Earnings Update: Q2 2023 and H1 2023
Highlights
Revenues:
+7% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 1,299 mn,
driven by value-protecting pricing measures and upselling.
Revenue guidance:
Revenues expected to grow by around 5% in financial year 2023
(previously: around +4%).
EBITDA:
+6% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 486 mn,
due to the positive revenue development and despite higher
operating expenses.
Financial result:
The significant year-on-year increase in interest rates is reflected
in the interest expense. In addition, currency effects had a
negative impact on the financial result.
CAPEX:
Increase of EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn,
of which approximately EUR 110 million for frequencies in
Croatia.
Free cash flow:
Below prior year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working
capital.
Dividend:
EUR 0.32 per share (total EUR 213 mn) paid to shareholders.
Rating:
First rating by Fitch: With an A-, Telekom Austria has the best
Fitch rating of all European telcos.
Towers:
Next step for the spin-off of the tower business: Extraordinary
General Meeting on August 1, 2023.
Results for Q2 and H1 2023
Table of Contents
Key financial data
3
Q2 2023 in a nutshell
4
Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs
4
Planned spin-off of the tower business
5
Outlook for financial year 2023
5
Group results (Q2 and H1 2023)
6
Segment Performance in Q2 2023
8
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements A1 Group
12
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
12
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
13
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
14
Capital Expenditures
15
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
15
Net Debt
16
Condensed Operating Segments
17
Selected Explanatory Notes to the Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
18
Statement of All Legal Representatives
24
Financial calendar
25
Risks and uncertainties
25
Contact information for investors
25
Disclaimer
25
Imprint
25
Results for Q2 and H1 2023
Key financial data
in EUR million
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
Total revenues
1,299
1,208
7.5%
2,557
2,375
7.6%
Service revenues
1,082
1,026
5.5%
2,120
2,014
5.3%
Equipment revenues
194
162
20.2%
389
317
22.8%
Other operating income
23
21
7.9%
47
44
6.9%
Wireless revenues
760
717
5.9%
1,513
1,406
7.6%
Service revenues
603
575
4.9%
1,186
1,122
5.7%
Equipment revenues
156
142
10.0%
327
284
15.2%
Wireline revenues
517
470
9.8%
996
924
7.8%
Service revenues
478
451
6.1%
934
891
4.8%
Equipment revenues
38
20
93.9%
62
33
88.7%
EBITDA before restructuring
503
477
5.4%
960
930
3.2%
EBITDA margin before restructuring
38.7%
39.5%
-0.8pp
37.5%
39.1%
-1.6pp
EBITDA
486
457
6.3%
922
889
3.7%
EBITDA margin
37.4%
37.8%
-0.4pp
36.1%
37.4%
-1.4pp
Depreciation and amortisation
242
238
1.8%
483
475
1.7%
EBIT
241
219
9.9%
436
413
5.4%
EBIT margin
18.5%
18.1%
0.4pp
17.0%
17.4%
-0.4pp
Net result
166
167
-0.4%
301
298
1.1%
Net margin
12.8%
13.8%
-1.0pp
11.8%
12.5%
-0.8pp
Capital expenditures
359
211
70.0%
606
391
55.1%
Tangible
215
173
24.4%
421
318
32.4%
Intangible
144
38
276.9%
185
73
153.3%
Free cash flow
30
171
-82.4%
123
368
-66.6%
Jun 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Net debt / EBITDA (12 M)
1.3x
1.3x
Net debt (excl. leases) / EBITDA after leases (12 M)
1.1x
1.0x
Customer indicators (thousand)
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Mobile subscribers
24,486
23,275
5.2%
Postpaid
20,680
19,353
6.9%
Prepaid
3,807
3,922
-2.9%
RGUs
6,249
6,134
1.9%
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
H1 2023
H1 2022
ARPU (in EUR)
8.3
8.3
0.0%
8.2
8.1
1.2%
Mobile churn
1.2%
1.2%
0.0pp
1.3%
1.3%
0.0pp
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Employees (full-time equivalent)
17,757
17,843
-0.5%
All comparisons are year-on-year.
