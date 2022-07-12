Telekom Austria : Fact Sheet PDF (0.37 MB)

Rounding differences can lead to minor deviations from published figures.
All figures in the analyst fact sheet are provided on a reported basis.
Notes:
n.m. - not meaningful, used for changes >300% and for percentage changes which are not meaningful n.a. - not applicable
A1 Telekom Austria Group
1
Operating Results by Segments
Revenues
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Segment Austria
657.7
1,963.0
685.2
2,648.1
647.5
635.9
1,283.4
657.1
1,940.5
681.6
2,622.1
657.4
666.2
1,323.6
672.5
1,996.1
681.5
2,677.6
663.7
676.1
1.5%
1,339.8
1.2%
Segment Bulgaria
122.0
348.5
137.7
486.2
127.6
121.5
249.0
127.9
376.9
136.9
513.8
132.2
145.1
277.3
144.9
422.1
151.9
574.1
137.0
151.3
4.3%
288.3
4.0%
Segment Croatia
114.9
323.5
109.3
432.8
101.2
99.3
200.4
111.8
312.2
115.8
428.1
105.9
108.7
214.7
121.5
336.2
115.8
452.0
107.5
113.3
4.2%
220.8
2.9%
Segment Belarus
113.2
312.1
114.0
426.1
109.6
98.3
207.9
99.0
306.9
95.7
402.6
92.4
95.7
188.1
108.8
296.9
122.7
419.6
98.7
106.8
11.6%
205.4
9.2%
Segment Slovenia
52.5
155.2
54.2
209.4
48.6
50.8
99.4
52.7
152.1
52.9
205.0
51.4
51.2
102.6
54.0
156.6
53.3
209.9
52.0
53.2
4.0%
105.2
2.6%
Segment Serbia
73.9
207.9
75.9
283.8
68.6
68.1
136.7
73.7
210.4
75.7
286.2
70.7
74.7
145.4
83.2
228.6
86.7
315.3
81.0
85.7
14.7%
166.6
14.6%
Segment North Macedonia
31.8
91.5
31.3
122.8
29.6
28.3
57.9
31.0
88.9
33.0
121.9
31.5
32.0
63.5
35.0
98.6
36.0
134.6
33.2
34.4
7.2%
67.5
6.3%
Corporate, Others & Elimination
-13.4
-36.9
-7.2
-44.1
-6.7
-6.4
-13.1
-11.1
-24.2
-6.1
-30.3
-6.0
-7.8
-13.8
-14.8
-28.6
-6.2
-34.8
-6.6
-12.3
-57.1%
-18.9
-36.5%
Revenues
1,152.7
3,364.8
1,200.4
4,565.2
1,126.0
1,095.7
2,221.7
1,142.1
3,363.8
1,185.6
4,549.4
1,135.5
1,165.8
2,301.3
1,205.2
3,506.5
1,241.8
4,748.3
1,166.4
1,208.4
3.7%
2,374.9
3.2%
thereof Other Operating Income
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Segment Austria
11.2
45.2
14.0
59.2
11.2
10.9
22.1
13.1
35.2
13.5
48.7
11.2
14.4
25.6
11.1
36.7
13.9
50.6
15.1
11.9
-17.8%
26.9
5.3%
Segment Bulgaria
1.1
4.0
4.3
8.3
0.8
1.4
2.2
1.1
3.3
1.2
4.5
1.2
1.1
2.3
1.3
3.6
2.5
6.1
1.3
3.5
229.8%
4.7
110.5%
Segment Croatia
1.5
4.8
1.3
6.1
1.1
1.2
2.3
1.1
3.4
6.9
10.2
1.1
1.2
2.3
1.3
3.6
1.7
5.3
1.4
1.3
10.9%
2.7
18.6%
Segment Belarus
4.4
11.8
3.0
14.8
2.9
4.4
7.3
4.1
11.4
1.9
13.3
2.3
4.6
6.9
4.3
11.2
3.0
14.2
3.1
3.9
-15.0%
7.1
2.1%
Segment Slovenia
0.9
2.5
0.9
3.4
0.9
0.8
1.7
1.1
2.8
1.0
3.8
1.1
1.0
2.1
1.1
3.3
1.4
4.6
1.4
1.3
25.3%
2.6
23.1%
Segment Serbia
0.9
2.3
1.0
3.3
0.9
0.8
1.7
0.8
2.5
3.6
6.1
1.0
1.0
1.9
1.0
2.9
1.2
4.1
1.5
1.2
25.3%
2.7
38.5%
Segment North Macedonia
0.3
1.2
0.3
1.5
0.1
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.2
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.5
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.8
0.3
0.1
-11.0%
0.4
-13.8%
Corporate, Others & Elimination
0.1
-0.7
-0.1
-0.8
0.3
-0.1
0.1
-2.0
-1.9
0.3
-1.6
-0.4
-0.9
-1.3
-0.9
-2.2
-1.1
-3.3
-1.0
-2.1
-144.8%
-3.1
-141.8%
Other Operating Income
20.4
71.1
24.8
95.8
18.2
19.5
37.6
19.4
57.0
28.5
85.5
17.8
22.6
40.3
19.4
59.7
22.7
82.4
23.0
21.1
-6.5%
44.1
9.3%
EBITDA
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Segment Austria
251.9
714.2
207.1
921.3
223.4
233.3
456.7
264.9
721.6
215.1
936.7
228.9
249.2
478.1
279.1
757.2
233.9
991.1
244.6
258.5
3.7%
503.0
5.2%
Segment Bulgaria
49.8
137.7
41.7
179.4
45.9
48.1
94.0
52.1
146.1
46.3
192.4
55.6
55.4
111.0
56.9
167.9
50.4
