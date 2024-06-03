strategy/mission/vision of the group. The workers' council negotiates with the MB on behalf of the employees and is empowered to play a role in shaping the group agenda.

Customers

The customers are the core and foundation of our business and a crucial part of our company's success. We split the stakeholder group customers into B2C and B2B groups, where the B2B group can further be split into B2B Large Enterprise (LE)1 and B2B Medium Enterprises and Small Business Sales (SME). The overall responsibility for the B2B relationship is entrusted to the Business Unit Enterprise division (represented on a local level), while the responsibility for the B2C relationship sits within the Business Transformation and Acceleration unit. In both cases, initial ownership and contact as well as the first line of communication is entrusted to the Sales. The B2X communication is mostly unilateral and informative, driven by customer requests, and includes emails, contact forms, and deep dive calls. Communication is also transactional and partnership-focused. The communication with this stakeholder can also include exchanges or B2C events that might take place with local A1 divisions.

Financial Community

By Financial Community we mean informative relationships with Investors, such as Institutional and Retail Investors, but also Analysts and Financial Media. The relationship between the Financial Community and the A1 Group is vested in the Group Investor Relations department, where the interaction includes publications and information sharing via website, emails, calls, roadshows, in-person meetings and video calls.

Suppliers

The suppliers/vendors are our business partners, who are an important part of our business success. The vendors can be roughly split into Strategic vendors, Medium and Small vendors. Distributors are included in this general grouping. Responsible for the supplier relationship is the Purchasing Department (Group and OpCo), however, business units in the group and in OpCos maintain direct contact with vendors and have an independent relationship. Relationship with suppliers is described in detail in the Group Policy on Responsible Sourcing. Relationship with suppliers is a limited two-way engagement, i.e. negotiations, but is also of informative nature. The relationship is maintained through calls, and emails, as well as personal meetings and events.

Workers in the Value Chain

Workers in the Value Chain are a special interest group, where A1 has indirect involvement and is mostly passive. We advocate for the well-being of this group, alone and within industry associations, such as JAC. We audit the premises of high-risk factories, which includes the workers' interviews. All concerns are mapped in the Corrective Action Plan (CAP) and A1 Group works on their resolution, in favour of the workers. We encourage workers in the value chain to voice their concerns via the A1 Group website (tell.meplatform - also mentioned within this communication). The responsible for the relationship with this group is the Head of Compliance.

1 This group would also include PSHC companies such as for example hospitals, ministry, communities.

