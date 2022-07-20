Telekom Malaysia Berhad : TM R&D RECOGNISED AT MDEC'S INAUGURAL MALAYSIA DIGITAL...

Page Content

​Telekom Research & Development Sdn Bhd (TM R&D), the innovation arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) recently received the 'Data Sharing Technology Excellence' award in recognition of its contribution as a partner to the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) in growing the data ecosystem in Malaysia.



The recognition was given away at the inaugural Malaysia Digital Economy Industry Awards 2022 organised by MDEC, to show appreciation and recognise industry players who have been supporting the agency as well as contributing to the development of the digital ecosystem.



Present to accept the award from Dato' Seri Haji Mohammad Mentek, Secretary General of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, was Dr. Sharlene Thiagarajah, Chief Executive Officer of TM R&D.



Commenting on the milestone achievement, Dr. Sharlene said, "This recognition reaffirms our efforts in developing digital ecosystems to facilitate Malaysians in embracing a more digital lifestyle. It is a proud moment for us at TM R&D and we look forward to continue working closely with MDEC and other agencies with similar aim, contributing our expertise to accelerate data technology adoption and facilitating talent development as well as industry-academic collaboration."



In 2020, TM R&D was appointed as MDEC's Data Technology Partner under its Data Technology Partnership Programme. The appointment allows TM R&D to work hand-in-hand with MDEC and enterprises in multiple collaboration activities, leveraging on each other's core expertise and capabilities to accelerate the adoption of data technology among businesses toward boosting Malaysia's digital economy.



TM R&D and MDEC also joined forces to launch a one-stop data exchange platform under MDEC's #DigitalVsCovid initiative to facilitate and accelerate data sharing. The goal was to bolster research efforts in combating COVID-19. The development of the Data Exchange Platform was among the initiatives aimed at expediting access to data for developers, students, scientists and medical practitioners as well as government agencies. This will help them gather new insights easily on the pandemic and, eventually, pave the way for major breakthroughs.



The Data Exchange Platform was built on TM R&D's Open Innovation Platform (OIP), Malaysia's first Open Software Development Platform. It consists of a data brokerage platform, an Application

Programming Interface (API) store-front and an end-to-end (e2e) ecosystem for the rapid development of smarter 4th Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) services that enable the creation of new

revenue opportunities.



Established in 2001, TM R&D is the innovation arm of TM Group focusing on creating smarter ecosystems to make business and life easier for a better Malaysia. TM R&D's solutions are clustered around four pillars namely Intelligent Platforms, Data Brokerage, Connectivity/Tools and IR4.0/Digital Solutions. Growing from strength to strength, TM R&D has won multiple global awards and generated more than 2,800 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) and 1,400 digital assets to date. TM R&D's innovations are developed in-house and cut across multiple industries such as Utilities, Retail, Agriculture, Healthcare and Education, with safety and productivity as its top priority.





