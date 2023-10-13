A1 Telekom Austria Group Consensus Q3 2023

(in EUR mn)

Cons Q3 23

Range

Total revenues

1,336.6

1,318.0

-

1,352.0

EBITDA before restructuring

530.7

495.0

-

550.5

Operating income

277.9

266.9

-

287.2

Capex*

230.2

220.0

-

242.0

Estimates by Banks

(in EUR mn)

Bank 1

Bank 2

Bank 3

Bank 4

Group

Total revenues

1,335.3

1,341.1

1,321.5

1,318.0

EBITDA before restructuring

530.7

539.6

544.6

524.0

Operating income

266.9

274.9

282.7

Capex*

220.0

228.7

242.0

(in EUR mn)

Bank 5

Bank 6

Group

Total revenues

1,352.0

1,352.0

EBITDA before restructuring

550.5

495.0

Operating income

287.2

Capex*

* excluding spectrum

10/13/2023

A1 Telekom Austria Group Consensus FY 2023

(in EUR mn)

Cons FY 2023

Range

Total revenues

5,231.2

5,181.2

-

5,277.5

EBITDA before restructuring

1,950.2

1,892.0

-

1,976.6

Operating income

904.1

889.0

-

918.1

Capex*

975.0

925.0

-

1,067.8

Estimates by Banks

(in EUR mn)

Bank 1

Bank 2

Bank 3

Bank 4

Group

Total revenues

5,204.3

5,277.5

5,239.2

5,230.0

EBITDA before restructuring

1,976.6

1,968.5

1,966.5

1,938.0

Operating income

910.1

918.1

889.0

Capex*

965.0

949.0

1,067.8

968.0

(in EUR mn)

Bank 5

Bank 6

Group

Total revenues

5,181.2

5,255.0

EBITDA before restructuring

1,959.9

1,892.0

Operating income

899.3

Capex*

925.0

* excluding spectrum

10/13/2023

