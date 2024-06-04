39th TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

30th May 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

01

02

2023 Overview

Moving Forward

03 Responses to Questions from Minority Shareholders Watch Group (MSWG)

2

2023 OVERVIEW

3

Resilient Performance in a Challenging Year

4

We Exceeded Our 2023 Guidance

2023 Guidance

Flat

Revenue Growth (%)

RM1.8 bn - RM2.0 bn

EBIT (RM)

18% - 20%

CAPEX / Revenue (%)

Achievement

+1.1%

RM 2.09 bn

15.9%

5

2023 Financial Performance

(RM million)

Revenue

+1.1%

12,118

12,256

2022

2023

EBIT

-0.1%

2,090

2,088

2022

2023

PATAMI

+63.6%

1,871

1,143

2022

2023

6

Improved Dividend Payout to Shareholders

25.0

Total Dividend per

16.5

Share (sen)

14.3

13.0

10.0

Dividend Yield

2.6

3.1

4.5

(%)

2.6

2.4

1,871

Total Dividend

Reported PATAMI

1,143

1,016

958

895

633

540

491

628

377

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

RM million

7

Committed to Serving Malaysians

The Best Experience at

Building a Smarter Future

Bridging Malaysia

Home, Work & On The Move

to the World

SOCIETYBUSINESS

Home & Individuals

SME

>3.1 million Homes & MSME customers

The only Fixed Mobile Convergence

with Quad Play in Malaysia

77 Unifi TV channels

BUSINESS GOVERNMENT

EnterpriseGovernment

  • 1,900 Government customers
  • 4,800 Enterprises

29 Local Councils collaboration

DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL

Local Telcos & Industry Global Telcos & Tech Companies

163 Malaysian Telcos, service providers

571 International Telcos, OTT, hyperscalers

80% 5G COPA largest backhaul

contributor

8

Building an Inclusive Future

Enabled by our Fixed & Wireless Convergence Network

>720,000 km fiber-opticcables nationwide

Data Centre capacity

  • 20 MW

>3.9 million HSBB ports

>100 content delivery nodes (CDN) worldwide

35 submarine cable systems

>340,000km submarine cables

29 Points-of-Presence worldwide

>5,000 5G Backhaul sites

>95% mobile coverage

9

Elevating Customer Experience

  • Unifi Store Transformation - Upgraded in-store experience with interactive displays and dedicated sections for MSME.
  • Faster Installations - 80% of customers getting service within 14 days.
  • Faster Restorations - Resolved 90% of service faults within 24 hours.
  • Improved Unifi Mobile Services - Improved 4G & 5G coverage to 95% nationwide.
  • Implemented Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and other Digital Tools to enhance product quality and customer support processes for Enterprise, Global and Government clients.

46

39

NPS

Score

23

2021 2022 2023

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 04 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2024 07:58:04 UTC.