218.3
59.3
63.3
14.2%
122.6
10.4%
Segment Croatia
49.3
115.9
29.2
145.1
33.3
33.8
67.1
44.1
111.2
32.1
143.4
35.7
39.3
75.1
50.7
125.8
29.9
155.7
38.0
40.4
2.7%
78.4
4.4%
Segment Belarus
50.8
141.2
49.8
190.9
47.5
45.2
92.6
43.9
136.5
36.4
172.8
42.0
45.0
87.1
47.2
134.3
46.2
180.5
47.5
52.4
16.4%
99.9
14.7%
Segment Slovenia
15.5
43.9
15.2
59.0
13.8
14.1
27.9
16.5
44.4
14.3
58.7
14.7
14.7
29.4
16.3
45.7
14.8
60.5
15.6
14.2
-3.4%
29.8
1.3%
Segment Serbia
24.4
63.8
19.7
83.4
20.4
20.7
41.1
22.8
63.9
23.8
87.6
23.5
24.9
48.5
27.9
76.4
25.7
102.1
27.1
28.5
14.2%
55.6
14.7%
Segment North Macedonia
11.4
33.4
9.8
43.2
10.6
10.2
20.8
11.0
31.8
10.7
42.5
10.9
11.6
22.5
12.8
35.3
10.8
46.1
11.3
11.9
2.4%
23.1
2.7%
Corporate, Others & Elimination
-14.0
-44.8
-17.0
-61.8
-14.3
-15.3
-29.6
-13.6
-43.2
-14.1
-57.3
-13.2
-12.4
-25.6
-10.8
-36.3
-11.9
-48.2
-11.7
-12.1
2.6%
-23.8
6.8%
EBITDA
439.0
1,205.2
355.5
1,560.6
380.6
390.1
770.7
441.6
1,212.3
364.5
1,576.8
398.3
427.7
826.0
480.2
1,306.3
399.9
1,706.1
431.6
456.9
6.8%
888.5
7.6%
EBITDA after leases
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Segment Austria
231.9
654.5
186.7
841.1
203.4
213.1
416.4
244.9
661.3
194.8
856.1
209.2
229.3
438.5
259.4
697.9
213.4
911.3
224.4
237.8
3.7%
462.2
5.4%
Segment Bulgaria
43.1
117.7
35.0
152.8
39.0
41.2
80.2
45.4
125.6
39.5
165.1
48.8
48.6
97.3
50.0
147.3
43.3
190.7
52.4
56.3
16.0%
108.7
11.7%
Segment Croatia
45.4
104.2
25.4
129.6
29.6
30.0
59.6
40.3
99.9
28.4
128.4
32.0
35.6
67.6
46.9
114.6
26.3
140.9
34.0
36.6
3.0%
70.7
4.5%
Segment Belarus
46.8
129.8
45.9
175.7
43.8
41.7
85.4
40.8
126.3
33.5
159.8
39.2
42.1
81.3
44.3
125.6
43.2
168.9
44.7
49.4
17.5%
94.1
15.8%
Segment Slovenia
11.1
30.9
10.7
41.6
9.3
9.6
18.9
11.9
30.8
9.6
40.5
10.0
10.0
19.9
11.6
31.6
10.2
41.8
10.8
9.3
-6.7%
20.1
0.6%
Segment Serbia
20.3
51.7
15.5
67.3
16.2
16.4
32.6
18.4
51.1
19.2
70.3
19.4
21.0
40.4
23.8
64.2
21.9
86.1
23.3
24.6
17.2%
47.9
18.6%
Segment North Macedonia
9.8
28.6
8.1
36.7
9.0
8.6
17.6
9.4
27.0
9.1
36.1
9.4
10.0
19.4
11.3
30.7
9.2
39.9
9.7
10.2
2.1%
19.9
2.8%
Corporate, Others & Elimination
-14.0
-44.9
-17.1
-62.1
-14.4
-15.4
-29.8
-13.7
-43.5
-14.3
-57.8
-13.3
-12.5
-25.8
-10.8
-36.6
-12.0
-48.6
-11.9
-12.2
2.1%
-24.1
6.4%
EBITDA
394.3
1,072.5
310.3
1,382.8
335.9
345.2
681.1
397.4
1,078.5
319.9
1,398.4
354.7
384.0
738.7
436.5
1,175.2
355.7
1,530.9
387.4
412.0
7.3%
799.4
8.2%
Operating Income
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Segment Austria
126.1
337.8
78.0
415.8
94.8
100.8
195.6
135.2
330.8
82.9
413.7
94.2
109.0
203.2
143.6
346.8
94.6
441.4
106.6
122.8
12.6%
229.4
12.9%
Segment Bulgaria
22.3
53.5
13.4
66.9
16.6
18.4
35.0
22.8
57.8
16.8
74.6
26.7
28.0
54.7
28.6
83.3
20.9
104.1
31.0
34.3
22.6%
65.3
19.4%
Segment Croatia
23.2
38.3
2.8
41.1
8.8
7.7
16.5
20.0
36.4
6.6
43.1
11.2
14.4
25.6
25.7
51.3
6.9
58.2
14.4
17.7
22.9%
32.1
25.4%
Segment Belarus
25.9
69.5
31.2
100.7
29.9
28.8
58.7
28.9
87.6
21.7
109.3
27.9
30.7
58.6
32.9
91.5
30.8
122.4
33.6
36.1
17.5%
69.7
18.8%
Segment Slovenia
4.4
10.9
3.7
14.7
2.9
2.8
5.7
5.6
11.3
3.1
14.4
3.6
3.3
6.9
4.7
11.6
1.9
13.5
3.1
1.3
-59.6%
4.5
-35.7%
Segment Serbia
10.4
22.4
5.4
27.7
6.9
6.9
13.8
9.2
23.0
9.8
32.9
10.1
11.2
21.2
14.8
36.1
13.2
49.2
14.1
14.9
33.6%
29.1
36.8%
Segment North Macedonia
4.1
10.4
1.8
12.2
3.1
2.8
5.9
3.8
9.7
3.8
13.6
4.0
4.7
8.7
5.4
14.2
3.9
18.1
4.5
5.0
7.4%
9.5
9.0%
Corporate, Others & Elimination
-14.4
-45.9
-18.3
-64.2
-15.6
-16.6
-32.2
-14.9
-47.1
-15.5
-62.6
-14.4
-13.9
-28.3
-11.9
-40.2
-13.2
-53.4
-13.0
-13.2
5.1%
-26.3
7.2%
Operating Income
202.0
