Unless otherwise stated, all amounts in EUR mn

Q2 2024 - below EBITDA

EBIT declined due to D&A:

EUR 43.8 mn higher D&A, mainly due to rights of use assets after tower spin- off

D&A on a proforma basis increased by EUR 17 mn

Financial result: lower interest on financial liabilities offset higher interest expenses for the tower leases

Net result lower, on pro forma* basis above previous year Q2 and H1 by 8.0% and 9.1% respectively

Pro-forma= as if tower business has already been spun-off in comparison period