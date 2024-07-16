tiating itself with value added services. Security for example plays an increasing role here. Also, A1 in Austria continues with its accelerated fiber roll-out, increasing the potential for further upselling opportunities.

Overall, the number of mobile subscribers decreased by 0.6% in Q2 compared to the same period last year, with declines both in the postpaid and prepaid segment. Gross additions came in positive in both periods, both in the mobile core and mobile WIFI router segments. Churn remained higher than last year in H1 but decreased in Q2 versus Q1.

On the fixed-line market, total RGUs declined by 3.8%, mainly driven by the losses in voice RGUs. The number of broadband RGUs also declined as the increase in high-bandwidth RGUs could not fully compensate for the decline in low-bandwidth RGUs. In Q2 2024, gross adds and churn were higher than in the same period in 2023, whereas gross adds are dominated by higher broadband and TV RGUs and churn by higher broadband and Voice RGUs.

Internet@home, comprising pure fixed-line internet, mobile WIFI routers and hybrid modems showed higher net additions.

In Q2 total revenues declined by 1.3% and by 0.5% in H1 2024, entirely driven by the decline in equipment revenues (-20% in Q2), mostly as last year's results profited from large ICT deals. In Q2 2024, service revenues increased slightly in a year-on-year comparison and profited mainly from value-protecting measures.

Mobile service revenues rose by 2.3% driven by the retail mobile business, more than offsetting regulatory driven declines in interconnection revenues. Fixed-line service revenues declined in Q2 and H1. In Q2, the slight growth in retail fixed-line revenues was offset by losses in interconnection due to regulation and a slight decline in the solutions and connectivity business due to big projects in Q2 last year. Retail fixed-line revenues profited from the value-protecting measures mitigating the subscriber decline.

Total operating expenses both in Q2 and H1 declined only due to the lower cost of equipment. Core OPEX increased though, driven by the increase in total workforce costs, mainly attributable to the collective bargaining agreement while the number of FTEs decreased versus last year. Other cost drivers in Q2 and H1 were costs for cloud due to internal application migrations and product-related costs like content, but also higher network maintenance costs. On a positive note, electricity costs decreased versus the same period last year, offsetting some of the cost increases. In Q2, OPEX included positive one-off effects in the amount of in total net EUR 3 mn stemming from the reversal of an accrual but also a new accrual.

Restructuring expenses were higher in Q2 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Overall, this resulted in EBITDA growth of 1.1% (+0.4% adjusted for the one-off effect and restructuring).

There have not been any significant new developments regarding the lawsuits of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Labor (Bunde- sarbeitskammer) received in January 2024, which was reported in the Q4 2023 results report. The Chamber of Labor demands that service fees shall no longer be charged in future and that payments already collected shall be refunded.

The Chamber of Labor has initiated two separate collective claims as model cases against A1 Austria, namely with regard to the A1 and Bob brands. A1 Group is confident to be able to convince the courts of the legality of the service fee, especially as the Supreme Court recently ruled that service fees are also permissible for ticket providers. Since 2011, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has regularly reviewed and accepted the regulations on service fees. In addition, there are special legal provisions in the telecommunications industry, also based on European law, which allow different fees to be charged. Therefore, as of June 30, 2024, no provisions were booked for these lawsuits. To avoid risk, service fees have no longer been agreed with customers since February 2024.