Telekom Malaysia Berhad : Statement for Enquiries on unifi Mobile 5G
01/15/2022 | 11:55am EST
We have received enquiries on when 5G will be available to our unifi Mobile customers. We would like to thank everyone for their excitement and support as we welcome this new era of unifi Mobile.
Our goal is to provide unifi Mobile customers the best 5G experience we can offer. As such, we are currently doing extensive internal testing on our 5G service. At this point of time, we are unable to provide the actual date for customer trials.
Watch this space for the latest updates on unifi Mobile 5G!
TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 16:54:04 UTC.