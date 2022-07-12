Telekom Austria : Report PDF (0.66 MB)

There were no one-off effects in the reporting period, while there was a minor positive one-off effect in the comparison period in EBITDA (+0.6 mn in Serbia).

one-off effects in the reporting period, while there was a minor positive one-off effect in the comparison period in EBITDA (+0.6 mn in Serbia). Restructuring charges in Austria amounted to EUR 20.1 mn in Q2 2022 (Q2 2021: EUR 20.9 mn).

Outlook

The Management of A1 Telekom Austria Group confirms the outlook for the financial year 2022 with total revenue growth of close to 3%. The initial outlook for 2022 included an assumption of depreciation of the Belarusian ruble versus the euro of 5-10% in 2022 (period average). After a sharp drop of the BYN in February and March, the currency appreciated again in April and May and closed slightly higher in June.

Going forward, and given the volatile nature of the Belarusian ruble, a potential adverse BYN development equivalent to a 2022 period-end depreciation of approx. 18 % versus the rate as of YE 2021 (or approx. 27 % period-end depreciation versus the rate as of June 30, 2022) would result in a zero 2022 period- average BYN depreciation and thus neutral currency effects on total revenues in 2022. However, it shall be noted that the probability of the above-mentioned or any other BYN outcome is very hard to predict, especially under the current circumstances.

Furthermore, equipment revenues might be stressed by supply chain challenges. Overall, the EBITDA margin is still expected to slightly increase. Capital expenditures, before spectrum investments and acquisitions are expected to increase by approximately 15% in 2022. The increase versus last year's CAPEX results mainly from higher investments in Austria dedicated to more fiber build, and to a small extent to more IT CAPEX and the 5G roll-out.

Mobile Subscribers and Fixed-line RGUs

In mobile communications, the number of subscribers of the A1 Telekom Austria Group rose by 4.3% to a total of 23.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Growth was mainly driven by a strong increase in M2M subscribers. Also, the growth in contract customers (ex M2M) was driven by the mobile core business and the continued shift from prepaid to contract offers as well as continued solid demand for mobile WiFi routers. The number of A1 Digital M2M customers continued to increase in Q2 2022.

The number of revenue-generating units (RGUs) in the Group's fixed-line business increased (+1.0%) year-on-year. In Austria, the number of RGUs declined, driven by fewer voice-only and low-bandwidth broadband RGUs, which could not be offset by the continued solid demand for high-bandwidth products in Q2 2022. In the international markets, the number of RGUs rose mainly due to increasing high-bandwidth broadband RGUs while TV RGUs also grew in all the markets.

The Internet@home customer base increased by 4.9% in the Group, driven by the increase in mobile WiFi router numbers and higher number of high-bandwidth RGUs.