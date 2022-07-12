Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Telekom Austria AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
6.040 EUR   -0.33%
01:14pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Fact Sheet PDF (0.37 MB)
PU
01:05pTELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2022
EQ
01:04pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Report PDF (0.66 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telekom Austria : Presentation PDF (1.97 MB)

07/12/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results for the first half and the second quarter 2022

Vienna, July 12, 2022

Cautionary statement

'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'

Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.

Results for the first half and the second quarter 2022

2

Operational and financial highlights

for the first half and the second quarter 2022

Highlights for the second quarter 2022

Group (in EUR million)

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

% change

Total revenues

1,208.4

1,165.8

3.7%

Service revenues

1,025.7

976.4

5.0%

EBITDA before restructuring*

477.1

448.6

6.3%

CAPEX

211.1

238.1

-11.4%

  • Total revenues increased by 3.7%, driven by service revenue growth in all markets
  • Further rebound of roaming traffic and continued growth momentum in solutions & connectivity business
  • Higher energy costs in the footprint
  • Group EBITDA before restructuring up 6.3% as service revenue growth more than compensated for higher core OPEX
  • FX tailwind from the appreciation of BYN
  • Increased mobile subscriber base (+4.3%) and RGUs (+1.0%); Internet@home growth + 4.9%
  • Availability of high-value handsets posed a challenge
  • Regulation: market analysis is ongoing, decision is expected before YE 2022
  • ESG: increased focus on Social dimension
  • Outlook 2022 confirmed:
    • Close to 3% total revenue growth
    • Capex increase of approx. 15% y-o-y

Results for the first half and the second quarter 2022

4

Austria and CEE markets in Q2 2022

Total revenues

Service revenues

EBITDA before restructuring

(in EUR mn)

(in EUR mn)

(in EUR mn)

+3.7%

1165.8

9.9

36.9

1208.4

Revenues

Austria

CEE markets

Revenues

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Deviation between A1 Group and the sum of Austria and CEE markets due to Corporate & Eliminations.

+5.0%

976.4

12.1

39.9

1025.7

Service

Austria

CEE markets

Service

revenues

revenues

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

+6.3%

448.6

477.1

8.5

19.6

EBITDA

Austria

CEE markets

EBITDA

before

before

restructuring

restructuring

Q2 2021

Q2 2022

Restructuring charges: EUR 20.1 mn (Q2 2021: EUR 20.9 mn)

Positive FX effects of EUR 8.9 mn in total revenues, EUR 6.8 mn in service

Results for the first half and the second quarter 2022

revenues and EUR 4.4 mn in EBITDA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telekom Austria AG published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
01:14pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Fact Sheet PDF (0.37 MB)
PU
01:05pTELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Results for the Second Quarter and First Half 2022
EQ
01:04pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Report PDF (0.66 MB)
PU
01:04pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Presentation PDF (1.97 MB)
PU
01:04pTELEKOM AUSTRIA : Präsentation PDF (1.97 MB)
PU
07/01TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27AGM : Telekom Austria AG: Resolutions of the General Meeting
EQ
05/19AGM : Telekom Austria AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/19TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Extraordinary general shareholder meeting
CO
05/19TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 844 M 4 875 M 4 875 M
Net income 2022 539 M 543 M 543 M
Net Debt 2022 2 692 M 2 709 M 2 709 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,41x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 4 024 M 4 050 M 4 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 17 819
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Duration : Period :
Telekom Austria AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,06 €
Average target price 7,81 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Heppe Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG-20.47%4 058
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.83%212 082
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.13%133 897
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION24.25%100 927
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.93%96 361
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-30.46%72 872