.0

481.9

1,850.0

454.0

470.4

2.4%

924.4

1.7%

thereof Fixed-line service revenue and other

429.8

1,287.8

442.4

1,730.2

429.0

430.0

859.0

429.8

1,288.9

444.6

1,733.5

436.8

444.2

881.0

442.9

1,323.9

451.5

1,775.4

440.7

450.7

1.5%

891.4

1.2%

thereof Fixed-line equipment revenues

10.3

30.0

16.1

46.1

17.3

13.3

30.5

14.4

45.0

20.8

65.8

12.5

15.0

27.5

16.6

44.1

30.4

74.6

13.2

19.7

31.4%

32.9

19.7%

thereof Other Operating Income

20.4

71.1

24.8

95.8

18.2

19.5

37.6

19.4

57.0

28.5

85.5

17.8

22.6

40.3

19.4

59.7

22.7

82.4

23.0

21.1

-6.5%

44.1

9.3%

* International operations contain a consolidation of the segments Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia and North Macedonia.

A1 Telekom Austria Group

4

Profit and Loss Details per Segment

Austria

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020 Q3 2020 1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total revenues

657.7

1,963.0

685.2

2,648.1

647.5

635.9

1,283.4

657.1

1,940.5

681.6

2,622.1

657.4

666.2

1,323.6

672.5

1,996.1

681.5

2,677.6

663.7

676.1

1.5%

1,339.8

1.2%

Service revenues

584.6

1,738.3

582.0

2,320.3

577.5

574.1

1,151.6

577.9

1,729.5

587.8

2,317.3

581.1

590.6

1,171.7

601.4

1,773.1

596.2

2,369.3

588.5

602.7

2.1%

1,191.2

1.7%

thereof mobile service revenues

237.3

698.0

228.1

926.1

237.4

232.4

469.8

236.0

705.8

234.2

940.0

236.6

240.3

476.9

252.4

729.2

250.6

979.8

249.1

255.2

6.2%

504.3

5.8%

thereof fixed-line service revenues

347.3

1,040.3

353.9

1,394.2

340.1

341.7

681.8

341.9

1,023.7

353.6

1,377.3

344.5

350.3

694.8

349.1

1,043.9

345.6

1,389.5

339.4

347.5

-0.8%

686.9

-1.1%

Equipment revenues

61.9

179.4

89.1

268.6

58.8

51.0

109.8

66.1

175.9

80.3

256.2

65.2

61.2

126.3

60.0

186.3

71.4

257.7

60.2

61.5

0.6%

121.7

-3.7%

Other operating income

11.2

45.2

14.0

59.2

11.2

10.9

22.1

13.1

35.2

13.5

48.7

11.2

14.4

25.6

11.1

36.7

13.9

50.6

15.1

11.9

-17.8%

26.9

5.3%

EBITDA before restructuring

272.9

777.3

228.2

1,005.4

239.4

258.3

497.7

285.8

783.5

237.7

1,021.2

250.0

270.1

520.0

300.2

820.3

255.1

1,075.3

260.5

278.6

3.1%

544.2

4.7%

% of total revenues

41.5%

39.6%

33.3%

38.0%

37.0%

40.6%

38.8%

43.5%

40.4%

34.9%

38.9%

38.0%

40.5%

39.3%

44.6%

41.1%

37.4%

40.2%

39.3%

41.2%

1.6%

40.6%

EBITDA

251.9

714.2

207.1

921.3

223.4

233.3

456.7

264.9

721.6

215.1

936.7

228.9

249.2

478.1

279.1

757.2

233.9

991.1

244.6

258.5

3.7%

503.0

5.2%

% of total revenues

38.3%

36.4%

30.2%

34.8%

34.5%

36.7%

35.6%

40.3%

37.2%

31.6%

35.7%

34.8%

37.4%

36.1%

41.5%

37.9%

34.3%

37.0%

36.8%

38.2%

37.5%

EBIT

126.1

337.8

78.0

415.8

94.8

100.8

195.6

135.2

330.8

82.9

413.7

94.2

109.0

203.2

143.6

346.8

94.6

441.4

106.6

122.8

12.6%

229.4

12.9%

% of total revenues

19.2%

17.2%

11.4%

15.7%

14.6%

15.9%

15.2%

20.6%

17.0%

12.2%

15.8%

14.3%

16.4%

15.3%

21.4%

17.4%

13.9%

16.5%

16.1%

18.2%

17.1%

Bulgaria

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020 Q3 2020 1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total revenues

