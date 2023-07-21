Earnings Update: Q2 2023 and H1 2023

Highlights

Revenues:

+7% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 1,299 mn,

driven by value-protecting pricing measures and upselling.

Revenue guidance:

Revenues expected to grow by around 5% in financial year 2023

(previously: around +4%).

EBITDA:

+6% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 486 mn,

due to the positive revenue development and despite higher

operating expenses.

Financial result:

The significant year-on-year increase in interest rates is reflected

in the interest expense. In addition, currency effects had a

negative impact on the financial result.

CAPEX:

Increase of EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn,

of which approximately EUR 110 million for frequencies in

Croatia.

Free cash flow:

Below prior year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working

capital.

Dividend:

EUR 0.32 per share (total EUR 213 mn) paid to shareholders.

Rating:

First rating by Fitch: With an A-, Telekom Austria has the best

Fitch rating of all European telcos.

Towers:

Next step for the spin-off of the tower business: Extraordinary

General Meeting on August 1, 2023.

Results for Q2 and H1 2023

Table of Contents

Key financial data

3

Q2 2023 in a nutshell

4

Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs

4

Planned spin-off of the tower business

5

Outlook for financial year 2023

5

Group results (Q2 and H1 2023)

6

Segment Performance in Q2 2023

8

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements A1 Group

12

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

12

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

13

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

14

Capital Expenditures

15

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity

15

Net Debt

16

Condensed Operating Segments

17

Selected Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

18

Statement of All Legal Representatives

24

Financial calendar

25

Risks and uncertainties

25

Contact information for investors

25

Disclaimer

25

Imprint

25

Results for Q2 and H1 2023

Key financial data

in EUR million

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

H1 2023

H1 2022

Total revenues

1,299

1,208

7.5%

2,557

2,375

7.6%

Service revenues

1,082

1,026

5.5%

2,120

2,014

5.3%

Equipment revenues

194

162

20.2%

389

317

22.8%

Other operating income

23

21

7.9%

47

44

6.9%

Wireless revenues

760

717

5.9%

1,513

1,406

7.6%

Service revenues

603

575

4.9%

1,186

1,122

5.7%

Equipment revenues

156

142

10.0%

327

284

15.2%

Wireline revenues

517

470

9.8%

996

924

7.8%

Service revenues

478

451

6.1%

934

891

4.8%

Equipment revenues

38

20

93.9%

62

33

88.7%

EBITDA before restructuring

503

477

5.4%

960

930

3.2%

EBITDA margin before restructuring

38.7%

39.5%

-0.8pp

37.5%

39.1%

-1.6pp

EBITDA

486

457

6.3%

922

889

3.7%

EBITDA margin

37.4%

37.8%

-0.4pp

36.1%

37.4%

-1.4pp

Depreciation and amortisation

242

238

1.8%

483

475

1.7%

EBIT

241

219

9.9%

436

413

5.4%

EBIT margin

18.5%

18.1%

0.4pp

17.0%

17.4%

-0.4pp

Net result

166

167

-0.4%

301

298

1.1%

Net margin

12.8%

13.8%

-1.0pp

11.8%

12.5%

-0.8pp

Capital expenditures

359

211

70.0%

606

391

55.1%

Tangible

215

173

24.4%

421

318

32.4%

Intangible

144

38

276.9%

185

73

153.3%

Free cash flow

30

171

-82.4%

123

368

-66.6%

Jun 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Net debt / EBITDA (12 M)

1.3x

1.3x

Net debt (excl. leases) / EBITDA after leases (12 M)

1.1x

1.0x

Customer indicators (thousand)

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Mobile subscribers

24,486

23,275

5.2%

Postpaid

20,680

19,353

6.9%

Prepaid

3,807

3,922

-2.9%

RGUs

6,249

6,134

1.9%

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

H1 2023

H1 2022

ARPU (in EUR)

8.3

8.3

0.0%

8.2

8.1

1.2%

Mobile churn

1.2%

1.2%

0.0pp

1.3%

1.3%

0.0pp

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022

Employees (full-time equivalent)

17,757

17,843

-0.5%

Results for Q2 and H1 2023

Q2 2023 in a nutshell

In the second quarter, A1 Group increased total revenues by 7% year-on-year. This increase was mainly driven by value-protecting pricing measures and the continuation of up-selling activities.

