Telekom Austria : Financial Year 2023 Q1-Q3 Consensus
October 13, 2023 at 04:35 am EDT
A1 Telekom Austria Group Consensus Q3 2023
(in EUR mn)
Cons Q3 23
Range
Total revenues
1,336.6
1,318.0
-
1,352.0
EBITDA before restructuring
530.7
495.0
-
550.5
Operating income
277.9
266.9
-
287.2
Capex*
230.2
220.0
-
242.0
Estimates by Banks
(in EUR mn)
Bank 1
Bank 2
Bank 3
Bank 4
Group
Total revenues
1,335.3
1,341.1
1,321.5
1,318.0
EBITDA before restructuring
530.7
539.6
544.6
524.0
Operating income
266.9
274.9
282.7
Capex*
220.0
228.7
242.0
(in EUR mn)
Bank 5
Bank 6
Group
Total revenues
1,352.0
1,352.0
EBITDA before restructuring
550.5
495.0
Operating income
287.2
Capex*
* excluding spectrum
10/13/2023
A1 Telekom Austria Group Consensus FY 2023
(in EUR mn)
Cons FY 2023
Range
Total revenues
5,231.2
5,181.2
-
5,277.5
EBITDA before restructuring
1,950.2
1,892.0
-
1,976.6
Operating income
904.1
889.0
-
918.1
Capex*
975.0
925.0
-
1,067.8
Estimates by Banks
(in EUR mn)
Bank 1
Bank 2
Bank 3
Bank 4
Group
Total revenues
5,204.3
5,277.5
5,239.2
5,230.0
EBITDA before restructuring
1,976.6
1,968.5
1,966.5
1,938.0
Operating income
910.1
918.1
889.0
Capex*
965.0
949.0
1,067.8
968.0
(in EUR mn)
Bank 5
Bank 6
Group
Total revenues
5,181.2
5,255.0
EBITDA before restructuring
1,959.9
1,892.0
Operating income
899.3
Capex*
925.0
* excluding spectrum
10/13/2023
Telekom Austria AG is a telecommunications provider. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged as full service telecommunications providers of long distance, local and wireless services, and corporate data communications services, as well as Internet services and television broadcasting. It also supplies telephones and technical equipment for telephone communications. The Company operates through seven geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Republic of Macedonia, all of which provide convergent telecommunication products for voice telephony (mobile and fixed-line telephone service), Internet access, Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, and data and information technology (IT) solutions, and Republic of Serbia, which offers mobile communication and Internet services.