496.8
118.0
614.8
147.3
151.6
299.0
210.7
509.6
129.3
638.9
163.3
187.4
350.7
243.8
594.6
158.9
753.4
194.2
219.0
16.9%
413.2
17.8%
Capital Expenditures
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Segment Austria *
119.5
409.8
117.0
526.9
130.1
96.0
226.1
85.3
311.5
145.0
456.4
252.6
496.0
229.9
-9.0%
Segment Bulgaria *
20.7
47.1
31.4
78.5
14.3
14.9
29.2
10.4
39.6
17.6
57.2
55.5
102.9
48.5
-12.5%
Segment Croatia *
15.0
61.4
25.2
86.6
14.1
13.6
27.7
7.7
35.4
14.3
49.6
32.5
96.1
40.2
23.8%
Segment Belarus *
8.4
35.6
69.5
105.1
8.5
7.5
15.9
4.9
20.8
5.9
26.8
16.5
40.4
16.4
-0.5%
Segment Slovenia *
5.7
11.8
12.7
24.5
2.3
4.6
6.9
4.2
11.1
6.6
17.7
55.5
78.8
15.9
-71.4%
Segment Serbia *
9.5
19.9
15.8
35.8
2.6
7.6
10.2
8.6
18.8
8.1
26.9
19.0
48.2
19.0
0.1%
Segment North Macedonia *
6.1
11.4
7.7
19.1
3.5
2.5
6.0
2.8
8.8
3.9
12.7
8.3
24.3
18.8
125.5%
Corporate, Others & Elimination *
0.6
2.9
0.3
3.3
0.8
0.7
1.5
1.0
2.6
1.5
4.1
2.4
4.7
2.0
-16.8%
Total Capital Expenditures
185.5
600.1
279.7
879.8
176.2
147.3
323.5
125.0
448.5
202.9
651.4
204.0
238.1
442.1
190.5
632.7
258.8
891.5
179.6
211.1
-11.4%
390.7
-11.6%
Thereof Tangible
151.7
430.2
175.7
605.9
146.1
121.3
267.4
103.2
370.6
108.2
478.8
163.0
154.2
317.2
145.5
462.7
187.7
650.5
144.6
173.0
12.1%
317.6
0.1%
Thereof Intangible
33.7
169.9
104.0
273.9
30.1
26.0
56.1
21.9
78.0
94.7
172.6
41.0
83.9
124.9
45.0
170.0
71.0
241.0
35.1
38.1
-54.6%
73.1
-41.4%
* As of Q1 2021, the respective data will not be provided on a quarterly basis anymore
A1 Telekom Austria Group
2
Profit & Loss Statement - Group
Consolidated P&L
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Service Revenues
974.7
2,842.7
962.7
3,805.5
949.8
939.5
1,889.3
953.8
2,843.1
961.4
3,804.5
955.7
976.4
1,932.1
1,012.9
2,945.1
1,011.5
3,956.5
988.2
1,025.7
5.0%
2,013.9
4.2%
Equipment Revenues
157.6
451.0
212.9
663.9
158.0
136.7
294.8
168.9
463.6
195.7
659.4
162.1
166.8
328.9
172.9
501.7
207.7
709.5
155.3
161.6
-3.1%
316.9
-3.6%
Other operating income
20.4
71.1
24.8
95.8
18.2
19.5
37.6
19.4
57.0
28.5
85.5
17.8
22.6
40.3
19.4
59.7
22.7
82.4
23.0
21.1
-6.5%
44.1
9.3%
Total Revenues
1,152.7
3,364.8
1,200.4
4,565.2
1,126.0
1,095.7
2,221.7
1,142.1
3,363.8
1,185.6
4,549.4
1,135.5
1,165.8
2,301.3
1,205.2
3,506.5
1,241.8
4,748.3
1,166.4
1,208.4
3.7%
2,374.9
3.2%
Cost of Service
-324.8
-966.2
-336.3
-1,302.5
-326.8
-322.0
-648.8
-316.6
-965.4
-346.5
-1,311.9
-323.6
-329.2
-652.8
-335.2
-988.0
-355.2
-1,343.1
-338.1
-347.5
-5.5%
-685.6
-5.0%
Cost of Equipment
-154.1
-440.7
-213.1
-653.8
-154.3
-134.5
-288.9
-165.6
-454.4
-198.0
-652.4
-164.2
-162.8
-327.0
-167.7
-494.8
-203.3
-698.1
-147.7
-156.1
4.1%
-303.7
7.1%
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
-232.7
-745.6
-284.0
-1,029.7
-261.6
-246.8
-508.4
-216.3
-724.7
-272.7
-997.4
-246.7
-243.5
-490.2
-220.3
-710.5
-277.6
-988.2
-246.9
-245.8
-0.9%
-492.7
-0.5%
Others
-2.1
-7.1
-11.5
-18.5
-2.6
-2.3
-4.9
-2.0
-6.9
-4.0
-10.9
-2.7
-2.5
-5.2
-1.8
-7.0
-5.9
-12.8
-2.2
-2.1
16.5%
-4.3
16.4%
Total Costs and Expenses
-713.7
-2,159.6
-844.9
-3,004.5
-745.4
-705.6
-1,451.0
-700.5
-2,151.5
-821.1
-2,972.6
-737.2
-738.1
-1,475.3
-725.0
-2,200.2
-842.0
-3,042.2
-734.8
-751.5
-1.8%
-1,486.3
-0.7%
EBITDA
439.0
1,205.2
355.5
1,560.6
380.6
390.1
770.7
441.6
1,212.3
364.5
1,576.8
398.3
427.7
826.0
480.2
1,306.3
399.9
1,706.1
431.6
456.9
6.8%
888.5
7.6%
% of Total Revenues
38.1%
35.8%
29.6%
34.2%
33.8%
35.6%
34.7%
38.7%
36.0%
30.7%
34.7%
35.1%
36.7%
35.9%
39.8%
37.3%
32.2%
35.9%
37.0%
37.8%
37.4%
Depreciation and Amortisation
-196.7
-588.9
-196.5
-785.4
