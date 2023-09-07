On September 5, 2023, A1 Group held a virtual Capital Markets Day covering the envisaged spin-off and subsequent listing of A1's tower business, EuroTeleSites, on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

The A1 Management Board presented the background and rationale for the transaction and its impact on A1.

The Management Board of EuroTeleSites presented a detailed overview of the tower business and the next steps for the planned spin-off and listing.

Both presentations and the webcast replay are available on the A1 website in the Investor Relations section.

The A1 Management Board also presented the A1 ambitions for 2024-2026:

Annual revenue growth of 3-4%

(based on current inflation and exchange rate expectations)

(based on current inflation and exchange rate expectations) Annual EBITDA growth of 4-5%

(based on current inflation and exchange rate expectations)

(based on current inflation and exchange rate expectations) Cumulative CAPEX of € 2.8 billion, excluding spectrum

In addition, the minimum dividend per share was increased from EUR 0.20 to EUR 0.32 (i.e., the level of the last dividend paid). The rest of the existing dividend policy was confirmed.

Last but not least: The Vienna Stock Exchange has announced that Telekom Austria will become a member of the main index ATX as of September 18, 2023.