Telekom Austria : Presentation PDF (1.12 MB)

Results for the full year and fourth quarter 2020
Vienna, February 9, 2021
Cautionary statement
'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'
All figures are stated according to IFRS 16 if not stated otherwise.
Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.
Operational and financial highlights
for the full year 2020
Highlights FY 2020
-
The operational and financial development was largely impacted by COVID-19 in 2020
-
Service revenues remained stable as roaming and FX losses were fully compensated by strong demand for mobile and fixed broadband services
-
EBITDA before restructuring grew by +1.0% (excl. FX and one-off effects: +3.5%) despite strong hit from roaming (~ -4% of EBITDA)
-
Mobile contract customer base increase of 5.1% y-o-y with growth in almost all markets
-
Internet@Home growth of 4.4%, driven by strong demand for mobile WiFi routers and high- bandwidth products
-
Strong FCF generation of EUR 503.7 mn (+46.5% yoy), enabled by delivery of announced CAPEX cuts to ensure flexibility and better operational performance
-
Strong focus on operational efficiencies during 2020 which will continue in upcoming years
-
5G roll-out in Austria will accelerate in 2021; frequency auctions in CEE postponed to 2021/22
-
Reaping more benefits from towers assets through targeted management focus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios: Processing preparation work to establish a Tower Co.
-
Dividend for financial year 2020: Intended proposal of EURc 25 per share to the AGM 2021
-
Guidance 2021: ~+1% total revenue growth; EUR ~800 mn CAPEX excl. spectrum
|
