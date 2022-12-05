Malaysia to review plans for 5G network - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly
appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his
administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network
introduced by the previous government as it was not formulated
transparently.
Malaysia, in 2021, unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency
to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the
infrastructure to provide mobile services.
The single-ownership of spectrum
raised concerns
from the country's major carriers over pricing,
transparency and monopoly.
The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly
followed procedures, Anwar said at a news conference following
his first cabinet meeting.
"It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a
transparent manner," Anwar said, without giving details.
Anwar was appointed premier by the king last month,
after a general election resulted in an unprecedented hung
parliament. Anwar's bloc did not win a simple majority but he
formed a coalition government with the help of other political
blocs.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi;
Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)