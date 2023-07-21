In this Earnings Update, rounding differences may occur in the summing of rounded amounts due to the use of automatic calculation tools.

Next step for the spin-off of the tower business: Extraordinary

First rating by Fitch: With an A-, Telekom Austria has the best

Below prior year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working

Revenues expected to grow by around 5% in financial year 2023

4 Results for Q2 and H1 2023

Q2 2023 in a nutshell

In the second quarter, A1 Group increased total revenues by 7% year-on-year. This increase was mainly driven by value-protecting pricing measures and the continuation of up-selling activities.

The positive revenue development led to an EBITDA increase of 6% to EUR 486 million, despite higher operating expenses.

However, the operating gains were fully offset by the lower financial result: Higher interest rates compared to the second quarter of last year resulted in higher interest expenses. In addition, the financial result was negatively impacted by exchange rate effects (mainly the Belarusian ruble against the euro).

In Belarus, as everywhere else, A1 experienced rising costs. However, restrictive price regulations limit A1's ability to adjust prices accordingly.

Capital expenditures ("CAPEX") increased by EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn. Of this amount, approximately EUR 110 mn was invested to secure spectrum in Croatia for 15 years. In addition, investments in the broadband roll-out, especially in Austria, were higher than in the previous year.

As a result of the higher CAPEX and changes in working capital, the free cash flow amounted to EUR 30 mn (Q2 2022: EUR 171 mn). Excluding spectrum investments, the free cash flow would have been EUR 140 mn.

The Annual General Meeting on June 7, 2023 approved a dividend of EUR 0.32 per share. In mid-June, Telekom Austria AG paid a total dividend of EUR 213 million to its shareholders.

In June, the international credit rating agency Fitch published its first rating for the A1 Group (Telekom Austria AG). The long-term issuer rating of A- (positive outlook) is the best Fitch rating for a European telco. A1 Group is now rated by the three major international rating agencies.

At the end of June, Telekom Austria AG invited for an Extraordinary General Meeting regarding the spin-off of the tower business. The meeting is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023.

Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs

In mobile communications, the number of subscribers rose by 5.2% to a total of about 24.5 million. Growth was largely driven by the strong increase in M2M business. Excluding M2M customers, the number of subscribers remained stable (-0.2%). The share of contract customers increased to 84.5% as of June 30, 2023.

In the fixed-line business, the number of revenue generating units (RGUs) increased by 1.9% year-on-year. While the number of voice RGUs decreased, the number of broadband RGUs and TV at home RGUs increased. The RGU growth in international operations, especially in Belarus and Bulgaria, more than compensated for the decline in Austria.

Internet@home customer base increased by 5.1% to 3.8 million in the Group, driven by the increase in mobile WiFi routers and broadband RGUs.