    TM   MYL4863OO006

TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD

(TM)
Telekom Malaysia Berhad : TM restores 85% of flood-impacted services and ramps...

12/24/2021 | 06:27am EST
​Following up from the statement issued by Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) on December 19, 2021, we have since accelerated our focus on supporting the escalating needs of our customers, communities and employees impacted by the tragic event of the floods.

As of today, 85% or 84,274 of our affected customers are now back online thanks to the exhaustive efforts made by TM's engineering and support teams, enabling the successful restoration of our core services. We will continue this rigorous service restoration exercise to ensure the remainder of our customers are able to be connected soonest.

For our affected customers, we have allocated:

  • RM13 million to replace for free, damaged Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) and network components;
  • A waiver of two (2) weeks subscription from customer bill estimated at RM5 million; and
  • Credit term extension to 60 days to further ease the financial burden of customers.

In the affected regions, TM has restored a majority of its impacted primary network sites. The flood had impacted more than 15 network sites and hill stations across four (4) states, due to power outages and in some areas, high water levels and severe road conditions, preventing our network team from accessing these locations.

As part of the pledges made by members of the GLC/GLIC Disaster Response Network (GDRN) currently at RM58.4 million, the TM Board has allocated RM2 million in aid of the recovery, rebuilding and flood relief efforts. TM, via Yayasan TM (YTM) is also joint chair and secretariat for GDRN. Together with YTM, partner NGOs and the Malaysian Armed and rescue Forces, we have also distributed over 3,500 care packs consisting of hot meals, dry rations and hygiene items, and COVID-19 self-test kits provided by Pharmaniaga to the flood-stricken areas in Klang Valley and Hulu Langat.

Our committed team of over 260 staff volunteers (TM Reaching Out Volunteers - TM ROVers) are currently assisting communities with the daunting task of cleaning up their homes, including 830 of our own employees whose premises have been damaged. TM will also ensure compensation via financial aid to the affected staffs, and the provision of temporary shelter at the MMU campus.

Imri Mokhtar, Group Chief Executive Officer of TM said, "The immense challenges faced by fellow Malaysians during this unfortunate situation calls for corporations and businesses to come together to respond swiftly to alleviate the struggles of many, leveraging on our resources and means where possible."

"As co-lead of the GDRN, TM is grateful to serve alongside its members in addressing the needs of those trying to rebuild their lives in the aftermath. The worse may not be over, and TM is mindful of our role to support our customers, communities and employees as we recover as a nation."

"We appreciate the patience shown by all as we work hard to get our networks back up and running and ensure uninterrupted services in face of power shutdown and damaged equipment in some of our locations," he added.

TM will continue to play its aid and recovery efforts towards community wellbeing. More regular update is available on TM social media channels or visit our website https://unifi.com.my/unifi-alerts for updates.

Disclaimer

TM - Telekom Malaysia Berhad published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