-192.6
-197.4
-390.0
-190.3
-580.3
-194.1
-774.3
-194.7
-199.6
-394.3
-195.6
-589.9
-199.6
-789.5
-195.8
-195.8
1.9%
-391.6
0.7%
Depreciation and Amortisation Rights of Use
-40.3
-119.4
-41.0
-160.4
-40.7
-41.1
-81.8
-40.6
-122.4
-41.1
-163.5
-40.3
-40.7
-81.0
-40.8
-121.8
-41.4
-163.2
-41.5
-42.2
-3.5%
-83.7
-3.3%
Impairment and Reversal of Impairment
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
EBIT (Operating income)
202.0
496.8
118.0
614.8
147.3
151.6
299.0
210.7
509.6
129.3
638.9
163.3
187.4
350.7
243.8
594.6
158.9
753.4
194.2
219.0
16.9%
413.2
-30.5%
% of Total Revenues
17.5%
14.8%
9.8%
13.5%
13.1%
13.8%
13.5%
18.4%
15.2%
10.9%
14.0%
14.4%
16.1%
15.2%
20.2%
17.0%
12.8%
15.9%
16.7%
18.1%
12.7%
17.4%
Interest Income
1.3
4.0
1.4
5.4
1.3
0.7
2.0
0.8
2.8
1.0
3.8
1.0
1.2
2.2
1.0
3.2
1.6
4.8
1.2
3.1
162.6%
4.3
99.0%
Interest Expense on Financial Liabilities
-25.9
-78.3
-24.6
-102.9
-26.4
-26.0
-52.4
-25.8
-78.3
-25.6
-103.9
-24.9
-24.5
-49.5
-25.1
-74.6
-26.1
-100.7
-18.6
-11.3
54.1%
-29.9
39.7%
Interest on employee benefits and restructuring
and other financial items, net
-6.3
-33.2
-2.6
-35.8
-0.3
5.6
5.3
-1.7
3.6
-1.1
2.5
-1.4
-1.6
-3.1
0.5
-2.6
-5.3
-7.8
-2.4
-2.1
-30.7%
-4.5
-48.0%
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss, net
1.2
4.5
-4.0
0.5
-16.4
4.8
-11.6
-6.7
-18.3
-0.6
-18.9
-0.4
3.1
2.6
0.7
3.3
-0.4
2.9
-5.2
6.2
104.6%
1.0
-62.0%
Equity interest in net income of associated compan
-0.1
-0.3
0.0
-0.3
0.0
-11.4
-11.4
-0.2
-11.6
0.0
-11.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-0.1
-0.1
-1.0
0.1
n.a.
-0.9
n.a.
EBT (Earnings Before Income Taxes)
172.2
393.5
88.2
481.6
105.6
125.3
230.8
177.1
407.9
103.0
510.9
137.5
165.5
303.0
221.0
524.0
128.6
652.6
168.2
215.0
29.9%
383.3
-26.9%
Income Taxes
-35.9
-101.3
-52.9
-154.2
-16.3
-11.5
-27.8
-34.5
-62.3
-59.8
-122.0
-28.6
-40.5
-69.2
-40.0
-109.2
-88.4
-197.6
-37.6
-48.0
-18.5%
-85.6
-23.8%
Net Result
136.3
292.2
35.3
327.4
89.3
113.8
203.1
142.6
345.6
43.2
388.8
108.9
125.0
233.8
181.0
414.8
40.2
455.0
130.7
167.0
33.6%
297.7
-28.2%
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
136.1
291.8
35.2
327.0
89.2
113.7
202.9
142.4
345.4
43.1
388.4
108.7
124.9
233.5
180.8
414.3
40.1
454.5
130.5
166.9
33.6%
297.4
27.3%
Non-controlling Interests
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.1
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.6
0.1
0.1
62.5%
0.3
-5.0%
Hybrid Capital Owners
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Share Information
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2020
%-change
0.0%
0.0%
Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares in Is
#######
664,084,841.0
######## 664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0 664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
664,084,841.0
Earnings per Share
0.2
0.4
0.1
0.5
0.0
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.5
0.1
0.6
0.2
0.2
0.4
0.3
0.6
0.1
0.7
0.2
0.3
33.6%
0.4
27.3%
Net Debt *
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2020
%-change
in EUR million
Net Debt (excl. lease)
2,607.6
2,607.6
2,612.4
2,612.4
2,524.3
2,400.2
2,400.2
2,235.4
2,235.4
2,331.9
2,331.9
2,173.0
2,230.9
2,230.9
2,073.6
2,073.6
2,064.9
2,064.9
1,889.9
1,730.8
-22.4%
1,730.8
-22.4%
Net Debt (incl. lease)
3,550.8
3,550.8
3,553.2
3,553.2
3,422.4
3,298.4
3,298.4
3,105.2
3,105.2
3,186.8
3,186.8
2,986.3
3,037.2
3,037.2
2,858.7
2,858.7
2,832.0
2,832.0
2,630.8
2,462.1
-18.9%
2,462.1
-18.9%
Cash Flow
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2020
%-change
in EUR million
Net cash flow from operating activities
