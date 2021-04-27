Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Telekom Austria AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKA   AT0000720008

TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG

(TKA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/27 01:58:26 pm
6.795 EUR   +0.07%
01:41pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Fact Sheet XLSX (0.21 MB)
PU
01:39pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Präsentation PDF (1.62 MB)
PU
01:37pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Report PDF (0.63 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telekom Austria : Report PDF (0.63 MB)

04/27/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results for the First Quarter 2021

Vienna, April 27, 2021 - Today, A1 Telekom Austria Group (VSE: TKA, OTC US: TKAGY) announces its results for the first quarter of 2021, ending March 31, 2021.

Group Review

Key performance indicators

in EUR million

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% change

Total revenues

1,135.5

1,126.0

0.8

Service revenues

955.7

949.8

0.6

thereof mobile service revenues

518.9

520.8

- 0.4

thereof fixed-line service revenues

436.8

429.0

1.8

Equipment revenues

162.1

158.0

2.6

Other operating income

17.8

18.2

- 2.3

EBITDA

398.3

380.6

4.7

% of total revenues

35.1%

33.8%

EBITDA before restructuring

419.3

396.6

5.7

% of total revenues

36.9%

35.2%

EBIT

163.3

147.3

10.8

% of total revenues

14.4%

13.1%

Net result

108.9

89.3

22.0

% of total revenues

9.6%

7.9%

Wireless indicators

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% change

Wireless subscribers (thousands)

21,931.7

21,306.1

2.9

Postpaid

18,013.7

17,100.5

5.3

Prepaid

3,918.0

4,205.7

- 6.8

MoU (per Ø subscriber)

429.7

397.0

8.2

ARPU (in EUR)

7.9

8.2

- 3.1

Mobile churn (%)

1.4%

1.5%

Wireline indicators

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% change

RGUs (thousands)

6,079.2

6,131.4

- 0.9

All comparisons are given year-on-year. EBITDA is defined as net income excluding financial result, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and impairment charges.

2

Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Table of Contents

Group Summary Q1 2021

3

Outlook

4

Mobile subscribers and fixed-line RGUs

4

Comments on operating segments for Q1 2021 -

Revenues and EBITDA

5

Austria

5

International operations

6

Group profit and loss - below EBITDA

8

Balance Sheet

8

Net debt

9

Cashflow

9

Capital expenditures

9

Detailed figures

10

Additional information

18

Alternative performance measures are included in this report. For details, please refer to the section 'Detailed figures'.

A1 Telekom Austria Group

3

Group Summary Q1 2021

Higher revenues and rising EBITDAs in almost all segments of the A1 Telekom Austria Group reflect the successful efforts to combat the impacts from COVID-19 and the corresponding measures taken by the governments with an attractive portfolio of products and services as well as ongoing efficiency improvements. Above all, these measures lead to a complete cancellation of winter tourism and, therefore, weighed heavily on roaming traffic during the quarter. At the same time, the continuing needs for home office, home schooling, distance learning and accelerated digitalization within companies drove the demand for higher bandwidths as well as for corresponding products and services from both consumers and businesses.

