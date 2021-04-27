Telekom Austria : Report PDF (0.63 MB)

Vienna, April 27, 2021 - Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021.
Group Review
Key performance indicators
in EUR million
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% change
Total revenues
1,135.5
1,126.0
0.8
Service revenues
955.7
949.8
0.6
thereof mobile service revenues
518.9
520.8
- 0.4
thereof fixed-line service revenues
436.8
429.0
1.8
Equipment revenues
162.1
158.0
2.6
Other operating income
17.8
18.2
- 2.3
EBITDA
398.3
380.6
4.7
% of total revenues
35.1%
33.8%
EBITDA before restructuring
419.3
396.6
5.7
% of total revenues
36.9%
35.2%
EBIT
163.3
147.3
10.8
% of total revenues
14.4%
13.1%
Net result
108.9
89.3
22.0
% of total revenues
9.6%
7.9%
Wireless indicators
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% change
Wireless subscribers (thousands)
21,931.7
21,306.1
2.9
Postpaid
18,013.7
17,100.5
5.3
Prepaid
3,918.0
4,205.7
- 6.8
MoU (per Ø subscriber)
429.7
397.0
8.2
ARPU (in EUR)
7.9
8.2
- 3.1
Mobile churn (%)
1.4%
1.5%
Wireline indicators
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% change
RGUs (thousands)
6,079.2
6,131.4
- 0.9
All comparisons are given year-on-year. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding financial result, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and impairment charges.
2
Results for the First Quarter of 2021
Table of Contents
Group Summary Q1 2021
3
Outlook
4
Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs
4
Comments on operating segments for Q1 2021 -
Revenues and EBITDA
5
Austria
5
International operations
6
Group profit and loss - below EBITDA
8
Balance Sheet
8
Net debt
9
Cashflow
9
Capital expenditures
9
Detailed figures
10
Additional information
18
Alternative performance measures are included in this report. For details, please refer to the section 'Detailed figures'.
A1 Telekom Austria Group
3
Group Summary Q1 2021
Higher revenues and rising EBITDAs in almost all segments of the A1 Telekom Austria Group reflect the successful efforts to combat the impacts from COVID-19 and the corresponding measures taken by the governments with an attractive portfolio of products and services as well as ongoing efficiency improvements. Above all, these measures lead to a complete cancellation of winter tourism and, therefore, weighed heavily on roaming traffic during the quarter. At the same time, the continuing needs for home office, home schooling, distance learning and accelerated digitalization within companies drove the demand for higher bandwidths as well as for corresponding products and services from both consumers and businesses.
Group total revenues rose by 0.8 %, with increases in all segments apart from an FX driven decline in Belarus.
Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.4 %, as decreases in Austria, Belarus and Slovenia were almost offset by increases in Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and North Macedonia.
Fixed-lineservice revenues rose by 1.8 % and were driven by higher revenues in Austria, Bul- garia, Slovenia and North Macedonia. Belarus and Croatia reported lower figures.
Equipment revenues rose by 2.6 % on a Group level with a particular high increase in Austria.
Mobile contract subscribers rose by 5.3 % year-on-year, with growing numbers in almost all markets.
Fixed-lineRGUs decreased by 0.9 % year-on-year, as the high-bandwidth broadband RGUs growth could not compensate for a decline of low-bandwidth broadband RGUs and fewer fixed-line voice RGUs in Austria.
Group EBITDA before restructuring charges increased by 5.7 % (reported: +4.7 %) and rising EBITDA margins in almost all segments give proof of the successful measures to enhance operating efficiency.
In Austria, EBITDA before restructuring charges rose by 4.4 % (reported: +2.5 %) as higher ser- vice revenues and continued cost savings more than offset a lower equipment margin.
Excluding FX impacts, EBITDA in the international markets grew by 13.2 % with rising contribu- tions in all segments.
Net result grew by 22.0 % to EUR 108.9 mn, as the solid operational performance and an improved foreign currency exchange result more than outweighed higher income tax expenses.
Free cash flow increased from EUR 116.4 mn in Q1 2020 to EUR 174.1 mn in Q1 2021, as the im- proved operational performance and lower working capital needs outweighed higher capital ex- penditures.
Spectrum acquired in Q1 2021: 2.1 GHz and 2.6 GHz for EUR 3.2 mn in Bulgaria.
Spectrum acquired in April 2021: 3.6 Ghz for 2.4 mn in Bulgaria and 700 MHz, 1.4 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.6 GHz, 26 GHz for EUR 42.4 mn in Slovenia.
Outlook 2021 confirmed: around 1 % Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn CAPEX ex- cluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.
The following factors should be considered in the analysis of A1 Telekom Austria Group's quarterly operating results:
Negative roaming impact on Group EBITDA of around 3 % (Q1 20: ~ 1.5 %) stemming mostly from the roaming traffic decline due to imposed travel restrictions and lack of winter tourism in Austria.
