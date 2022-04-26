Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Telekom Austria AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/26 01:10:28 pm EDT
6.945 EUR   +0.36%
01:32pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Results PDF (0.63 MB)
PU
01:32pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.18 MB)
PU
01:22pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Präsentation PDF (2.18 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telekom Austria : Präsentation PDF (2.18 MB)

04/26/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results for the first quarter 2022

Vienna, April 26, 2022

Cautionary statement

'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'

Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.

Operational and financial highlights for the first quarter 2022

Highlights for the first quarter 2022

Group (in EUR million)

Total revenues Service revenues

EBITDA before restructuring* CAPEX

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

% change

1,166.4

1,135.5

2.7%

988.2

955.7

3.4%

452.7

419.3

7.9%

179.6

204.0

-11.9%

  • Service revenue and EBITDA growth in all markets

  • Equipment revenues lower in pretty unchanged market environment, equipment margin improvement benefits EBITDA

  • Increased total mobile subscriber base (+4.5%), Internet@home subscriber growth (+4.5%) and stable RGU base (-0.1%)

  • EUR 750 mn bond was repaid from existing cash and proceeds from bank loans on April 4, 2022

  • High focus on OPEX efficiency to mitigate energy price increase

  • Inflation: Indexation of retail tariffs in Austria and Bulgaria; pressure on energy prices (2.4% of service revenues in FY 2021)

  • Belarus: continued solid operational trends and no direct significant impact of new sanctions on the demand side

  • Outlook 2022 confirmed:

    • Close to 3% total revenue growth and capex increase of approx. 15% y-o-y

Austria and CEE markets in Q1 2022

Total revenues

Service revenues

EBITDA before restructuring

(in EUR mn)

(in EUR mn)

(in EUR mn)

+2.7%

+3.4%

+7.9%

Restructuring charges: EUR 21.1 mn (Q1 2021: EUR 21.0 mn)

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

Telekom Austria AG published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
01:32pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Results PDF (0.63 MB)
PU
01:32pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.18 MB)
PU
01:22pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Präsentation PDF (2.18 MB)
PU
01:06pTelekom Austria AG - Results for the 1st Quarter 2022
EQ
03/31AFR : Telekom Austria AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
03/30TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Financial report
CO
03/02Factbox-European and U.S. companies mobilise to help Ukrainians fleeing war
RE
02/09Telekom Austria AG Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended ..
CI
02/08TELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.29 MB)
PU
02/08TELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (2.30 MB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 851 M 5 198 M 5 198 M
Net income 2022 528 M 566 M 566 M
Net Debt 2022 2 636 M 2 824 M 2 824 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,56x
Yield 2022 4,44%
Capitalization 4 595 M 4 897 M 4 924 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 17 856
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Duration : Period :
Telekom Austria AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,92 €
Average target price 8,16 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Heppe Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG-9.19%4 924
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.10%211 067
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.75%142 369
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.29%105 104
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-22.24%97 081
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.23%91 373