Results for Q2 and H1 2023
Q2 2023 in a nutshell
In the second quarter, A1 Group increased total revenues by 7% year-on-year. This increase was mainly driven by value-protecting pricing measures and the continuation of up-selling activities.
The positive revenue development led to an EBITDA increase of 6% to EUR 486 million, despite higher operating expenses.
However, the operating gains were fully offset by the lower financial result: Higher interest rates compared to the second quarter of last year resulted in higher interest expenses. In addition, the financial result was negatively impacted by exchange rate effects (mainly the Belarusian ruble against the euro).
In Belarus, as everywhere else, A1 experienced rising costs. However, restrictive price regulations limit A1's ability to adjust prices accordingly.
Capital expenditures ("CAPEX") increased by EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn. Of this amount, approximately EUR 110 mn was invested to secure spectrum in Croatia for 15 years. In addition, investments in the broadband roll-out, especially in Austria, were higher than in the previous year.
As a result of the higher CAPEX and changes in working capital, the free cash flow amounted to EUR 30 mn (Q2 2022: EUR 171 mn). Excluding spectrum investments, the free cash flow would have been EUR 140 mn.
The Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2023 approved a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share. In mid-June, Telekom Austria AG paid a total dividend of EUR 213 million to its shareholders.
In June, the international credit rating agency Fitch published its first rating for the A1 Group (Telekom Austria AG). The long-term issuer rating of A- (positive outlook) is the best Fitch rating for a European telco. A1 Group is now rated by the three major international rating agencies.
At the end of June, Telekom Austria AG invited for an Extraordinary General Meeting regarding the spin-off of the tower business. The meeting is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023.
Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs
In mobile communications, the number of subscribers rose by 5.2% to a total of about 24.5 million. Growth was largely driven by the strong increase in M2M business. Excluding M2M customers, the number of subscribers remained stable (-0.2%). The share of contract customers increased to 84.5% as of June 30, 2023.
In the fixed-line business, the number of revenue generating units (RGUs) increased by 1.9% year-on-year. While the number of voice RGUs decreased, the number of broadband RGUs and TV at home RGUs increased. The RGU growth in international operations, especially in Belarus and Bulgaria, more than compensated for the decline in Austria.
Internet@home customer base increased by 5.1% to 3.8 million in the Group, driven by the increase in mobile WiFi routers and broadband RGUs.
Results for Q2 and H1 2023
Planned spin-off of the tower business
Following the agreement of the core shareholders, the Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria AG has formally approved the spin-off of the tower business. The company will be named "EuroTeleSites AG" and is expected to be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange before the end of 2023. The ownership structure of the spun-off company will initially remain in line with the previous ownership structure of Telekom Austria AG. The transaction is expected to be approved by the shareholders of Telekom Austria AG at an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 1, 2023 and to be implemented as soon as possible thereafter.
As of June 30, 2023 the tower portfolio comprised 13,225 macro sites in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia and Northern Macedonia. The tenancy ratio was 1.2 tenants per tower. On a pro forma basis, the tower business would have generated revenues from leases of about EUR 230 million and EBITDAaL of EUR 127 million in 2022.
The impact of the spin-off on A1 Group's revenues would be negligible (-0.2%) based on the pro forma figures in 2022. As the tower company will assume approximately EUR 1 billion of A1 Group's debt, the latter's net debt excluding leases will decrease by approximately EUR 1 billion. On the other hand, free cash flow will decrease by approximately EUR 60 million on average per year. Due to the increase in leasing expenses as a result of the transaction, net debt (including leasing)/EBITDA is expected to increase to 1.3x. In contrast, net debt (excluding leasing)/EBITDAaL will be more than halved to 0.4x.
A1 Group has contractually secured long-term access to the towers. The spin-off will allow A1 Group to focus more on its core business, which does not include the management of towers.
Outlook for financial year 2023
Based on the solid revenue performance in the first half of 2023, the company is raising its full-year revenue guidance. Revenue growth is now expected to be around 5% (previously: around 4%). The CAPEX guidance (excluding spectrum investments) of around EUR 950 million remains unchanged.