427.9
1,096.7
361.3
1,458.0
372.7
386.3
758.9
364.4
1,123.3
357.7
1,481.1
432.6
391.4
824.0
415.7
1,239.7
345.9
1,585.6
453.7
441.7
12.9%
895.4
8.7%
Capital expenditures paid
-198.7
-671.9
-202.0
-873.9
-205.2
-165.1
-370.3
-146.9
-517.2
-225.3
-742.5
-201.0
-201.3
-402.3
-206.2
-608.5
-244.7
-853.3
-194.2
-198.7
1.3%
-392.9
2.3%
Lease principal paid
-31.7
-116.6
-32.9
-149.5
-56.1
-29.8
-85.8
-33.4
-119.2
-34.6
-153.8
-54.3
-33.5
-87.8
-33.7
-121.5
-33.3
-154.8
-57.9
-33.1
1.0%
-91.0
-3.7%
Proceeds from sale of plant, property and equipme
0.7
12.4
1.9
14.3
3.0
2.2
5.3
0.6
5.9
11.9
17.8
0.5
1.0
1.5
0.3
1.9
1.8
3.7
0.5
1.6
59.3%
2.1
37.3%
Interest paid
-15.6
-69.3
-39.0
-108.3
-9.7
-34.8
-44.5
-16.0
-60.5
-40.1
-100.6
-5.6
-34.5
-40.1
-14.4
-54.5
-41.8
-96.3
-4.3
-32.3
6.2%
-36.6
8.7%
Free Cash Flow
182.6
251.2
89.4
340.6
104.7
158.8
263.5
168.7
432.3
69.6
501.9
172.2
123.1
295.3
161.7
457.0
27.9
484.9
197.8
179.2
45.5%
377.0
27.7%
* Cash as of Dec 31, 2019 on a comparable basis (reduced for funding of social plans granted after 1.1.2019). As of Sept 30, 2020, funding is included in short-term investments, which are not included in net debt. Comparative figures for FY 2019, Q1 and Q2 2020 have been adjusted accordingly.
A1 Telekom Austria Group
3
Revenue Details
Revenue Split - Segment Austria
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total Revenues - Segment Austria
657.7
1,963.0
685.2
2,648.1
647.5
635.9
1,283.4
657.1
1,940.5
681.6
2,622.1
657.4
666.2
1,323.6
672.5
1,996.1
681.5
2,677.6
663.7
676.1
1.5%
1,339.8
1.2%
thereof Wireless Revenues
291.6
853.0
304.7
1,157.8
289.2
276.0
565.2
291.6
856.8
301.5
1,158.3
293.9
291.2
585.1
302.7
887.8
309.7
1,197.5
301.7
302.0
3.7%
603.7
3.2%
thereof Service Revenues mobile
237.3
698.0
228.1
926.1
237.4
232.4
469.8
236.0
705.8
234.2
940.0
236.6
240.3
476.9
252.4
729.2
250.6
979.8
249.1
255.2
6.2%
504.3
5.8%
thereof Equipment Revenues mobile
54.4
155.0
76.6
231.6
51.8
43.6
95.4
55.6
151.0
67.3
218.3
57.4
50.9
108.3
50.3
158.6
59.1
217.7
52.6
46.8
-8.0%
99.4
-8.2%
thereof Wireline Revenues
354.9
1,064.8
366.4
1,431.1
347.1
349.0
696.2
352.4
1,048.6
366.6
1,415.1
352.3
360.5
712.9
358.7
1,071.6
357.9
1,429.5
347.0
362.2
0.5%
709.1
-0.5%
thereof Fixed-line service revenue and other
347.3
1,040.3
353.9
1,394.2
340.1
341.7
681.8
341.9
1,023.7
353.6
1,377.3
344.5
350.3
694.8
349.1
1,043.9
345.6
1,389.5
339.4
347.5
-0.8%
686.9
-1.1%
thereof Fixed-line equipment revenues
7.5
24.5
12.5
37.0
7.0
7.3
14.4
10.5
24.8
13.0
37.8
7.8
10.3
18.1
9.6
27.7
12.3
40.0
7.6
14.7
43.0%
22.3
23.3%
thereof Other Operating Income
11.2
45.2
14.0
59.2
11.2
10.9
22.1
13.1
35.2
13.5
48.7
11.2
14.4
25.6
11.1
36.7
13.9
50.6
15.1
11.9
-17.8%
26.9
5.3%
Revenue Split - International Operations*
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total Revenues - Int. Operations
506.5
1,435.8
521.7
1,957.5
485.4
465.9
951.3
494.6
1,445.9
509.9
1,955.8
483.7
506.8
990.5
545.4
1,536.0
565.7
2,101.7
508.4
543.7
7.3%
1,052.1
6.2%
thereof Wireless Revenues
403.3
1,133.4
413.9
1,547.3
374.0
358.4
732.5
389.0
1,121.5
391.1
1,512.7
375.7
394.7
770.4
427.5
1,197.9
429.0
1,626.9
388.8
417.1
5.7%
805.9
4.6%
thereof Service Revenues mobile
310.4
867.6
294.2
1,161.8
285.0
278.6
563.6
290.4
854.0
284.0
1,138.0
283.7
293.7
577.5
321.6
899.0
310.8
1,209.9
299.3
321.9
9.6%
621.2
7.6%
thereof Equipment Revenues mobile
92.9
265.8
119.7
385.5
89.0
79.8
168.8
98.7
267.5
107.1
374.6
92.0
100.9
193.0
105.9
298.9
118.2
417.0
89.5
95.2
-5.7%
184.7
-4.3%
thereof Wireline Revenues
94.3
275.9
97.5
373.4