The positive revenue development led to an EBITDA increase of 6% to EUR 486 million, despite higher operating expenses.

However, the operating gains were fully offset by the lower financial result: Higher interest rates compared to the second quarter of last year resulted in higher interest expenses. In addition, the financial result was negatively impacted by exchange rate effects (mainly the Belarusian ruble against the euro).

In Belarus, as everywhere else, A1 experienced rising costs. However, restrictive price regulations limit A1's ability to adjust prices accordingly.

Capital expenditures ("CAPEX") increased by EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn. Of this amount, approximately EUR 110 mn was invested to secure spectrum in Croatia for 15 years. In addition, investments in the broadband roll-out, especially in Austria, were higher than in the previous year.

As a result of the higher CAPEX and changes in working capital, the free cash flow amounted to EUR 30 mn (Q2 2022: EUR 171 mn). Excluding spectrum investments, the free cash flow would have been EUR 140 mn.

The Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2023 approved a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share. In mid-June, Telekom Austria AG paid a total dividend of EUR 213 million to its shareholders.

In June, the international credit rating agency Fitch published its first rating for the A1 Group (Telekom Austria AG). The long-term issuer rating of A- (positive outlook) is the best Fitch rating for a European telco. A1 Group is now rated by the three major international rating agencies.

At the end of June, Telekom Austria AG invited for an Extraordinary General Meeting regarding the spin-off of the tower business. The meeting is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023.

Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs

In mobile communications, the number of subscribers rose by 5.2% to a total of about 24.5 million. Growth was largely driven by the strong increase in M2M business. Excluding M2M customers, the number of subscribers remained stable (-0.2%). The share of contract customers increased to 84.5% as of June 30, 2023.

In the fixed-line business, the number of revenue generating units (RGUs) increased by 1.9% year-on-year. While the number of voice RGUs decreased, the number of broadband RGUs and TV at home RGUs increased. The RGU growth in international operations, especially in Belarus and Bulgaria, more than compensated for the decline in Austria.

Internet@home customer base increased by 5.1% to 3.8 million in the Group, driven by the increase in mobile WiFi routers and broadband RGUs.

Results for Q2 and H1 2023

Planned spin-off of the tower business

Following the agreement of the core shareholders, the Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria AG has formally approved the spin-off of the tower business. The company will be named "EuroTeleSites AG" and is expected to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange before the end of 2023. The ownership structure of the spun-off company will initially remain in line with the previous ownership structure of Telekom Austria AG. The transaction is expected to be approved by the shareholders of Telekom Austria AG at an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 1, 2023 and to be implemented as soon as possible thereafter.

As of June 30, 2023 the tower portfolio comprised 13,225 macro sites in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia and Northern Macedonia. The tenancy ratio was 1.2 tenants per tower. On a pro forma basis, the tower business would have generated revenues from leases of about EUR 230 million and EBITDAaL of EUR 127 million in 2022.

The impact of the spin-off on A1 Group's revenues would be negligible (-0.2%) based on the pro forma figures in 2022. As the tower company will assume approximately EUR 1 billion of A1 Group's debt, the latter's net debt excluding leases will decrease by approximately EUR 1 billion. On the other hand, free cash flow will decrease by approximately EUR 60 million on average per year. Due to the increase in leasing expenses as a result of the transaction, net debt (including leasing)/EBITDA is expected to increase to 1.3x. In contrast, net debt (excluding leasing)/EBITDAaL will be more than halved to 0.4x.

A1 Group has contractually secured long-term access to the towers. The spin-off will allow A1 Group to focus more on its core business, which does not include the management of towers.

Outlook for financial year 2023

Based on the solid revenue performance in the first half of 2023, the company is raising its full-year revenue guidance. Revenue growth is now expected to be around 5% (previously: around 4%). The CAPEX guidance (excluding spectrum investments) of around EUR 950 million remains unchanged.

