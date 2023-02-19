Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Telekom Malaysia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA

(TM)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-02-16
5.170 MYR   -1.15%
02/19Telekom Malaysia's Shares Drop After Government Cuts Fiber Access Prices
DJ
01/25Telekom Malaysia, ZTE Partner for Optical Network Research
MT
01/05Telekom Malaysia : Tm r&d inks mou with al-quds university to...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Telekom Malaysia's Shares Drop After Government Cuts Fiber Access Prices

02/19/2023 | 11:35pm EST
By Ying Xian Wong


Shares of Telekom Malaysia Bhd. are lower in early trade after the government trimmed the fees that the state-owned company receives from other telecommunications companies for the use of its broadband infrastructure.

Shares fell as much as 6.4% to 4.86 ringgit ($1.10) in early trade on Monday, bringing the stock's 12-month losses to more than 12%.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission on Feb. 16 issued its determination on the Mandatory Standard on Access Pricing, which reduces the prices for access to Telekom's country-wide fiber infrastructure by 51%-65%. The new pricing will come into effect in March.

Analysts said the reduction is higher than the initially proposed cut of 41%-52%.

RHB Investment Bank analyst Jeffrey Tan said the lower access prices may weigh on Telekom's fiber broadband segment, which contributes about 36% of the company's revenue, and "renew retail fiber broadband price competition" across the industry.

He cuts his 2023-2024 core earnings estimates for Telekom by 8%-20% after trimming Telekom's fiber broadband segment's average revenue per user and wholesale fee forecast by 5%-10%.

However, CGS-CIMB analysts Foong Choong Chen and Sherman Lam Hsien Jin reckon the impact of lower access pricing is likely to be manageable and that the finalization of the pricing would remove concerns.

"The finalization of high-speed broadband access prices could remove some concerns that have suppressed fixed telco players' share prices since Oct 2022," they said in a note.


Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-19-23 2334ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS -0.55% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-6.90%
TELEKOM MALAYSIA -1.15% 5.17 End-of-day quote.-4.26%
Analyst Recommendations on TELEKOM MALAYSIA
Financials
Sales 2022 12 110 M 2 735 M 2 735 M
Net income 2022 1 314 M 297 M 297 M
Net Debt 2022 3 232 M 730 M 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 19 760 M 4 463 M 4 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 20 912
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TELEKOM MALAYSIA
Duration : Period :
Telekom Malaysia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM MALAYSIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,17 MYR
Average target price 6,71 MYR
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imri Mokhtar Group CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Razidan Ghazalli Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Chairman
Azizi A. Hadi Chief Information Security Officer
Raja Azrina Raja Othman Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM MALAYSIA-4.26%4 463
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.82%156 177
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.39%110 063
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.35%99 197
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%68 559