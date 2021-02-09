Telekom Austria : Report PDF (0.38 MB)

Vienna, February 9, 2021 - Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2020, ending December 31, 2020.

Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year 2020

1 Alternative performance measures are included in this report. For details, please refer to the tables on page 16 onwards.

The presentation for the conference call and key figures of A1 Telekom Austria Group in Excel format ('Fact Sheet Q4 2020') are available on the website at www.a1.group.

A1 Telekom Austria Group is currently working on developing alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets through a targeted management focus on internal efficiencies and higher tenancy ratios.

In FY 2020, free cash flow increased by EUR 159.9 mn due to announced CAPEX cuts (EUR 131.3 mn less CAPEX paid) and better operational performance.

Total CAPEX in the full year 2020 declined by 26.0%

In the CEE markets, EBITDA

In Austria, successful cost saving measures together with higher service revenues translated into EBITDA before restructuring growth of 4.2%.

Group EBITDA before restructuring increased by 2.8% on the back of operational efficiencies

Mobile contract subscriber numbers rose by 5.1%, with growth in almost all markets.

Equipment revenues declined by 8.1%, due to a considerably lower number of sold devices

Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.7% on a Group level as growth in Austria, Bulgaria and Serbia almost compensated for the decline in Belarus and Slovenia.

Group total revenues decrease of 1.2% driven by equipment revenues while service revenues re- mained flat despite heavy roaming losses (~2% on Group revenues) and negative FX effects.

Operations were well prepared and adjusted again to this environment, while continued focus on operational efficiency strengthened business resilience further and allowed to offset negative external effects from lower roaming revenues and equipment sales.

While the pandemic situation seemed to be relatively stable at the beginning of the fourth quarter, a growing number of new COVID-19 infections in October and November prompted all governments in the footprint of the A1 Telekom Austria Group to reimpose certain measures. In order to protect public health systems, most governments announced national lockdowns in the course of Q4 2020, temporarily closing or restricting opening hours for hospitality facilities, cancelling public events and limiting travel. Telecommunication shops remained open in almost all of the Group's markets.

The following factors should be considered in the analysis of A1 Telekom Austria Group's quarterly operating results:

 Negative roaming impact on Group EBITDA of around 5% (Q3 2020: ~-5%) stemming from the decline in roaming traffic following reduced mobility and increased travel restrictions.

 Negative FX effects amounted to EUR 34.9 mn in total revenues, EUR 25.0 mn in service revenues, and EUR 14.0 mn in EBITDA in Q4 2020, the vast majority stemming from Belarus and, to a small extent, from Croatia.

 Total one-off effects of positive EUR 6.9 mn in revenues and positive EUR 5.9 mn in EBITDA in Q4

2020 with the following main effects (none in the comparison period):

 In Croatia, there was a positive one-off effect of EUR 4.2 mn in total revenues and EUR 5.8 mn in EBITDA in Q4 2020 stemming from income in relation to an agreement on network infrastructure rental.

 In Slovenia, there were negative one-off effects of EUR 2.2 mn in EBITDA, with the main effect stemming from a pending proceeding of the national regulation authority.