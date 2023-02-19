Telekom Malaysia's Shares Drop After Government Cuts Fiber Access Prices

By Ying Xian Wong

Shares of Telekom Malaysia Bhd. are lower in early trade after the government trimmed the fees that the state-owned company receives from other telecommunications companies for the use of its broadband infrastructure.

Shares fell as much as 6.4% to 4.86 ringgit ($1.10) in early trade on Monday, bringing the stock's 12-month losses to more than 12%.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on Feb. 16 issued its determination on the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing, which reduces the prices for access to Telekom's country-wide fiber infrastructure by 51%-65%. The new pricing will come into effect in March.

Analysts said the reduction is higher than the initially proposed cut of 41%-52%.

RHB Investment Bank analyst Jeffrey Tan said the lower access prices may weigh on Telekom's fiber broadband segment, which contributes about 36% of the company's revenue, and "renew retail fiber broadband price competition" across the industry.

He cuts his 2023-2024 core earnings estimates for Telekom by 8%-20% after trimming Telekom's fiber broadband segment's average revenue per user and wholesale fee forecast by 5%-10%.

However, CGS-CIMB analysts Foong Choong Chen and Sherman Lam Hsien Jin reckon the impact of lower access pricing is likely to be manageable and that the finalization of the pricing would remove concerns.

"The finalization of high-speed broadband access prices could remove some concerns that have suppressed fixed telco players' share prices since Oct 2022," they said in a note.

