  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Telekom Malaysia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA

(TM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-12-01
5.610 MYR   -0.53%
11/22Telekom Malaysia's Profit Drops, Revenue Rises in Q3
MT
11/22Telekom Malaysia Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/22Telekom Malaysia : Tm posts solid 3q performance with growth across...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Malaysia to review plans for 5G network - PM Anwar

12/05/2022 | 02:52am EST
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's newly appointed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday his administration will review a plan for a state-owned 5G network introduced by the previous government as it was not formulated transparently.

Malaysia, in 2021, unveiled a plan for a state-owned agency to own all 5G spectrum, with various carriers using the infrastructure to provide mobile services.

The single-ownership of spectrum

raised concerns

from the country's major carriers over pricing, transparency and monopoly.

The 5G plans will be evaluated to ensure they strictly followed procedures, Anwar said at a news conference following his first cabinet meeting.

"It needs to be reviewed because it was not done in a transparent manner," Anwar said, without giving details.

Anwar was appointed premier by the king last month, after a general election resulted in an unprecedented hung parliament. Anwar's bloc did not win a simple majority but he formed a coalition government with the help of other political blocs. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP -1.56% 3.15 End-of-day quote.-24.28%
DIGI.COM 0.00% 3.99 End-of-day quote.-8.49%
TELEKOM MALAYSIA -0.53% 5.61 End-of-day quote.2.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 12 110 M 2 757 M 2 757 M
Net income 2022 1 283 M 292 M 292 M
Net Debt 2022 3 231 M 736 M 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 21 436 M 4 881 M 4 881 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 20 912
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart TELEKOM MALAYSIA
Duration : Period :
Telekom Malaysia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM MALAYSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,61 MYR
Average target price 6,90 MYR
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imri Mokhtar Group CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Razidan Ghazalli Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Chairman
Azizi A. Hadi Chief Information Security Officer
Azni Risa Ramlan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM MALAYSIA2.00%4 881
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.52%160 349
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.72%140 930
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.54%102 431
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.19%94 870
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-18.61%61 081