104.1
98.7
202.8
97.3
300.1
104.1
404.2
101.0
103.2
204.2
108.9
313.1
127.0
440.1
110.9
115.2
11.6%
226.1
10.7%
thereof Fixed-line service revenue and other
91.3
269.9
93.8
363.7
94.1
92.9
187.0
93.4
280.4
96.3
376.6
96.2
98.7
194.9
102.0
296.9
108.9
405.8
105.3
110.4
11.8%
215.7
10.7%
thereof Fixed-line equipment revenues
3.0
6.0
3.7
9.7
9.9
5.9
15.8
3.9
19.7
7.9
27.6
4.8
4.5
9.3
6.9
16.2
18.1
34.3
5.6
4.8
6.7%
10.4
12.1%
thereof Other Operating Income
8.9
26.5
10.4
36.9
7.3
8.7
16.0
8.3
24.3
14.6
38.9
7.0
8.9
15.9
9.0
24.9
9.8
34.7
8.8
11.3
27.5%
20.1
26.3%
Costs & Expenses Details
Costs & Expenses - Group
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total Costs and Expenses - Group
-713.7
-2,159.6
-844.9
-3,004.5
-745.4
-705.6
-1,451.0
-700.5
-2,151.5
-821.1
-2,972.6
-737.2
-738.1
-1,475.3
-725.0
-2,200.2
-842.0
-3,042.2
-734.8
-751.5
-1.8%
-1,486.3
-0.7%
thereof Cost of Service
-324.8
-966.2
-336.3
-1,302.5
-326.8
-322.0
-648.8
-316.6
-965.4
-346.5
-1,311.9
-323.6
-329.2
-652.8
-335.2
-988.0
-355.2
-1,343.1
-338.1
-347.5
-5.5%
-685.6
-5.0%
thereof Cost of Equipment
-154.1
-440.7
-213.1
-653.8
-154.3
-134.5
-288.9
-165.6
-454.4
-198.0
-652.4
-164.2
-162.8
-327.0
-167.7
-494.8
-203.3
-698.1
-147.7
-156.1
4.1%
-303.7
7.1%
thereof Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
-232.7
-745.6
-284.0
-1,029.7
-261.6
-246.8
-508.4
-216.3
-724.7
-272.7
-997.4
-246.7
-243.5
-490.2
-220.3
-710.5
-277.6
-988.2
-246.9
-245.8
-0.9%
-492.7
-0.5%
thereof Others
-2.1
-7.1
-11.5
-18.5
-2.6
-2.3
-4.9
-2.0
-6.9
-4.0
-10.9
-2.7
-2.5
-5.2
-1.8
-7.0
-5.9
-12.8
-2.2
-2.1
16.5%
-4.3
16.4%
Costs & Expenses - Segment Austria
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total Costs and Expenses - Segment Austria
-405.8
-1,248.8
-478.0
-1,726.8
-424.2
-402.6
-826.7
-392.2
-1,218.9
-466.5
-1,685.4
-428.5
-417.0
-845.5
-393.4
-1,238.9
-447.7
-1,686.5
-419.2
-417.6
-0.1%
-836.8
1.0%
thereof Cost of Service
-209.1
-612.5
-211.5
-824.0
-202.0
-196.8
-398.8
-200.6
-599.3
-215.4
-814.8
-200.0
-204.8
-404.7
-207.1
-611.8
-211.6
-823.4
-206.3
-212.4
-3.7%
-418.7
-3.4%
thereof Cost of Equipment
-63.1
-180.5
-90.6
-271.1
-57.2
-50.5
-107.7
-64.9
-172.6
-83.5
-256.1
-68.9
-59.0
-127.8
-57.2
-185.1
-69.6
-254.7
-56.8
-59.9
-1.7%
-116.7
8.7%
thereof Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
-132.2
-450.9
-171.9
-622.8
-163.1
-154.0
-317.1
-125.5
-442.6
-165.9
-608.5
-157.7
-151.4
-309.2
-127.6
-436.8
-163.4
-600.1
-154.4
-143.9
5.0%
-298.3
3.5%
thereof Others
-1.5
-4.9
-4.0
-9.0
-1.9
-1.3
-3.2
-1.2
-4.4
-1.6
-6.0
-1.9
-1.8
-3.8
-1.5
-5.2
-3.0
-8.2
-1.6
-1.4
23.1%
-3.0
19.6%
Costs & Expenses - International Operations*
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total Costs and Expenses - Int. Operations
-305.4
-900.1
-356.4
-1,256.4
-313.9
-293.9
-607.7
-304.3
-912.0
-346.4
-1,258.4
-301.2
-315.9
-617.1
-333.6
-950.7
-387.8
-1,338.5
-309.7
-333.1
-5.5%
-642.8
-4.2%
thereof Cost of Service
-127.9
-388.6
-132.0
-520.6
-132.1
-130.8
-262.9
-125.3
-388.2
-138.1
-526.4
-129.4
-131.9
-261.4
-140.5
-401.9
-151.4
-553.3
-137.7
-147.4
-11.7%
-285.0
-9.1%
thereof Cost of Equipment
-90.7
-259.3
-121.9
-381.2
-96.7
-84.0
-180.7
-100.1
-280.8
-114.0
-394.8
-94.9
-103.4
-198.3
-110.0
-308.3
-133.1
-441.4
-90.4
-95.6
7.5%
-186.1
6.2%
thereof Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
-86.3
-250.0
-95.0
-345.0
-84.4
-78.0
-162.4
-78.0
-240.5
-91.9
-332.4
-76.2
-79.8
-156.0
-82.8
-238.7
-100.4
-339.2
-81.0
-89.3
-11.9%
-170.3
-9.2%
thereof Others
-0.6
-2.1
-7.4
-9.5
-0.7
-1.0
-1.7
-0.9
-2.6
-2.3
-4.9
-0.7
