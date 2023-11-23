Telekom Malaysia Berhad is a Malaysia-based company, which provides communications services. The Company operates through three segments: Unifi, TM One, and TM Global. The Unifi segment comprises the Company's retail arm and its subsidiaries which complement the retail business. This line of business is comprised of telecommunication services and communications solutions to households, individuals as well as small and medium enterprise (SME) companies. TM One is comprised of a range of telecommunications services and communications solutions for small and medium businesses as well as corporate and government customers. TM Global comprises the wholesale arm of the Company and its subsidiaries that complement the wholesale business. This line of business is comprised of wholesale telecommunications services delivered over the Group's networks to domestic and international carriers. It serves various industries, such as banking, financial services, insurance, and more.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services