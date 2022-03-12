Telekom Malaysia Berhad : STATEMENT ON DISCONTINUATION OF NEW REGISTRATION FOR unifi...

Page Content

As we embrace the digital lifestyle, we can expect an increase in consumer demand for faster connectivity. To satisfy this need, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) through unifi continues to drive digital connectivity through the accelerated expansion of fibre network nationwide. This is also in support of the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) action plan to deliver enhanced connectivity experience to all Malaysians.

Towards this end, as well as in answering the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC)'s call for the provision of high-speed broadband services, unifi has discontinued new registrations for its copper-based broadband services, namely unifi Lite (Streamyx) and Business Broadband.

We wish to inform that all our existing unifi Lite and Business Broadband customers will be migrated to the fibre-based unifi service in phases, expected to be completed by 2025. We will reach out to these customers via emails, letters, calls and SMSes, to ensure a seamless migration experience. Until then, all existing unifi Lite and Business Broadband customers will still enjoy their broadband service as is, with no disruption.

Should these customers be interested to upgrade their subscription to any of the fibre-based unifi packages that provide more value for their money before the migration exercise, they can reach out to us via 100, Live Chat at unifi.com.my, the myunifi app, or just visit any nearest TMpoint.