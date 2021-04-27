Telekom Austria : Report PDF (0.63 MB)

Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Outlook confirmed

The Management of A1 Group confirms the outlook for the financial year 2021 with total revenue growth of around 1% and capital expenditures, before spectrum investments and acquisitions, of around EUR 800 mn. The Belarusian ruble is expected to depreciate by 10-15% (period average) against the euro in 2021(previously ~15%). In the first quarter of 2021, depreciation was 21.1% (period average). The Management Board and the Supervisory board will continuously evaluate the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of its financial and general business impacts.

Mobile Subscribers and Fixed-line RGUs

In mobile communications, the number of subscribers of A1 Telekom Austria Group increased by 2.9% to 21.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The number of contract customers rose in almost all markets driven by continued strong demand for mobile WiFi routers. The number of A1 Digital M2M customers further increased in Q1 2021 while prepaid customer numbers continued to decline as most markets see an ongoing shift from prepaid to contract offers. The number of revenue-generating units (RGUs) in the Group's fixed-line business declined by 0.9% year- on-year. A decline in RGUs in Austria was driven by low-bandwidth broadband and voice RGUs, and was mitigated by an increased number of high-bandwidth RGUs due to continued strong demand for these products in Q1 2021. In the CEE markets, the number of RGUs rose due to broadband and TV RGUs.