-0.7
-1.4
-0.3
-1.7
-2.9
-4.6
-0.6
-0.8
-11.4%
-1.4
2.8%
Revenue Split - Group
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020
Q3 2020
1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
1-6 M 2021 1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total Revenues - Group
1,152.7
3,364.8
1,200.4
4,565.2
1,126.0
1,095.7
2,221.7
1,142.1
3,363.8
1,185.6
4,549.4
1,135.5
1,165.8
2,301.3
1,205.2
3,506.5
1,241.8
4,748.3
1,166.4
1,208.4
3.7%
2,374.9
3.2%
thereof Wireless Revenues
692.1
1,975.8
717.2
2,693.0
661.5
633.0
1,294.5
678.4
1,972.9
691.7
2,664.6
668.5
684.0
1,352.5
726.3
2,078.8
737.2
2,816.0
689.5
716.9
4.8%
1,406.4
4.0%
thereof Service Revenues mobile
544.9
1,554.9
520.4
2,075.3
520.8
509.5
1,030.3
524.0
1,554.3
516.8
2,071.1
518.9
532.2
1,051.2
570.0
1,621.2
560.0
2,181.1
547.4
575.0
8.0%
1,122.5
6.8%
thereof Equipment Revenues mobile
147.3
420.9
196.8
617.7
140.8
123.5
264.2
154.4
418.7
174.9
593.6
149.5
151.8
301.4
156.2
457.6
177.3
634.9
142.0
141.9
-6.5%
284.0
-5.8%
thereof Wireline Revenues
440.2
1,317.9
458.5
1,776.3
446.3
443.2
889.6
444.3
1,333.8
465.4
1,799.2
449.3
459.2
908.5
459.5
1,368.0
481.9
1,850.0
454.0
470.4
2.4%
924.4
1.7%
thereof Fixed-line service revenue and other
429.8
1,287.8
442.4
1,730.2
429.0
430.0
859.0
429.8
1,288.9
444.6
1,733.5
436.8
444.2
881.0
442.9
1,323.9
451.5
1,775.4
440.7
450.7
1.5%
891.4
1.2%
thereof Fixed-line equipment revenues
10.3
30.0
16.1
46.1
17.3
13.3
30.5
14.4
45.0
20.8
65.8
12.5
15.0
27.5
16.6
44.1
30.4
74.6
13.2
19.7
31.4%
32.9
19.7%
thereof Other Operating Income
20.4
71.1
24.8
95.8
18.2
19.5
37.6
19.4
57.0
28.5
85.5
17.8
22.6
40.3
19.4
59.7
22.7
82.4
23.0
21.1
-6.5%
44.1
9.3%
* International operations contain a consolidation of the segments Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia and North Macedonia.
A1 Telekom Austria Group
4
Profit and Loss Details per Segment
Austria
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020 Q3 2020 1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total revenues
657.7
1,963.0
685.2
2,648.1
647.5
635.9
1,283.4
657.1
1,940.5
681.6
2,622.1
657.4
666.2
1,323.6
672.5
1,996.1
681.5
2,677.6
663.7
676.1
1.5%
1,339.8
1.2%
Service revenues
584.6
1,738.3
582.0
2,320.3
577.5
574.1
1,151.6
577.9
1,729.5
587.8
2,317.3
581.1
590.6
1,171.7
601.4
1,773.1
596.2
2,369.3
588.5
602.7
2.1%
1,191.2
1.7%
thereof mobile service revenues
237.3
698.0
228.1
926.1
237.4
232.4
469.8
236.0
705.8
234.2
940.0
236.6
240.3
476.9
252.4
729.2
250.6
979.8
249.1
255.2
6.2%
504.3
5.8%
thereof fixed-line service revenues
347.3
1,040.3
353.9
1,394.2
340.1
341.7
681.8
341.9
1,023.7
353.6
1,377.3
344.5
350.3
694.8
349.1
1,043.9
345.6
1,389.5
339.4
347.5
-0.8%
686.9
-1.1%
Equipment revenues
61.9
179.4
89.1
268.6
58.8
51.0
109.8
66.1
175.9
80.3
256.2
65.2
61.2
126.3
60.0
186.3
71.4
257.7
60.2
61.5
0.6%
121.7
-3.7%
Other operating income
11.2
45.2
14.0
59.2
11.2
10.9
22.1
13.1
35.2
13.5
48.7
11.2
14.4
25.6
11.1
36.7
13.9
50.6
15.1
11.9
-17.8%
26.9
5.3%
EBITDA before restructuring
272.9
777.3
228.2
1,005.4
239.4
258.3
497.7
285.8
783.5
237.7
1,021.2
250.0
270.1
520.0
300.2
820.3
255.1
1,075.3
260.5
278.6
3.1%
544.2
4.7%
% of total revenues
41.5%
39.6%
33.3%
38.0%
37.0%
40.6%
38.8%
43.5%
40.4%
34.9%
38.9%
38.0%
40.5%
39.3%
44.6%
41.1%
37.4%
40.2%
39.3%
41.2%
1.6%
40.6%
EBITDA
251.9
714.2
207.1
921.3
223.4
233.3
456.7
264.9
721.6
215.1
936.7
228.9
249.2
478.1
279.1
757.2
233.9
991.1
244.6
258.5
3.7%
503.0
5.2%
% of total revenues
38.3%
36.4%
30.2%
34.8%
34.5%
36.7%
35.6%
40.3%
37.2%
31.6%
35.7%
34.8%
37.4%
36.1%
41.5%
37.9%
34.3%