  • Group total revenues rose by 0.8 %, with increases in all segments apart from an FX driven decline in Belarus.
    • Mobile service revenues declined only slightly by 0.4 %, as decreases in Austria, Belarus and Slovenia were almost offset by increases in Bulgaria, Croatia, Serbia and North Macedonia.
    • Fixed-lineservice revenues rose by 1.8 % and were driven by higher revenues in Austria, Bul- garia, Slovenia and North Macedonia. Belarus and Croatia reported lower figures.
    • Equipment revenues rose by 2.6 % on a Group level with a particular high increase in Austria.
  • Mobile contract subscribers rose by 5.3 % year-on-year, with growing numbers in almost all markets.
  • Fixed-lineRGUs decreased by 0.9 % year-on-year, as the high-bandwidth broadband RGUs growth could not compensate for a decline of low-bandwidth broadband RGUs and fewer fixed-line voice RGUs in Austria.
  • Group EBITDA before restructuring charges increased by 5.7 % (reported: +4.7 %) and rising EBITDA margins in almost all segments give proof of the successful measures to enhance operating efficiency.
    • In Austria, EBITDA before restructuring charges rose by 4.4 % (reported: +2.5 %) as higher ser- vice revenues and continued cost savings more than offset a lower equipment margin.
    • Excluding FX impacts, EBITDA in the international markets grew by 13.2 % with rising contribu- tions in all segments.
  • Net result grew by 22.0 % to EUR 108.9 mn, as the solid operational performance and an improved foreign currency exchange result more than outweighed higher income tax expenses.
  • Free cash flow increased from EUR 116.4 mn in Q1 2020 to EUR 174.1 mn in Q1 2021, as the im- proved operational performance and lower working capital needs outweighed higher capital ex- penditures.
  • Spectrum acquired in Q1 2021: 2.1 GHz and 2.6 GHz for EUR 3.2 mn in Bulgaria.
  • Spectrum acquired in April 2021: 3.6 Ghz for 2.4 mn in Bulgaria and 700 MHz, 1.4 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 3.6 GHz, 26 GHz for EUR 42.4 mn in Slovenia.
  • Outlook 2021 confirmed: around 1 % Group total revenue growth, approx. EUR 800 mn CAPEX ex- cluding spectrum investments and acquisitions.

The following factors should be considered in the analysis of A1 Telekom Austria Group's quarterly operating results:

  • Negative roaming impact on Group EBITDA of around 3 % (Q1 20: ~ 1.5 %) stemming mostly from the roaming traffic decline due to imposed travel restrictions and lack of winter tourism in Austria.
  • Negative FX effects amounted to EUR 25.8 mn in total revenues and EUR 11.6 mn in EBITDA in Q1 2021. They came with a vast majority from Belarus and to a small extent from Croatia.
  • There were no one-off effects in total revenues and EBITDA in Q1 2021 and Q1 2020.
  • Restructuring charges in Austria amounted to EUR 21.0 mn in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: EUR 16.0 mn).

The presentation for the conference call and key figures of A1 Telekom Austria Group in Excel format ('Fact Sheet Q1 2021') are available on the website at www.a1.group.

4

Outlook unchanged

Number of postpaid subscribers grew by 5.3 % in Q1 2021

Results for the First Quarter of 2021

Outlook confirmed

The Management of A1 Group confirms the outlook for the financial year 2021 with total revenue growth of around 1% and capital expenditures, before spectrum investments and acquisitions, of around EUR 800 mn. The Belarusian ruble is expected to depreciate by 10-15% (period average) against the euro in 2021(previously ~15%). In the first quarter of 2021, depreciation was 21.1% (period average). The Management Board and the Supervisory board will continuously evaluate the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of its financial and general business impacts.

Mobile Subscribers and Fixed-line RGUs

In mobile communications, the number of subscribers of A1 Telekom Austria Group increased by 2.9% to 21.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The number of contract customers rose in almost all markets driven by continued strong demand for mobile WiFi routers. The number of A1 Digital M2M customers further increased in Q1 2021 while prepaid customer numbers continued to decline as most markets see an ongoing shift from prepaid to contract offers. The number of revenue-generating units (RGUs) in the Group's fixed-line business declined by 0.9% year- on-year. A decline in RGUs in Austria was driven by low-bandwidth broadband and voice RGUs, and was mitigated by an increased number of high-bandwidth RGUs due to continued strong demand for these products in Q1 2021. In the CEE markets, the number of RGUs rose due to broadband and TV RGUs.

