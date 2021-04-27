Log in
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 04/27 01:58:26 pm
6.795 EUR   +0.07%
01:41pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Fact Sheet XLSX (0.21 MB)
PU
01:39pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Präsentation PDF (1.62 MB)
PU
01:37pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Report PDF (0.63 MB)
PU
Telekom Austria : Presentation PDF (1.62 MB)

04/27/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Results for the first quarter 2021

Vienna, April 27, 2021

Cautionary statement

'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'

Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.

Results for the first quarter 2021

2

Operational and financial highlights

for the first quarter 2021

Highlights Q1 2021

  • Internet@Home growth of 4.9%: Strong demand for mobile WiFi routers and high- bandwidth products
  • Mobile contract customer base increase of 5.3% y-o-y with growth in almost all markets
  • Solution & Connectivity business with strong momentum
  • Revenues increased: higher fixed-line service revenues and strong equipment revenues; mobile service revenues lower due to roaming
  • Strong EBITDA before restructuring growth of +5.7% (excl. FX +8.7%), with additional support from lower operating expenditures.
  • FCF generation of EUR 174.1 mn (+49.5% yoy), as higher operating earnings and lower working capital needs more than offset rising capital expenditures.
  • Outlook 2021 unchanged: ~+1% total revenue growth; EUR ~800 mn CAPEX excl. spectrum
  • Rebranding in all markets completed: Serbia launched A1 brand in April 2021
  • Spectrum acquired in Q1 2021: 2.1 and 2.6 GHz for EUR 3.2 mn in Bulgaria
  • Spectrum acquired in April 2021: 3.6 Ghz for 2.4 mn in Bulgaria and 700 MHz, 1.4 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.6 GHz, 26 GHz for EUR 42.4 mn in Slovenia

4

Results for the first quarter 2021

Austria and CEE markets in Q1 2021

Total revenues

(in EUR mn)

1,126.0

9.9

-1.7

1,135.5

+24.2

excl. FX

+0.8%

Revenues Q1

Austria

CEE markets

Revenues Q1

2020

2021

Deviation between A1 Group and the sum of Austria and CEE markets due to Corporate & Eliminations.

Results for the first quarter 2021

Service revenues

EBITDA before restructuring

(in EUR mn)

(in EUR mn)

955.7

3.6

0.8

949.8

+19.7

excl. FX

+5.7%

10.6

11.0

419.3

+0.6%

396.6

+22.6

excl. FX

Service

Austria

CEE markets

Service

EBITDA before

Austria

CEE markets

EBITDA before

Revenues Q1

Revenues Q1

restructuring

restructuring

2020

2021

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Restructuring charges: EUR 21.0 mn (Q1 2020: EUR 16.0 mn)

Negative roaming impact: ~3% on EBITDA

Negative FX effects of EUR 25.8 mn in total revenues, EUR 19.0 mn in service revenues and EUR 11.6 mn in EBITDA

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telekom Austria AG published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
