Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Telekom Malaysia Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

(TM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Telekom Malaysia Berhad : Statement for Enquiries on unifi Mobile 5G

01/15/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Page Content

​We have received enquiries on when 5G will be available to our unifi Mobile customers. We would like to thank everyone for their excitement and support as we welcome this new era of unifi Mobile.

Our goal is to provide unifi Mobile customers the best 5G experience we can offer. As such, we are currently doing extensive internal testing on our 5G service. At this point of time, we are unable to provide the actual date for customer trials.

Watch this space for the latest updates on unifi Mobile 5G!

Disclaimer

TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 16:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
11:55aTELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Statement for Enquiries on unifi Mobile 5G
PU
01/03TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Unifi TV service disruption nationwide, service estimated to...
PU
01/03Telekom Malaysia to Wind Up Four Subsidiaries
MT
2021TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : TM's response to the national crisis and assurance...
PU
2021TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : TM restores 85% of flood-impacted services and ramps...
PU
2021TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD : Tm inks agreement with dnb to provide fibre...
PU
2021Telekom Malaysia signs $476 million fibre lease deal with state 5G agency DNB
RE
2021Exclusive-Malaysia telcos call for second 5G provider, sources say
RE
2021Malaysia cabinet reconsiders plan for single 5G network amid impasse with telcos
RE
2021Telekom Malaysia to Conduct 5G trials with DNB
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 302 M 2 706 M 2 706 M
Net income 2021 1 125 M 269 M 269 M
Net Debt 2021 4 321 M 1 034 M 1 034 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 20 477 M 4 899 M 4 902 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 21 778
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Telekom Malaysia Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,35 MYR
Average target price 6,81 MYR
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Imri Mokhtar Group CEO, MD & Non-Independent Executive Director
Razidan Ghazalli Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Azlan bin Hashim Chairman
M. Umapathy Sivan Chief Information Officer
Azizi A. Hadi COO-Commercial & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD-2.73%4 899
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.54%223 657
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.55%139 121
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.79%108 953
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.87%101 870
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-2.07%86 482