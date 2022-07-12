Telekom Austria : Presentation PDF (1.97 MB)

Results for the first half and the second quarter 2022
Vienna, July 12, 2022
Cautionary statement
'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'
Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.
Operational and financial highlights
for the first half and the second quarter 2022
Highlights for the second quarter 2022
Group (in EUR million)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% change
Total revenues
1,208.4
1,165.8
3.7%
Service revenues
1,025.7
976.4
5.0%
EBITDA before restructuring*
477.1
448.6
6.3%
CAPEX
211.1
238.1
-11.4%
Total revenues increased by 3.7%, driven by service revenue growth in all markets
Further rebound of roaming traffic and continued growth momentum in solutions & connectivity business
Higher energy costs in the footprint
Group EBITDA before restructuring up 6.3% as service revenue growth more than compensated for higher core OPEX
FX tailwind from the appreciation of BYN
Increased mobile subscriber base (+4.3%) and RGUs (+1.0%); Internet@home growth + 4.9%
Availability of high-value handsets posed a challenge
Regulation: market analysis is ongoing, decision is expected before YE 2022
ESG: increased focus on Social dimension
Outlook 2022 confirmed:
Close to 3% total revenue growth
Capex increase of approx. 15% y-o-y
Austria and CEE markets in Q2 2022
Total revenues
Service revenues
EBITDA before restructuring
(in EUR mn)
(in EUR mn)
(in EUR mn)
+3.7%
1165.8
9.9
36.9
1208.4
Revenues
Austria
CEE markets
Revenues
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Deviation between A1 Group and the sum of Austria and CEE markets due to Corporate & Eliminations.