ANALYST
BRIEFING
3Q 2023 Results
Amar Huzaimi
Razidan Ghazalli
Managing Director /
Group Chief Financial Oﬃcer 1
Group Chief Executive Oﬃcer
23rd November 2023
1
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Latest Highlights
- 3Q 2023 Performance Review
3. Customer Segment & Product Overview
- Unifi
- TM One
- TM Global
4. Cost, Investments & Other Financials
- Conclusion
- Appendix
LATEST HIGHLIGHTS
6
Latest Highlights
Product Updates
Awards
Recent Collaborations
TM now offers more attractive consumer broadband plans
Unifi now offers a new bundled plan for seamless at-home and on-the-go connectivity
TM One received CyberSecurity Malaysia Appreciation Award 2023
Unifi wins the OpenSignal 5G Global Awards 2023
TM Joins ALC Consortium To Boost Submarine Cable Capacity From Malaysia To Asia
TM Joins SK Telecom to pioneer multi access edge computing in Malaysia
4
3Q 2023 PERFORMANCE REVIEW
3Q YTD 2023 Highlights
Revenue
RM9,126.3 mil
0.1% decrease YTD
2.6% decrease YoY
0.7% decrease QoQ
EBIT
RM1,679.3 mil
10.1% decrease YTD
4.8% decrease YoY
8.6% decrease QoQ
PATAMI
RM1,437.0 mil
46.2% increase YTD
102.9% increase YoY
5.4% decrease QoQ
CAPEX/Revenue %
15.1%
0.8pp decrease YTD 2.9pp decrease QoQ
Fixed Broadband Subscriber
3.12 mil
4.6% increase YTD
0.3% increase QoQ
Tracking to full year guidance
▪
Higher PATAMI levels
▪
Maintaining Fixed Broadband subscriber growth
amidst expected headwinds
▪
Continuous revenue increase at Unifi and TM
Global
6
3Q YTD 2023 Reported Results
Higher YTD EBITDA & PATAMI
RM million REVENUE
-2.6%-0.7%
3,158.1 3,098.5 3,076.3
Q3'22
Q2'23
Q3'23
-0.1%
9,139.8
9,126.3
YTD'22
YTD'23
EBITDA
-1.9%-3.7%
1,258.9 1,282.5 1,235.6
Q3'22
Q2'23
Q3'23
+0.5%
3,747.2
3,767.4
YTD'22
YTD'23
EBIT
-4.8%
-8.6%
604.8 630.0 576.0
Q3'22 Q2'23 Q3'23
-10.1%
1,867.9
1,679.3
YTD'22
YTD'23
PATAMI
+102.9% -5.4%
568.7 538.2
265.2
Q3'22 Q2'23 Q3'23
+46.2%
1,437.0
983.1
YTD'22
YTD'23
7
Underlying EBIT
Higher underlying EBIT from normalizing items
EBIT walk from reported, RM million
Reported
EBIT YTD 2023
FX Changes
Reversal of 5G Device Provisions
Impairment on Assets
Accelerated Depreciation
Manpower Optimisation Cost
Underlying EBIT YTD 2023
1,679
61
27
121
77
23
1,812
8
CUSTOMER SEGMENT & PRODUCT OVERVIEW
| Maintaining Revenue Growth Trajectory
Improving revenue from continuous Fixed Broadband customer growth
Revenue Trend
RM million
+0.7%
+0.1%
1,400.1
1,408.5
1,410.2
Q3'22
Q2'23
Q3'23
+1.8%
4,178.8
4,255.0
YTD'22
YTD'23
QoQ, YoY & YTD increased due to:
- Continued growth on cumulative fixed broadband subscribers driven by enhanced convergence campaigns & aggressive retention activities.
Fixed Broadband ARPU¹
Fixed Broadband Subscribers
Total (in '000)
132 132 132
100 113 108
+4.6%
2,981 3,037 3,080
2,875 2,962 3,023
106 75 57
Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23
130 131
Unifi
106 119 Streamyx
+0.3%
3,107 3,117
3,061
3,080
Unifi
Streamyx
46 37
Q2'23 Q3'23
1ARPU: Average revenue per user/account for a service
The prior year comparatives have been restated for better comparability with alignment to current business structure
10