Negative FX effects amounted to EUR 25.8 mn in total revenues and EUR 11.6 mn in EBITDA in Q1 2021. They came with a vast majority from Belarus and to a small extent from Croatia.
There were no one-off effects in total revenues and EBITDA in Q1 2021 and Q1 2020.
Restructuring charges in Austria amounted to EUR 21.0 mn in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 16.0 mn).
The presentation for the conference call and key figures of A1 Telekom Austria Group in Excel format ('Fact Sheet Q1 2021') are available on the website at www.a1.group.
4
Outlook unchanged
Number of postpaid subscribers grew by 5.3 % in Q1 2021
Results for the First Quarter of 2021
Outlook confirmed
The Management of A1 Group confirms the outlook for the financial year 2021 with total revenue growth of around 1% and capital expenditures, before spectrum investments and acquisitions, of around EUR 800 mn. The Belarusian ruble is expected to depreciate by 10-15% (period average) against the euro in 2021(previously ~15%). In the first quarter of 2021, depreciation was 21.1% (period average). The Management Board and the Supervisory board will continuously evaluate the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of its financial and general business impacts.
Mobile Subscribers and Fixed-line RGUs
In mobile communications, the number of subscribers of A1 Telekom Austria Group increased by 2.9% to 21.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.
The number of contract customers rose in almost all markets driven by continued strong demand for mobile WiFi routers. The number of A1 Digital M2M customers further increased in Q1 2021 while prepaid customer numbers continued to decline as most markets see an ongoing shift from prepaid to contract offers. The number of revenue-generating units (RGUs) in the Group's fixed-line business declined by 0.9% year- on-year. A decline in RGUs in Austria was driven by low-bandwidth broadband and voice RGUs, and was mitigated by an increased number of high-bandwidth RGUs due to continued strong demand for these products in Q1 2021. In the CEE markets, the number of RGUs rose due to broadband and TV RGUs.
A1 Telekom Austria Group
5
Comments on Operating Segments for Q1 2021 - Revenues and EBITDA
Austria
Key performance indicators
Financials
in EUR million
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% change
Total revenues
657.4
647.5
1.5
Service revenues
581.1
577.5
0.6
thereof mobile service revenues
236.6
237.4
- 0.4
thereof fixed-line service revenues
344.5
340.1
1.3
Equipment revenues
65.2
58.8
10.8
Other operating income
11.2
11.2
- 0.5
EBITDA
228.9
223.4
2.5
% of total revenues
34.8%
34.5%
EBITDA before restructuring
250.0
239.4
4.4
% of total revenues
38.0%
37.0%
EBIT
94.2
94.8
- 0.7
% of total revenues
14.3%
14.6%
Wireless indicators
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% change
Wireless subscribers (thousands)
5,025.4
5,051.6
- 0.5
Mobile churn (%)
1.8%
1.6%
Wireline indicators
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
% change
RGUs (thousands)
3,113.9
3,219.3
- 3.3
In Austria, the business development continued to be driven by changing demand patterns as a consequence of the pandemic while continuing travel restrictions resulted in an almost complete cancellation of the important winter tourism during the quarter. The changing working environment, home schooling and distance learning resulted in an ongoing strong appeal for higher bandwidth products. The solution and connectivity business improved versus previous quarters as, in addition to new projects, customers restarted projects that had been stopped last year. With a continuing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers also the mobile business benefitted from above mentioned dynamics, while the travel restrictions weighed heavily on roaming traffic.
Total revenues in the Austrian segment increased by 1.5 %, driven by higher equipment and higher service revenues. While equipment revenues rose due to higher handset sales compared to the same quarter in the previous year, service revenues increased on the back of the fixed-line business which more than compensated for slightly lower mobile service revenues.
Fixed-line service revenues increased as higher solution and connectivity revenues resulting from the above-mentioned new and restarted customers' projects more than outweighed lower volume-driven interconnection revenues, while retail fixed-line service were stable. The latter was mostly due to positive effects from broadband speed upgrades and some pricing adjustments which could compensate for the declining voice traffic and the lower number of RGUs.
Internet@home subscriber numbers, which include pure fixed-line broadband RGUs, hybrid modems and mobile WiFi routers, increased in the reporting period by 1.4 %, mainly driven by continued demand for mobile WiFi routers.
Mobile service revenues declined only slightly (-0.4 %) as customer and visitor roaming losses, associated with the above mentioned travel restrictions, were almost fully mitigated by increased revenues due to continued strong demand for mobile WiFi routers and certain price measures.
Demand for higher bandwidth products continued
Internet@home continued to grow: +1.4 % year-on-year in Q1 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Telekom Austria AG published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:36:04 UTC.