A1 Telekom Austria Group

5

Comments on Operating Segments for Q1 2021 - Revenues and EBITDA

Austria

Key performance indicators

Financials

in EUR million

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% change

Total revenues

657.4

647.5

1.5

Service revenues

581.1

577.5

0.6

thereof mobile service revenues

236.6

237.4

- 0.4

thereof fixed-line service revenues

344.5

340.1

1.3

Equipment revenues

65.2

58.8

10.8

Other operating income

11.2

11.2

- 0.5

EBITDA

228.9

223.4

2.5

% of total revenues

34.8%

34.5%

EBITDA before restructuring

250.0

239.4

4.4

% of total revenues

38.0%

37.0%

EBIT

94.2

94.8

- 0.7

% of total revenues

14.3%

14.6%

Wireless indicators

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% change

Wireless subscribers (thousands)

5,025.4

5,051.6

- 0.5

Mobile churn (%)

1.8%

1.6%

Wireline indicators

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

% change

RGUs (thousands)

3,113.9

3,219.3

- 3.3

In Austria, the business development continued to be driven by changing demand patterns as a consequence of the pandemic while continuing travel restrictions resulted in an almost complete cancellation of the important winter tourism during the quarter. The changing working environment, home schooling and distance learning resulted in an ongoing strong appeal for higher bandwidth products. The solution and connectivity business improved versus previous quarters as, in addition to new projects, customers restarted projects that had been stopped last year. With a continuing strong demand for mobile WiFi routers also the mobile business benefitted from above mentioned dynamics, while the travel restrictions weighed heavily on roaming traffic.

Total revenues in the Austrian segment increased by 1.5 %, driven by higher equipment and higher service revenues. While equipment revenues rose due to higher handset sales compared to the same quarter in the previous year, service revenues increased on the back of the fixed-line business which more than compensated for slightly lower mobile service revenues.

Fixed-line service revenues increased as higher solution and connectivity revenues resulting from the above-mentioned new and restarted customers' projects more than outweighed lower volume-driven interconnection revenues, while retail fixed-line service were stable. The latter was mostly due to positive effects from broadband speed upgrades and some pricing adjustments which could compensate for the declining voice traffic and the lower number of RGUs.

Internet@home subscriber numbers, which include pure fixed-line broadband RGUs, hybrid modems and mobile WiFi routers, increased in the reporting period by 1.4 %, mainly driven by continued demand for mobile WiFi routers.

Mobile service revenues declined only slightly (-0.4 %) as customer and visitor roaming losses, associated with the above mentioned travel restrictions, were almost fully mitigated by increased revenues due to continued strong demand for mobile WiFi routers and certain price measures.

Demand for higher bandwidth products continued

Internet@home continued to grow: +1.4 % year-on-year in Q1 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Telekom Austria AG published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 17:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
01:41pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Fact Sheet XLSX (0.21 MB)
PU
01:39pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Präsentation PDF (1.62 MB)
PU
01:37pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Report PDF (0.63 MB)
PU
01:37pTELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Presentation PDF (1.62 MB)
PU
01:02pPRESS RELEASE  : Telekom Austria AG - Results for the 1st Quarter 2021
DJ
04/20TELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Consensus PDF (0.12 MB)
PU
04/08EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Telekom Austria AG / -2-
DJ
04/08EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Telekom Austria AG / Invitation to the General Meeting a..
DJ
03/30YOUR FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT AG  : English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launc..
DJ
03/29TELEKOM AUSTRIA  : Annual Financial Report 2020 PDF (1.85 MB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 603 M 5 556 M 5 556 M
Net income 2021 439 M 530 M 530 M
Net Debt 2021 2 938 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,79%
Capitalization 4 509 M 5 446 M 5 443 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 17 477
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Duration : Period :
Telekom Austria AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,61 €
Last Close Price 6,79 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Arnoldner Group Chief Executive Officer
Siegfried Mayrhofer Group Chief Financial Officer
Edith Hlawati Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alejandro Douglass Plater Group Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Heppe Director-Group Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG7.27%5 446
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.47%235 626
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.87%137 477
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.36%127 543
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.03%93 059
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.28%91 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