Telekom Malaysia Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company's principal activities are establishment, maintenance and provision of telecommunications and related services. It operates through a single reportable segment, which is providing fixed-mobile convergence services. Its businesses include Unifi, TM One and TM Global. Unifi is a quad-play provider in Malaysia, offering an integrated suite of services - broadband, mobile, telephony and TV. Unifi offers a comprehensive suite of services for both home and business customers. TM One is an enterprise and government business solutions arm of the Company. TM One offers a comprehensive suite of integrated digital products and vertical-specific solutions, designed to propel digital adoption across diverse market sectors. TM Global specializes in a range of areas including fixed, mobile and wireless connectivity, cyber security, data centers and cloud computing, business services and smart services.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services