37.0%
36.8%
38.2%
37.5%
EBIT
126.1
337.8
78.0
415.8
94.8
100.8
195.6
135.2
330.8
82.9
413.7
94.2
109.0
203.2
143.6
346.8
94.6
441.4
106.6
122.8
12.6%
229.4
12.9%
% of total revenues
19.2%
17.2%
11.4%
15.7%
14.6%
15.9%
15.2%
20.6%
17.0%
12.2%
15.8%
14.3%
16.4%
15.3%
21.4%
17.4%
13.9%
16.5%
16.1%
18.2%
17.1%
Bulgaria
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020 Q3 2020 1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total revenues
122.0
348.5
137.7
486.2
127.6
121.5
249.0
127.9
376.9
136.9
513.8
132.2
145.1
277.3
144.9
422.1
151.9
574.1
137.0
151.3
4.3%
288.3
4.0%
Service revenues
98.8
281.7
96.7
378.5
98.7
99.0
197.7
101.8
299.5
102.8
402.3
105.9
108.0
213.9
113.9
327.8
116.1
443.9
114.9
121.5
12.5%
236.4
10.5%
thereof mobile service revenues
68.6
194.8
65.7
260.6
66.6
66.5
133.1
68.9
202.0
69.0
271.0
70.7
71.9
142.7
76.0
218.7
75.1
293.7
74.8
79.3
10.3%
154.1
8.1%
thereof fixed-line service revenues
30.2
86.9
31.0
117.9
32.1
32.6
64.7
32.8
97.5
33.8
131.3
35.1
36.1
71.2
37.9
109.1
41.0
150.2
40.1
42.1
16.8%
82.2
15.5%
Equipment revenues
22.1
62.8
36.7
99.4
28.0
21.0
49.0
25.1
74.1
32.9
107.0
25.1
36.0
61.1
29.6
90.8
33.4
124.1
20.8
26.3
-26.9%
47.2
-22.8%
Other operating income
1.1
4.0
4.3
8.3
0.8
1.4
2.2
1.1
3.3
1.2
4.5
1.2
1.1
2.3
1.3
3.6
2.5
6.1
1.3
3.5
229.8%
4.7
110.5%
EBITDA
49.8
137.7
41.7
179.4
45.9
48.1
94.0
52.1
146.1
46.3
192.4
55.6
55.4
111.0
56.9
167.9
50.4
218.3
59.3
63.3
14.2%
122.6
10.4%
% of total revenues
40.8%
39.5%
30.3%
36.9%
36.0%
39.6%
37.7%
40.8%
38.8%
33.8%
37.4%
42.1%
38.2%
40.0%
39.3%
39.8%
33.2%
38.0%
43.3%
41.8%
42.5%
EBIT
22.3
53.5
13.4
66.9
16.6
18.4
35.0
22.8
57.8
16.8
74.6
26.7
28.0
54.7
28.6
83.3
20.9
104.1
31.0
34.3
22.6%
65.3
19.4%
% of total revenues
18.3%
15.3%
9.7%
13.8%
13.0%
15.2%
14.1%
17.8%
15.3%
12.3%
14.5%
20.2%
19.3%
19.7%
19.7%
19.7%
13.7%
18.1%
22.6%
22.7%
22.6%
Croatia
Q3 2019
1-9 M 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
1-6 M 2020 Q3 2020 1-9 M 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
1-6 M 2021
Q3 2021
1-9 M 2021
Q4 2021
FY 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
%-change
1-6 M 2022
%-change
in EUR million
Total revenues
114.9
323.5
109.3
432.8
101.2
99.3
200.4
111.8
312.2
115.8
428.1
105.9
108.7
214.7
121.5
336.2
115.8
452.0
107.5
113.3
4.2%
220.8
2.9%
Service revenues
100.2
277.1
91.3
368.4
88.3
86.1
174.4
95.6
270.0
89.0
359.0
88.4
92.4
180.8
105.1
285.9
93.5
379.4
90.3
96.4
4.3%
186.7
3.3%
thereof mobile service revenues
68.3
181.9
58.3
240.2
56.2
55.3
111.5
64.1
175.7
57.8
233.4
57.5
61.0
118.5
73.6
192.1
61.7
253.7
59.0
64.3
5.4%
123.3
4.1%
thereof fixed-line service revenues
31.9
95.2
33.0
128.2
32.1
30.7
62.9
31.5
94.3
31.3
125.6
30.9
31.4
62.3
31.5
93.9
31.8
125.7
31.3
32.1
2.3%
63.4
1.8%
Equipment revenues
13.3
41.6
16.7
58.3
11.7
12.0
23.8
15.1
38.9
19.9
58.8
16.4
15.2
31.6
15.1
46.7
20.6
67.4
15.8
15.6
3.0%
31.4
-0.5%
Other operating income
1.5
4.8
1.3
6.1
1.1
1.2
2.3
1.1
3.4
6.9
10.2
1.1
1.2
2.3
1.3
3.6
1.7
5.3
1.4
1.3
10.9%
2.7
18.6%
EBITDA
49.3
115.9
29.2
145.1
33.3
33.8
67.1
44.1
111.2
32.1
143.4
35.7
39.3
75.1
50.7
125.8
29.9
155.7
38.0
40.4
2.7%
78.4
4.4%
% of total revenues
42.9%
35.8%
26.7%
33.5%
33.0%
34.0%
33.5%
39.4%
35.6%
27.7%
33.5%
33.7%
36.2%
35.0%
41.7%
37.4%
25.8%
34.4%
35.3%
35.7%
35.5%
EBIT
23.2
38.3
2.8
41.1
8.8
7.7
16.5
20.0
36.45
6.6
43.08
11.19
14.4
25.6
25.71
51.3
6.86
58.2
14.4
17.7
22.9%
32.1
25.4%
% of total revenues
20.2%
11.8%
2.5%
9.5%
8.7%
7.7%
8.2%
17.9%
11.7%
5.7%
10.1%
10.6%
13.3%
11.9%
21.1%
15.3%
5.9%
12.9%
13.4%
15.6%
14.6%
A1 Telekom Austria Group
5
