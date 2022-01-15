Telekom Malaysia Berhad : Statement for Enquiries on unifi Mobile 5G

Page Content

​We have received enquiries on when 5G will be available to our unifi Mobile customers. We would like to thank everyone for their excitement and support as we welcome this new era of unifi Mobile.



Our goal is to provide unifi Mobile customers the best 5G experience we can offer. As such, we are currently doing extensive internal testing on our 5G service. At this point of time, we are unable to provide the actual date for customer trials.



Watch this space for the latest updates on unifi Mobile 5G!