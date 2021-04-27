Telekom Austria : Presentation PDF (1.62 MB)

'This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as 'believe', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'expect' and similar expressions. Actual events may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Neither A1 Telekom Austria Group nor any other person accepts any liability for any such forward-looking statements. A1 Telekom Austria Group will not update these forward-looking statements, whether due to changed factual circumstances, changes in assumptions or expectations. This presentation does not constitute a recommendation or invitation to purchase or sell securities of A1 Telekom Austria Group.'
Alternative performance measures are used to describe the operational performance. Please therefore also refer to the financial information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the reconciliation tables provided in the Earnings Release.
Results for the first quarter 2021
Operational and financial highlights
for the first quarter 2021
Highlights Q1 2021
Internet@Home growth of 4.9%: Strong demand for mobile WiFi routers and high- bandwidth products
Mobile contract customer base increase of 5.3% y-o-y with growth in almost all markets
Solution & Connectivity business with strong momentum
Revenues increased: higher fixed-line service revenues and strong equipment revenues; mobile service revenues lower due to roaming
Strong EBITDA before restructuring growth of +5.7% (excl. FX +8.7%), with additional support from lower operating expenditures.
FCF generation of EUR 174.1 mn (+49.5% yoy), as higher operating earnings and lower working capital needs more than offset rising capital expenditures.
Outlook 2021 unchanged: ~+1% total revenue growth; EUR ~800 mn CAPEX excl. spectrum
Rebranding in all markets completed: Serbia launched A1 brand in April 2021
Spectrum acquired in Q1 2021: 2.1 and 2.6 GHz for EUR 3.2 mn in Bulgaria
Spectrum acquired in April 2021: 3.6 Ghz for 2.4 mn in Bulgaria and 700 MHz, 1.4 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.6 GHz, 26 GHz for EUR 42.4 mn in Slovenia
Results for the first quarter 2021
Austria and CEE markets in Q1 2021
Total revenues
(in EUR mn)
1,126.0
9.9
-1.7
1,135.5
+24.2
excl. FX
+0.8%
Revenues Q1
Austria
CEE markets
Revenues Q1
2020
2021
Deviation between A1 Group and the sum of Austria and CEE markets due to Corporate & Eliminations.
