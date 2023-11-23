ANALYST

BRIEFING

3Q 2023 Results

Amar Huzaimi

Razidan Ghazalli

Managing Director /

Group Chief Financial Oﬃcer 1

Group Chief Executive Oﬃcer

23rd November 2023

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. Latest Highlights
  2. 3Q 2023 Performance Review

3. Customer Segment & Product Overview

  • Unifi
  • TM One
  • TM Global

4. Cost, Investments & Other Financials

  1. Conclusion
  2. Appendix

LATEST HIGHLIGHTS

6

Latest Highlights

Product Updates

Awards

Recent Collaborations

TM now offers more attractive consumer broadband plans

Unifi now offers a new bundled plan for seamless at-home and on-the-go connectivity

TM One received CyberSecurity Malaysia Appreciation Award 2023

Unifi wins the OpenSignal 5G Global Awards 2023

TM Joins ALC Consortium To Boost Submarine Cable Capacity From Malaysia To Asia

TM Joins SK Telecom to pioneer multi access edge computing in Malaysia

4

3Q 2023 PERFORMANCE REVIEW

3Q YTD 2023 Highlights

Revenue

RM9,126.3 mil

0.1% decrease YTD

2.6% decrease YoY

0.7% decrease QoQ

EBIT

RM1,679.3 mil

10.1% decrease YTD

4.8% decrease YoY

8.6% decrease QoQ

PATAMI

RM1,437.0 mil

46.2% increase YTD

102.9% increase YoY

5.4% decrease QoQ

CAPEX/Revenue %

15.1%

0.8pp decrease YTD 2.9pp decrease QoQ

Fixed Broadband Subscriber

3.12 mil

4.6% increase YTD

0.3% increase QoQ

Tracking to full year guidance

Higher PATAMI levels

Maintaining Fixed Broadband subscriber growth

amidst expected headwinds

Continuous revenue increase at Unifi and TM

Global

6

3Q YTD 2023 Reported Results

Higher YTD EBITDA & PATAMI

RM million REVENUE

-2.6%-0.7%

3,158.1 3,098.5 3,076.3

Q3'22

Q2'23

Q3'23

-0.1%

9,139.8

9,126.3

YTD'22

YTD'23

EBITDA

-1.9%-3.7%

1,258.9 1,282.5 1,235.6

Q3'22

Q2'23

Q3'23

+0.5%

3,747.2

3,767.4

YTD'22

YTD'23

EBIT

-4.8%

-8.6%

604.8 630.0 576.0

Q3'22 Q2'23 Q3'23

-10.1%

1,867.9

1,679.3

YTD'22

YTD'23

PATAMI

+102.9% -5.4%

568.7 538.2

265.2

Q3'22 Q2'23 Q3'23

+46.2%

1,437.0

983.1

YTD'22

YTD'23

7

Underlying EBIT

Higher underlying EBIT from normalizing items

EBIT walk from reported, RM million

Reported

EBIT YTD 2023

FX Changes

Reversal of 5G Device Provisions

Impairment on Assets

Accelerated Depreciation

Manpower Optimisation Cost

Underlying EBIT YTD 2023

1,679

61

27

121

77

23

1,812

8

CUSTOMER SEGMENT & PRODUCT OVERVIEW

| Maintaining Revenue Growth Trajectory

Improving revenue from continuous Fixed Broadband customer growth

Revenue Trend

RM million

+0.7%

+0.1%

1,400.1

1,408.5

1,410.2

Q3'22

Q2'23

Q3'23

+1.8%

4,178.8

4,255.0

YTD'22

YTD'23

QoQ, YoY & YTD increased due to:

  • Continued growth on cumulative fixed broadband subscribers driven by enhanced convergence campaigns & aggressive retention activities.

Fixed Broadband ARPU¹

Fixed Broadband Subscribers

Total (in '000)

132 132 132

100 113 108

+4.6%

2,981 3,037 3,080

2,875 2,962 3,023

106 75 57

Q3'22 Q4'22 Q1'23

130 131

Unifi

106 119 Streamyx

+0.3%

3,107 3,117

3,061

3,080

Unifi

Streamyx

46 37

Q2'23 Q3'23

1ARPU: Average revenue per user/account for a service

The prior year comparatives have been restated for better comparability with alignment to current business structure

10

