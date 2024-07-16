- Service revenues +3.9 %
- EBITDA +3.8 %
- Growth driven strongly by Eastern European markets
- Despite challenging environment Austria delivers stable performance
Alejandro Plater, CEO of A1 Group on the highlights of Q2 2024:
"We again saw a solid development in the second quarter. Group service revenues increased by 3.9 %. The growth was strongly driven by Eastern European markets with a significant increase in B2B Digital Services translated in an EBITDA growth of 3.8 % (excl. restructuring, negative one-off & FX effects: EBITDA +8.3 %). Despite a challenging environment in the Austrian market, we pursued our strategy in staying relevant for our customers resulting in a solid growth performance in the second quarter."
Thomas Arnoldner, Deputy CEO of A1 Group adds:
"In mobile communications, the number of customers rose by 6.0 % (subscribers) mainly driven by industry 4.0 connecting IoT devices. In the fixed-line business, the number of customers slightly increased by 0.5 % year-on-year (RGUs) driven by broadband internet and TV demand. On top, the internet@home customer base increased by 2.2 % to 3.85 million in the Group, driven both by the increase in broadband RGUs and mobile WiFi routers."More information is available: https://newsroom.a1.group/News.aspx?l=english