122.0

348.5

137.7

486.2

127.6

121.5

249.0

127.9

376.9

136.9

513.8

132.2

145.1

277.3

144.9

422.1

151.9

574.1

137.0

151.3

4.3%

288.3

4.0%

Service revenues

98.8

281.7

96.7

378.5

98.7

99.0

197.7

101.8

299.5

102.8

402.3

105.9

108.0

213.9

113.9

327.8

116.1

443.9

114.9

121.5

12.5%

236.4

10.5%

thereof mobile service revenues

68.6

194.8

65.7

260.6

66.6

66.5

133.1

68.9

202.0

69.0

271.0

70.7

71.9

142.7

76.0

218.7

75.1

293.7

74.8

79.3

10.3%

154.1

8.1%

thereof fixed-line service revenues

30.2

86.9

31.0

117.9

32.1

32.6

64.7

32.8

97.5

33.8

131.3

35.1

36.1

71.2

37.9

109.1

41.0

150.2

40.1

42.1

16.8%

82.2

15.5%

Equipment revenues

22.1

62.8

36.7

99.4

28.0

21.0

49.0

25.1

74.1

32.9

107.0

25.1

36.0

61.1

29.6

90.8

33.4

124.1

20.8

26.3

-26.9%

47.2

-22.8%

Other operating income

1.1

4.0

4.3

8.3

0.8

1.4

2.2

1.1

3.3

1.2

4.5

1.2

1.1

2.3

1.3

3.6

2.5

6.1

1.3

3.5

229.8%

4.7

110.5%

EBITDA

49.8

137.7

41.7

179.4

45.9

48.1

94.0

52.1

146.1

46.3

192.4

55.6

55.4

111.0

56.9

167.9

50.4

218.3

59.3

63.3

14.2%

122.6

10.4%

% of total revenues

40.8%

39.5%

30.3%

36.9%

36.0%

39.6%

37.7%

40.8%

38.8%

33.8%

37.4%

42.1%

38.2%

40.0%

39.3%

39.8%

33.2%

38.0%

43.3%

41.8%

42.5%

EBIT

22.3

53.5

13.4

66.9

16.6

18.4

35.0

22.8

57.8

16.8

74.6

26.7

28.0

54.7

28.6

83.3

20.9

104.1

31.0

34.3

22.6%

65.3

19.4%

% of total revenues

18.3%

15.3%

9.7%

13.8%

13.0%

15.2%

14.1%

17.8%

15.3%

12.3%

14.5%

20.2%

19.3%

19.7%

19.7%

19.7%

13.7%

18.1%

22.6%

22.7%

22.6%

Croatia

Q3 2019

1-9 M 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

1-6 M 2020 Q3 2020 1-9 M 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

1-6 M 2021

Q3 2021

1-9 M 2021

Q4 2021

FY 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

%-change

1-6 M 2022

%-change

in EUR million

Total revenues

114.9

323.5

109.3

432.8

101.2

99.3

200.4

111.8

312.2

115.8

428.1

105.9

108.7

214.7

121.5

336.2

115.8

452.0

107.5

113.3

4.2%

220.8

2.9%

Service revenues

100.2

277.1

91.3

368.4

88.3

86.1

174.4

95.6

270.0

89.0

359.0

88.4

92.4

180.8

105.1

285.9

93.5

379.4

90.3

96.4

4.3%

186.7

3.3%

thereof mobile service revenues

68.3

181.9

58.3

240.2

56.2

55.3

111.5

64.1

175.7

57.8

233.4

57.5

61.0

118.5

73.6

192.1

61.7

253.7

59.0

64.3

5.4%

123.3

4.1%

thereof fixed-line service revenues

31.9

95.2

33.0

128.2

32.1

30.7

62.9

31.5

94.3

31.3

125.6

30.9

31.4

62.3

31.5

93.9

31.8

125.7

31.3

32.1

2.3%

63.4

1.8%

Equipment revenues

13.3

41.6

16.7

58.3

11.7

12.0

23.8

15.1

38.9

19.9

58.8

16.4

15.2

31.6

15.1

46.7

20.6

67.4

15.8

15.6

3.0%

31.4

-0.5%

Other operating income

1.5

4.8

1.3

6.1

1.1

1.2

2.3

1.1

3.4

6.9

10.2

1.1

1.2

2.3

1.3

3.6

1.7

5.3

1.4

1.3

10.9%

2.7

18.6%

EBITDA

49.3

115.9

29.2

145.1

33.3

33.8

67.1

44.1

111.2

32.1

143.4

35.7

39.3

75.1

50.7

125.8

29.9

155.7

38.0

40.4

2.7%

78.4

4.4%

% of total revenues

42.9%

35.8%

26.7%

33.5%

33.0%

34.0%

33.5%

39.4%

35.6%

27.7%

33.5%

33.7%

36.2%

35.0%

41.7%

37.4%

25.8%

34.4%

35.3%

35.7%

35.5%

EBIT

23.2

38.3

2.8

41.1

8.8

7.7

16.5

20.0

36.45

6.6

43.08

11.19

14.4

25.6

25.71

51.3

6.86

58.2

14.4

17.7

22.9%

32.1

25.4%

% of total revenues

20.2%

11.8%

2.5%

9.5%

8.7%

7.7%

8.2%

17.9%

11.7%

5.7%

10.1%

10.6%

13.3%

11.9%

21.1%

15.3%

5.9%

12.9%

13.4%

15.6%

14.6%

A1 Telekom Austria Group

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

