    TM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA

(TM)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-01-04
5.260 MYR   -0.75%
01/05Telekom Malaysia : Tm r&d inks mou with al-quds university to...
PU
2022Telekom Malaysia : Tm addresses data breach of unifi mobile customers...
PU
2022Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Probes Telekom KL Tower Sales
DJ
Telekom Malaysia : TM R&D INKS MOU WITH AL-QUDS UNIVERSITY TO...

01/05/2023 | 11:50pm EST
​Telekom Research & Development Sdn Bhd (TM R&D), the innovation arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Quds University (AQU) to foster industry-academia collaboration for joint research in Next Generation Communication Technologies and to create an institution for innovation and technology transfer.


Dr. Sharlene Thiagarajah, Chief Executive Officer, TM R&D, signed the MoU on behalf of TM R&D while AQU was represented by its President, Prof. Dr. Imad Abu Kishek. The agreement was sealed under the support and presence of H. E. Mr. Walid Abu Ali, Ambassador of The State of Palestine to Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand and Maldives.


Under the MoU, both entities will join forces to explore research and knowledge exchange activities including staff exchange for scientific works and student visits, in addition to development of impactful digital solutions with a global outlook.

Commenting on the latest collaboration, Dr. Sharlene said, "We are excited to have AQU on board as the first university that we're collaborating with post COVID-19. This MoU is testament of our efforts to work with innovative and entrepreneurial academic institutions to deliver excellence in the field of research and innovation."


"The knowledge sharing and technology transfer between Malaysia and Palestine will definitely boost research capabilities and cross-cultural innovations," she added.


Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Imad Abu Kishek shared, "The university's strategy encompasses building strong cooperative relationships with the Malaysian industry and academia. We believe that this is the first step towards a sustainable partnership with TM R&D, which will provide our staff and students the opportunity to access expert knowledge, latest technologies, innovation labs, and industry in Malaysia."


"We hope that this collaboration will result in a symbiotic relationship that furthers the economy, innovation, and technology transfer among both institutions," added Prof. Dr. Imad.


AQU is an academic research university that currently offers more than 120 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, delivered through its 15 degree-granting faculties that cover main scientific disciplines such as medicine, life and natural sciences, business and management, arts and humanities, law and jurisprudence, engineering, computer science, information technology, and social sciences.


In addition, AQU pursues educational distinction through a culture of innovation and strives to develop entrepreneurs who are able to partake in the development of the Palestinian economy.

Disclaimer

TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 04:48:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
