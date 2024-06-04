Telekom Malaysia : AGM Deck 39th Annual General Meeting AGM Deck & MSWG, Kuala Lumpur
June 04, 2024 at 03:59 am EDT
39th TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
30th May 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
01
02
2023 Overview
Moving Forward
03 Responses to Questions from Minority Shareholders Watch Group (MSWG)
2
2023 OVERVIEW
3
Resilient Performance in a Challenging Year
4
We Exceeded Our 2023 Guidance
2023 Guidance
Flat
Revenue Growth (%)
RM1.8 bn - RM2.0 bn
EBIT (RM)
18% - 20%
CAPEX / Revenue (%)
Achievement
+1.1%
RM 2.09 bn
15.9%
5
2023 Financial Performance
(RM million)
Revenue
+1.1%
12,118
12,256
2022
2023
EBIT
-0.1%
2,090
2,088
2022
2023
PATAMI
+63.6%
1,871
1,143
2022
2023
6
Improved Dividend Payout to Shareholders
25.0
Total Dividend per
16.5
Share (sen)
14.3
13.0
10.0
Dividend Yield
2.6
3.1
4.5
(%)
2.6
2.4
1,871
Total Dividend
Reported PATAMI
1,143
1,016
958
895
633
540
491
628
377
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
RM million
7
Committed to Serving Malaysians
The Best Experience at
Building a Smarter Future
Bridging Malaysia
Home, Work & On The Move
to the World
SOCIETYBUSINESS
Home & Individuals
SME
>3.1 million Homes & MSME customers
The only Fixed Mobile Convergence
with Quad Play in Malaysia
77 Unifi TV channels
BUSINESS GOVERNMENT
EnterpriseGovernment
1,900 Government customers
4,800 Enterprises
29 Local Councils collaboration
DOMESTIC INTERNATIONAL
Local Telcos & Industry Global Telcos & Tech Companies
163 Malaysian Telcos, service providers
571 International Telcos, OTT, hyperscalers
80% 5G COPA largest backhaul
contributor
8
Building an Inclusive Future
Enabled by our Fixed & Wireless Convergence Network
>720,000 km fiber-opticcables nationwide
Data Centre capacity
20 MW
>3.9 million HSBB ports
>100 content delivery nodes (CDN) worldwide
35 submarine cable systems
>340,000km submarine cables
29 Points-of-Presence worldwide
>5,000 5G Backhaul sites
>95% mobile coverage
9
Elevating Customer Experience
Unifi Store Transformation - Upgraded in-store experience with interactive displays and dedicated sections for MSME.
Faster Installations - 80% of customers getting service within 14 days.
Faster Restorations - Resolved 90% of service faults within 24 hours.
Improved Unifi Mobile Services - Improved 4G & 5G coverage to 95% nationwide.
Implemented Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and other Digital Tools to enhance product quality and customer support processes for Enterprise, Global and Government clients.
46
39
NPS
Score
23
2021 2022 2023
10
Disclaimer
TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on
04 June 2024
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
04 June 2024 07:58:04 UTC.
Telekom Malaysia Berhad is a Malaysia-based investment holding company. The Company's principal activities are establishment, maintenance and provision of telecommunications and related services. It operates through a single reportable segment, which is providing fixed-mobile convergence services. Its businesses include Unifi, TM One and TM Global. Unifi is a quad-play provider in Malaysia, offering an integrated suite of services - broadband, mobile, telephony and TV. Unifi offers a comprehensive suite of services for both home and business customers. TM One is an enterprise and government business solutions arm of the Company. TM One offers a comprehensive suite of integrated digital products and vertical-specific solutions, designed to propel digital adoption across diverse market sectors. TM Global specializes in a range of areas including fixed, mobile and wireless connectivity, cyber security, data centers and cloud computing, business services and smart services.