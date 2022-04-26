Telekom Austria : Präsentation PDF (2.18 MB)

Results for the first quarter 2022

Vienna, April 26, 2022

Cautionary statement

'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'

Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.

Operational and financial highlights for the first quarter 2022

Highlights for the first quarter 2022

Group (in EUR million)

Total revenues Service revenues

EBITDA before restructuring* CAPEX

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 % change 1,166.4 1,135.5 2.7% 988.2 955.7 3.4% 452.7 419.3 7.9% 179.6 204.0 -11.9%

 Service revenue and EBITDA growth in all markets

 Equipment revenues lower in pretty unchanged market environment, equipment margin improvement benefits EBITDA

 Increased total mobile subscriber base (+4.5%), Internet@home subscriber growth (+4.5%) and stable RGU base (-0.1%)

 EUR 750 mn bond was repaid from existing cash and proceeds from bank loans on April 4, 2022

 High focus on OPEX efficiency to mitigate energy price increase

 Inflation: Indexation of retail tariffs in Austria and Bulgaria; pressure on energy prices (2.4% of service revenues in FY 2021)

 Belarus: continued solid operational trends and no direct significant impact of new sanctions on the demand side

 Outlook 2022 confirmed:  Close to 3% total revenue growth and capex increase of approx. 15% y-o-y



Austria and CEE markets in Q1 2022

Total revenues Service revenues EBITDA before restructuring (in EUR mn) (in EUR mn) (in EUR mn) +2.7%

+3.4%

+7.9%

Restructuring charges: EUR 21.1 mn (Q1 2021: EUR 21.0 mn)

Q1 2021

Q1 2022